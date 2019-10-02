NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this
afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas
of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy
frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas
of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this
afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through
the day. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy
frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around
40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs
around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with
highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this
afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into
the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper
50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 60s
this afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with
a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this
afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
346 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
