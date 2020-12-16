NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

NYZ033-162115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Areas of fog. Areas of dense freezing fog after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Cold with lows around 8 above. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ052-162115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ058-162115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Areas of fog. Cold. Near steady temperature around 19. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Cold with highs around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ065-162115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Areas of fog. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ041-162115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ038-162115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog. Areas of dense freezing fog after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight with visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 18. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ032-162115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Areas of fog. Areas of dense freezing fog after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows

around 11. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with snow likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ042-162115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Areas of fog. Areas of dense freezing fog after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 11. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of

dense freezing fog in the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ083-162115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Areas of fog. Areas of dense freezing fog after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of dense freezing fog

in the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ043-162115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 17. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Areas of fog. Areas of dense freezing fog after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of dense freezing fog

in the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ084-162115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog. Areas of dense freezing fog after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight with visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 18. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of dense freezing fog

in the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ082-162115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 17. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

13. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog and dense freezing

fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ039-162115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

17. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog and dense freezing

fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ040-162115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around

18. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog and dense freezing

fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ047-162115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Areas of fog. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Snow, mainly

in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ048-162115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of

dense freezing fog in the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ049-162115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 19. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ050-162115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 19. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ051-162115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 18. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 16. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of

dense freezing fog in the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ053-162115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of

dense freezing fog in the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ054-162115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of

dense freezing fog in the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with highs around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ060-162115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ061-162115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ059-162115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Areas of fog. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ063-162115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Areas of fog. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

NYZ064-162115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Areas of fog. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ066-162115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1210 PM EST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Areas of fog. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of dense

freezing fog. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

