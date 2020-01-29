NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
NYZ033-292100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
5 above. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-292100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 9 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ058-292100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ065-292100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 11. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ041-292100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 6 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ038-292100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 2 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 12.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-292100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 4 below.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
7 above. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ042-292100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 1 below. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ083-292100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 3 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ043-292100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 4 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ084-292100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 4 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ082-292100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 2 above. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature
around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ039-292100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 5 above. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ040-292100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ047-292100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ048-292100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ049-292100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 8 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ050-292100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 7 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ051-292100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ053-292100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 9 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-292100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ060-292100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-292100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 9 above. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-292100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 11. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-292100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 9 above. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-292100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 12. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-292100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
329 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 9 above. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
