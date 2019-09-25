NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
_____
023 FPUS51 KALY 250741
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 250737
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
NYZ033-252000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the
upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows around 50. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-252000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ058-252000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ065-252000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ041-252000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-252000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in
the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-252000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-252000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-252000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-252000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-252000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-252000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-252000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-252000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-252000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-252000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-252000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-252000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-252000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ053-252000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ054-252000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ060-252000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ061-252000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ059-252000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ063-252000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ064-252000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ066-252000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
337 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather