Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
NYZ033-042100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Numerous snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ052-042100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ058-042100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow likely this afternoon. Highs around 40.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery, cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ065-042100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into
the lower 40s this afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with
lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ041-042100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ038-042100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ032-042100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 15. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ042-042100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
16. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ083-042100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ043-042100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
19. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ084-042100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then
scattered snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ082-042100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Snow or rain this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Brisk, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cold.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low
as 10 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady
temperature around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ039-042100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ040-042100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening, then numerous snow showers after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ047-042100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an
inch. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the
evening, then numerous snow showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ048-042100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery, cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ049-042100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain, snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ050-042100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ051-042100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery, cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ053-042100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ054-042100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain, snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ060-042100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ061-042100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ059-042100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow or rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ063-042100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ064-042100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
NYZ066-042100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
325 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
