NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

_____

156 FPUS51 KALY 280605

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

NYZ033-280900-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ052-280900-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ058-280900-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ065-280900-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ041-280900-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ038-280900-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ032-280900-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ042-280900-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ083-280900-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ043-280900-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ084-280900-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ082-280900-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ039-280900-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ040-280900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ047-280900-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ048-280900-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ049-280900-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ050-280900-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ051-280900-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ053-280900-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ054-280900-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ060-280900-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ061-280900-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ059-280900-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ063-280900-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ064-280900-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ066-280900-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

205 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NAS

_____

