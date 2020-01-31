NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

NYZ033-312100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s.

NYZ052-312100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ058-312100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ065-312100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ041-312100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ038-312100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ032-312100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ042-312100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ083-312100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ043-312100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ084-312100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ082-312100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ039-312100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ040-312100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ047-312100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ048-312100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ049-312100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ050-312100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ051-312100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ053-312100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ054-312100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ060-312100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ061-312100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ059-312100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ063-312100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ064-312100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ066-312100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

318 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

