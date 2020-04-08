NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

NYZ033-082000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this

morning. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ052-082000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ058-082000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ065-082000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ041-082000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ038-082000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or scattered snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ032-082000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Additional

light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ042-082000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or scattered

snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ083-082000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ043-082000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ084-082000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ082-082000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

NYZ039-082000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ040-082000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or scattered

snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ047-082000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ048-082000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ049-082000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ050-082000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ051-082000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ053-082000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ054-082000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

NYZ060-082000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ061-082000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ059-082000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ063-082000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ064-082000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ066-082000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

