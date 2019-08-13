NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019

_____

841 FPUS51 KALY 130735

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 130733

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

NYZ033-132000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ052-132000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ058-132000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ065-132000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ041-132000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ038-132000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ032-132000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ042-132000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ083-132000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ043-132000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ084-132000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ082-132000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ039-132000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ040-132000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ047-132000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ048-132000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ049-132000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ050-132000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ051-132000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ053-132000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ054-132000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ060-132000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ061-132000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ059-132000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ063-132000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ064-132000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ066-132000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather