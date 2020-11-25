NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

NYZ033-252100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ052-252100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ058-252100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ065-252100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ041-252100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around

40. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ038-252100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ032-252100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow and sleet in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ042-252100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ083-252100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ043-252100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ084-252100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ082-252100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Highs

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ039-252100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ040-252100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ047-252100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ048-252100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ049-252100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ050-252100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ051-252100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ053-252100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ054-252100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ060-252100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ061-252100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ059-252100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ063-252100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ064-252100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ066-252100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

354 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

_____

