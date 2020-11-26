NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

_____

698 FPUS51 KALY 260854

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260853

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

NYZ033-262100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-262100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ058-262100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-262100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ041-262100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ038-262100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ032-262100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-262100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ083-262100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ043-262100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ084-262100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ082-262100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ039-262100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around

50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ040-262100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ047-262100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ048-262100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ049-262100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-262100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ051-262100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ053-262100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ054-262100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ060-262100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-262100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ059-262100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-262100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ064-262100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ066-262100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

353 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather