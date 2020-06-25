NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
654 FPUS51 KALY 250829
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
NYZ033-252015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-252015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ058-252015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ065-252015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ041-252015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-252015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-252015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-252015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-252015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-252015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-252015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ082-252015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ039-252015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ040-252015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ047-252015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ048-252015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ049-252015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ050-252015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ051-252015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ053-252015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ054-252015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ060-252015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ061-252015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ059-252015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ063-252015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-252015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ066-252015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NAS
