NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of sleet this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ052-302115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ058-302115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ065-302115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ041-302115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ038-302115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-302115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-302115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of sleet this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing

to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ083-302115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain this afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ043-302115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain this afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ084-302115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain this afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ082-302115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ039-302115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ040-302115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ047-302115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ048-302115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ049-302115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 40. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ050-302115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ051-302115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ053-302115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ054-302115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Breezy and

not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ060-302115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ061-302115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Breezy and

not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ059-302115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ063-302115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ064-302115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ066-302115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

426 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

