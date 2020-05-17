NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
NYZ033-172000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ052-172000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ058-172000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
NYZ065-172000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ041-172000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ038-172000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ032-172000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
NYZ042-172000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ083-172000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ043-172000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming north around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ084-172000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ082-172000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
NYZ039-172000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ040-172000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ047-172000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ048-172000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ049-172000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ050-172000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ051-172000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
NYZ053-172000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ054-172000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
NYZ060-172000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ061-172000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ059-172000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ063-172000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around
50. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
NYZ064-172000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ066-172000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
401 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
