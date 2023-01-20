Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 20, 2023

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;88;78;Showers around;89;78;SW;7;83%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;73;60;Sunny and nice;75;59;NNE;6;58%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;70;36;Clearing;59;36;ENE;7;78%;4%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;61;43;A little p.m. rain;51;40;NNW;13;72%;84%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;37;27;Mostly cloudy;38;28;NNE;7;83%;0%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;32;25;A morning flurry;28;14;NE;6;66%;42%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;44;24;Sunny and colder;37;24;NNW;6;76%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;13;-6;Sunshine;12;-9;SSW;6;64%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, very hot;102;78;Very hot;103;79;ESE;9;42%;88%;12

Athens, Greece;Breezy in the p.m.;59;53;A couple of showers;61;49;SSW;13;67%;99%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;63;A shower in places;77;62;SSW;13;67%;50%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;68;43;Sun and some clouds;65;43;NNW;5;55%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;74;ESE;5;86%;93%;2

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;81;58;Hazy sunshine;83;59;E;9;53%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny;92;70;SE;6;44%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;57;35;Breezy in the a.m.;54;34;NNW;11;36%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;37;18;E;7;21%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow, much colder;34;32;Showers of rain/snow;36;34;ENE;7;92%;88%;0

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds;36;27;Breezy in the p.m.;38;33;NE;12;81%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;64;47;A touch of rain;65;47;SE;7;66%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;83;66;A stray thunderstorm;80;67;WNW;9;69%;65%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;37;33;Cloudy and breezy;38;28;NW;11;74%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Rain/snow showers;39;27;Mostly cloudy;35;28;NNE;7;82%;0%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;60;31;Rain/snow showers;53;45;SE;7;82%;87%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;39;29;Cloudy;38;31;NNW;5;87%;91%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm around;93;74;Turning sunny, hot;93;72;S;8;57%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;NE;7;70%;80%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;48;23;Partly sunny;45;28;NW;5;20%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;Sunshine, pleasant;71;51;NE;5;52%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;Sunny and nice;76;64;S;8;63%;5%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Brief showers, humid;79;64;A little p.m. rain;81;64;ESE;4;68%;82%;7

Chennai, India;An a.m. shower, hazy;86;74;Hazy sun;86;72;ENE;8;69%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;A snow shower;34;25;Low clouds may break;36;30;SW;8;73%;88%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;88;73;Showers around;85;74;ENE;11;78%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;37;31;Mostly cloudy;37;28;NE;8;83%;0%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;79;66;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;N;11;62%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;59;43;A shower or two;54;37;NW;8;67%;83%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;NNE;12;66%;70%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;72;48;Hazy sunshine;67;50;NNW;6;74%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Colder;22;17;Mostly sunny, cold;30;15;SSW;7;76%;13%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;77;57;Plenty of sunshine;78;59;N;5;49%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;SSW;6;75%;73%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;43;36;Low clouds;47;45;S;11;78%;70%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;37;27;Partly sunny;37;26;E;7;61%;23%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;62;54;Partly sunny;64;53;W;14;74%;7%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;69;55;Partly sunny;71;62;E;6;63%;27%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;76;61;A morning t-storm;77;61;NNE;6;74%;69%;6

Havana, Cuba;High clouds;83;63;Mostly cloudy;85;66;SSE;7;70%;4%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;32;21;Cloudy;28;20;NNW;4;89%;0%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;91;75;Partly sunny;91;77;NE;7;58%;43%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;68;56;Sun and some clouds;68;61;E;10;73%;28%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunny intervals;81;68;A couple of showers;81;66;SSW;8;73%;88%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;85;63;Partly sunny;85;62;SE;8;56%;1%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;63;43;Showers, mainly late;60;37;NNE;5;63%;89%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny intervals;64;49;Partly sunny, mild;62;45;NNE;9;62%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;WSW;9;81%;88%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Humid with hazy sun;85;73;Sunny and very warm;85;73;N;7;61%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;87;61;Sunshine and warm;89;59;NNE;5;31%;1%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;18;Becoming cloudy;34;20;SSW;3;73%;35%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;NNE;7;35%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;66;43;Hazy sunshine;70;41;WSW;5;42%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;95;62;Sunny and hot;93;61;N;10;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and mild;51;33;Colder;39;38;SE;10;87%;24%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;88;74;Warm, a p.m. shower;87;74;NNE;14;64%;65%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;72;Low clouds;89;73;NW;7;73%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;78;62;Hazy sunshine;82;62;ESE;5;52%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;WNW;4;78%;93%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;56;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;38;NE;9;48%;37%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid;90;78;Partly sunny, humid;88;78;SW;7;76%;68%;8

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;75;68;Inc. clouds;76;68;SSE;8;77%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;47;N;14;78%;11%;3

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;44;31;Mostly cloudy;43;29;NE;4;74%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;63;44;NNE;5;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;86;75;Clearing;86;75;SW;7;71%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Not as cool;55;40;Mostly sunny;54;26;N;7;67%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;Very warm;88;80;Very warm;89;79;NE;17;61%;5%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;Cloudy with showers;84;74;WNW;5;80%;100%;5

Manila, Philippines;A little a.m. rain;86;76;Morning rain;86;76;E;8;70%;88%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;56;Some sun;76;60;S;10;61%;5%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Decreasing clouds;79;45;Mostly sunny, nice;77;42;SW;5;36%;4%;6

Miami, United States;Variable cloudiness;79;67;Periods of sun, nice;79;71;ESE;7;70%;27%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;35;31;A little snow;35;26;ENE;12;97%;69%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, windy;90;77;Partly sunny, windy;89;78;ENE;20;64%;39%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;88;72;Humid with a t-storm;86;70;S;10;70%;87%;9

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;30;15;A thick cloud cover;24;19;SSW;5;71%;27%;1

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon rain;39;29;High clouds;33;23;ESE;11;75%;2%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;84;66;Hazy sunshine;83;65;N;8;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;82;60;Breezy;82;60;NE;13;40%;3%;9

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;47;35;Partly sunny;43;35;WNW;8;57%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;67;42;Partly sunny;68;44;ENE;7;69%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow tapering off;17;-24;Much colder;-18;-36;E;7;87%;83%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;52;36;Mostly cloudy;47;33;NE;10;53%;5%;2

Oslo, Norway;Areas of low clouds;25;7;Bitterly cold;13;4;N;3;94%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;29;13;Low clouds;28;24;SSW;6;87%;24%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;80;A shower in spots;86;79;E;13;85%;97%;11

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;90;71;An afternoon shower;90;72;NW;8;65%;59%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain at times;84;73;A morning shower;84;73;ESE;8;79%;94%;9

Paris, France;Low clouds;43;33;Partly sunny;39;29;NNE;11;80%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Hot;99;78;Very hot;98;77;ENE;13;26%;26%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;88;75;Breezy in the a.m.;89;75;NE;12;59%;26%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;High clouds, breezy;94;74;A shower, very warm;88;75;N;10;74%;57%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and beautiful;89;66;Mostly sunny;91;66;SE;6;53%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;34;29;A little snow;32;30;N;11;83%;98%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;24;0;Mostly sunny;29;17;E;5;49%;27%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;63;49;Downpours;62;50;N;6;79%;100%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;62;47;An afternoon shower;66;47;NNE;5;80%;66%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;89;71;Mostly sunny;90;73;ENE;7;64%;41%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;48;39;A little snow;40;29;SSW;8;82%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;34;27;Cloudy;29;24;NE;10;89%;0%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;85;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;74;ESE;7;74%;60%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;62;45;Sunny and nice;70;48;SE;7;44%;4%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;46;39;Cloudy and chilly;46;34;N;13;69%;17%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;34;25;Low clouds;27;21;NE;7;79%;1%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;56;39;Some sun;55;44;NNE;9;62%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray t-shower;81;63;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;ENE;12;44%;15%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;86;70;A stray shower;86;71;SE;11;67%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with sunshine;78;64;Mostly sunny;78;63;SW;7;61%;3%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;80;41;Sunny and delightful;74;42;NE;4;35%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;84;56;Sunny and very warm;87;58;SW;8;45%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;85;68;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;NNE;7;73%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy;59;50;Sunshine, pleasant;61;40;N;9;83%;9%;3

Seattle, United States;Low clouds may break;46;34;Rain, chilly;44;34;SSE;8;82%;98%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A morning flurry;30;10;Sunny;30;18;ENE;3;39%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;48;36;Mostly cloudy;48;37;ESE;8;63%;68%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;84;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;N;7;76%;94%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with rain;48;32;Rain and snow shower;49;37;ESE;6;80%;81%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;83;73;A shower or two;83;73;ENE;13;67%;77%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;35;24;Mostly cloudy;31;20;W;4;91%;0%;0

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;73;62;A sprinkle;75;66;ENE;12;58%;45%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;63;59;Warmer;70;61;ESE;12;83%;14%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mainly cloudy;37;24;Cloudy;31;25;ENE;4;85%;0%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;38;14;Partly sunny, cold;33;13;E;6;67%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;47;28;Cooler;41;30;SSE;6;86%;14%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;49;33;Plenty of sunshine;47;32;ENE;8;46%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny, nice and warm;76;51;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;NNE;5;61%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;52;45;A couple of showers;53;39;SE;9;71%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;53;37;Cooler;48;33;NNW;13;36%;8%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;38;29;Low clouds;35;30;SW;8;73%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and windy;62;50;Hazy sunshine;59;48;SE;11;58%;9%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A little p.m. rain;59;46;A little a.m. rain;52;42;WSW;13;68%;82%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-2;-25;Mostly cloudy, cold;0;-33;NNE;9;86%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;46;40;Morning showers;43;36;NW;7;85%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;37;32;Cloudy;35;28;NW;11;78%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Brilliant sunshine;81;60;Partly sunny;82;62;NE;3;50%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;36;32;Cloudy and breezy;33;28;NE;16;82%;81%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;36;30;Snow tapering off;33;27;NE;14;94%;92%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;86;62;Breezy and cooler;69;57;E;18;69%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and hot;92;68;Sunshine and hot;94;67;WSW;5;47%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;48;24;Mild with some sun;47;27;NE;2;51%;6%;3

