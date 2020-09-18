NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
NYZ033-182000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then
areas of frost through the day. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the
day. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ052-182000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ058-182000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of
frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of frost through the day.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
NYZ065-182000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not
as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
NYZ041-182000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ038-182000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ032-182000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows
around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the
evening, then areas of frost through the day. Areas of frost after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ042-182000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then
areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then
areas of frost through the day. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ083-182000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
NYZ043-182000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of frost through the day.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ084-182000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to around 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of frost through the day.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
NYZ082-182000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then
areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of frost through the day.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ039-182000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the morning.
Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ040-182000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of frost through the day.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ047-182000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the morning.
Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
NYZ048-182000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ049-182000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ050-182000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ051-182000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then
areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then
areas of frost through the day. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the
day. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ053-182000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
NYZ054-182000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of
frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of frost through the day.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ060-182000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ061-182000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ059-182000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid to upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ063-182000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ064-182000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid to upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ066-182000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
334 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Patchy frost through the day. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
