Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

159 AM EDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

