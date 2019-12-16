NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

16. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 17 in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling

into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sleet and freezing rain. Snow. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the

mid 30s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

16. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy, cold. Lows around zero. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 17. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

17. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 18. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 17. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to

around 18 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 20s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 15. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the

mid 30s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet. Freezing rain in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sleet and freezing rain. Snow. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sleet and freezing rain. Snow. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

434 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or

sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sleet and freezing rain. Snow. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with highs

around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

