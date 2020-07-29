NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

NYZ033-292000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ052-292000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ058-292000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ065-292000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ041-292000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ038-292000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ032-292000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-292000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ083-292000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ043-292000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ084-292000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ082-292000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ039-292000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ040-292000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ047-292000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ048-292000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ049-292000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ050-292000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ051-292000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ053-292000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ054-292000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ060-292000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ061-292000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ059-292000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ063-292000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ064-292000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ066-292000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

333 AM EDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

