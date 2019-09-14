NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019
_____
221 FPUS51 KALY 140801
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 140759
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
NYZ033-142000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
$$
NYZ052-142000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ058-142000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ065-142000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ041-142000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ038-142000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ032-142000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ042-142000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ083-142000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ043-142000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ084-142000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ082-142000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ039-142000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ040-142000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ047-142000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ048-142000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ049-142000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ050-142000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ051-142000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ053-142000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ054-142000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ060-142000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ061-142000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ059-142000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ063-142000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ064-142000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ066-142000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
359 AM EDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather