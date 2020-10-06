NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

NYZ033-062000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ052-062000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ058-062000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ065-062000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ041-062000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ038-062000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ032-062000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ042-062000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ083-062000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ043-062000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ084-062000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ082-062000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ039-062000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ040-062000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ047-062000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ048-062000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ049-062000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ050-062000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ051-062000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ053-062000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ054-062000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ060-062000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ061-062000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ059-062000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ063-062000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ064-062000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ066-062000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

357 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

