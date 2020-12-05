NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

NYZ033-052100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ052-052100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow, mainly this

morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

around 30.

NYZ058-052100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this morning, then a

chance of snow this afternoon. Blustery, cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery, colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ065-052100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely or a chance of snow

this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ041-052100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

NYZ038-052100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ032-052100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ042-052100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ083-052100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ043-052100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this morning, then

a chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ084-052100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ082-052100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ039-052100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

NYZ040-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ047-052100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

NYZ048-052100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 30.

NYZ049-052100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

around 30.

NYZ050-052100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

around 30.

NYZ051-052100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this morning, then a

slight chance of snow this afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

NYZ053-052100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

NYZ054-052100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ060-052100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. A chance of snow this afternoon. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ061-052100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ059-052100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain or

a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ063-052100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ064-052100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. A slight chance of snow this afternoon.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ066-052100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

