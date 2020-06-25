NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

654 FPUS51 KALY 250829

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

NYZ033-252015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ052-252015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ058-252015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ065-252015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ041-252015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-252015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ032-252015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ042-252015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-252015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-252015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-252015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ082-252015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ039-252015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ040-252015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ047-252015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ048-252015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ049-252015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ050-252015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ051-252015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ053-252015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ054-252015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ060-252015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ061-252015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ059-252015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

NYZ063-252015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ064-252015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ066-252015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

429 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

