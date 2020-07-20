NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
013 FPUS51 KALY 200732
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 200731
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
NYZ033-202000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-202000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot
with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ058-202000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ065-202000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ041-202000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ038-202000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-202000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then sunny
this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ042-202000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then sunny
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ083-202000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ043-202000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ084-202000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ082-202000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ039-202000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ040-202000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ047-202000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ048-202000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ049-202000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ050-202000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ051-202000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ053-202000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ054-202000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ060-202000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ061-202000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ059-202000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ063-202000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-202000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ066-202000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
331 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather