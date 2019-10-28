NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
_____
596 FPUS51 KALY 280740
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 280738
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
NYZ033-282000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-282000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ058-282000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ065-282000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ041-282000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ038-282000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ032-282000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ042-282000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid
40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ083-282000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ043-282000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into
the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ084-282000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ082-282000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ039-282000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ040-282000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ047-282000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ048-282000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ049-282000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ050-282000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ051-282000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ053-282000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ054-282000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ060-282000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ061-282000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ059-282000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows around 50.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ063-282000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy
drizzle in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ064-282000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then
areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy drizzle in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ066-282000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
338 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle
in the morning, then areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of drizzle in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather