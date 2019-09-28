NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
704 FPUS51 KALY 280824
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
NYZ033-282015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ052-282015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around
70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ058-282015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ065-282015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ041-282015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ038-282015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ032-282015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,
then numerous showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ042-282015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ083-282015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ043-282015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ084-282015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ082-282015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ039-282015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
$$
NYZ040-282015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ047-282015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ048-282015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ049-282015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around
70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with
lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ050-282015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ051-282015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ053-282015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ054-282015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ060-282015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around
70. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ061-282015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ059-282015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ063-282015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ064-282015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ066-282015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
NAS
