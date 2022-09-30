Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 30, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;83;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;75;SW;10;81%;65%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;100;83;Plenty of sunshine;97;81;N;9;59%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Hot, becoming breezy;97;69;Sunshine, very hot;100;66;NW;10;19%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;71;55;Mostly sunny, nice;70;59;E;7;57%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;65;53;Thundershowers;61;53;WSW;12;79%;98%;3

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;54;40;Inc. clouds;50;42;ENE;6;71%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy and hot;93;60;Sunny and pleasant;85;53;E;7;21%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with low clouds;37;19;Chilly with sunshine;43;23;E;7;53%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing;77;58;Sunshine, pleasant;83;58;SE;8;60%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, less humid;84;67;Warm with sunshine;87;73;SSE;7;53%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain at times;65;59;Periods of rain;67;58;ENE;17;85%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hotter;105;71;Sunny and very hot;105;71;WNW;9;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;84;74;A shower or two;88;73;SW;7;74%;67%;4

Bangalore, India;An afternoon shower;80;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;68;W;12;86%;73%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;87;79;A thunderstorm;90;79;SW;7;76%;92%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower and t-storm;70;56;Partly sunny;70;58;W;8;58%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;Partly sunny, warm;81;68;NNW;6;63%;66%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;81;60;A shower and t-storm;79;55;W;7;70%;96%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;61;45;Periods of rain;56;47;WSW;11;75%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A morning shower;64;47;A t-storm in spots;64;45;SE;9;76%;55%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;88;63;Mostly sunny;88;65;ESE;7;46%;16%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;59;52;Partly sunny;65;53;WNW;5;78%;44%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;62;51;A couple of showers;63;51;WSW;14;75%;97%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;83;57;Remaining very warm;85;61;W;6;55%;78%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mainly cloudy;64;55;A shower and t-storm;69;51;NW;6;79%;95%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;66;51;Periods of sun;73;54;ENE;6;59%;2%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;88;65;Some sun, pleasant;89;66;ENE;8;29%;21%;13

Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;83;62;Mostly sunny;86;64;WSW;6;57%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Increasingly windy;100;74;Very hot;101;71;N;13;30%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and cooler;65;50;Clouds and sun;66;54;SSE;11;54%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;83;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;SSE;5;64%;48%;5

Chennai, India;A morning shower;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;W;11;76%;86%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunshine;66;54;Mostly sunny;68;56;NNE;13;49%;5%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Times of rain;88;78;A thunderstorm;85;77;WSW;12;78%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;56;48;Periods of rain;54;48;W;13;72%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;85;80;Mostly sunny;84;77;NNW;9;78%;33%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunny and nice;83;56;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;ESE;6;34%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;ESE;9;61%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;91;75;Hazy sunshine;94;74;WNW;6;56%;1%;7

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;49;A p.m. t-storm;71;48;SE;6;64%;66%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;97;82;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;80;SSW;5;70%;100%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;ESE;5;70%;85%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Morning rain;64;47;Breezy;61;45;WSW;16;67%;27%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;88;61;Not as warm;80;54;NE;7;21%;8%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;72;59;Partly sunny;70;62;E;15;69%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Thundershowers;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;N;5;85%;99%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;85;56;Mostly cloudy;87;57;ENE;9;26%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;85;68;Some sun, pleasant;86;69;N;7;62%;27%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;52;38;Mostly sunny;54;44;SSE;6;79%;36%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;88;77;A couple of t-storms;86;76;WSW;8;83%;84%;3

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;87;78;A morning t-storm;88;79;E;12;73%;91%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;88;75;A morning shower;88;74;NE;9;62%;55%;9

Hyderabad, India;A shower and t-storm;86;74;Mostly cloudy;86;72;NW;10;67%;42%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hotter with hazy sun;103;71;Hazy sun, not as hot;95;70;NE;7;39%;5%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and warm;80;67;Mostly sunny, warm;81;72;SSW;8;68%;2%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;94;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;E;8;68%;95%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;101;82;Mostly sunny;96;81;SSW;8;57%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;84;55;Warm with sunshine;87;56;SW;7;23%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;92;47;Sunshine, not as hot;82;44;NE;6;17%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;88;76;Hazy sun and breezy;88;77;WSW;14;60%;2%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;62;A p.m. t-storm;85;63;S;5;57%;63%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;79;Mostly sunny;103;79;SSW;9;30%;4%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;69;55;Partly sunny;65;57;SW;10;76%;78%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;E;10;71%;74%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;90;74;Some sun, a t-storm;89;73;W;7;63%;93%;13

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;95;82;A t-storm around;92;80;S;5;71%;73%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;NW;4;80%;97%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;56;32;A shower in the p.m.;55;35;E;8;37%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;74;A thunderstorm;83;75;W;9;76%;88%;10

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;64;57;Sunny intervals;65;58;SSE;9;75%;13%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;71;56;Periods of sun;79;62;NNE;7;56%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;P.M. rain, windy;61;53;Variable cloudiness;64;52;WSW;11;64%;26%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;82;62;Turning sunny;78;61;SW;6;69%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;82;73;Nice with some sun;80;74;SW;9;71%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;71;46;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;ENE;4;44%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;84;80;Showers around;87;79;W;13;67%;92%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;95;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;S;6;63%;66%;13

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;A t-storm around;90;77;E;6;67%;55%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Milder;68;46;Turning sunny;67;45;NW;8;61%;2%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;More clouds than sun;73;49;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;NNE;6;40%;13%;10

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;84;74;Mostly sunny;86;72;ESE;6;66%;23%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;56;46;A little a.m. rain;54;44;W;8;84%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;75;Mostly sunny;88;75;S;11;64%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;65;49;Clouds and sun;67;50;NE;7;69%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;62;46;Thickening clouds;62;38;NNE;4;73%;27%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds breaking;59;53;A couple of showers;60;46;SSE;10;85%;96%;1

Mumbai, India;Humid with a t-storm;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;W;5;70%;91%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;81;54;Clouds and sun;82;55;NE;7;54%;39%;14

New York, United States;Becoming cloudy;65;55;Tropical rainstorm;59;55;NNE;11;81%;99%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;96;75;Sunshine, very hot;98;73;W;9;38%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;36;26;A snow shower;35;25;WNW;7;56%;55%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;85;65;Nice with sunshine;85;60;SSE;5;60%;2%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;53;44;Rain at times;52;48;NE;9;86%;97%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;64;44;Rather cloudy;63;39;NNE;7;68%;8%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;84;78;Breezy in the a.m.;84;78;ESE;18;73%;26%;12

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;W;8;82%;89%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;ENE;8;67%;66%;12

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;64;55;Breezy in the a.m.;68;57;WSW;12;71%;78%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;82;55;Partly sunny;79;53;ESE;12;45%;3%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A couple of t-storms;88;77;SW;9;81%;95%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;A t-storm around;94;77;SE;11;60%;45%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;93;72;SE;5;57%;65%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;58;43;A little p.m. rain;57;48;WSW;9;70%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;78;56;Hazy sun;82;61;E;4;71%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;65;47;A little p.m. rain;66;45;SE;5;65%;94%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;72;55;Sunny and warmer;79;66;E;11;49%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;85;75;A couple of showers;84;75;SE;12;65%;95%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rather cloudy;54;47;Windy;51;47;WSW;23;80%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;58;42;Periods of sun;58;44;SSE;7;80%;42%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;72;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;67;NW;7;75%;92%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;Plenty of sunshine;96;70;ESE;6;10%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;72;61;A shower and t-storm;72;52;N;9;75%;65%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain;50;40;A shower or two;54;38;SSE;12;79%;65%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;75;57;Partly sunny;71;58;WSW;11;70%;0%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy with t-storms;73;64;Cloudy with t-storms;73;65;WNW;6;83%;99%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;A couple of showers;87;77;SSE;7;74%;94%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;66;A shower and t-storm;76;67;E;5;95%;84%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;85;49;Sunny and pleasant;82;50;ENE;7;16%;2%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;82;52;Partly sunny;82;51;SW;6;36%;2%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;S;7;75%;76%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;69;51;Partly sunny, warmer;78;55;NNE;4;52%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;69;55;Sunshine and warm;74;56;NNE;8;62%;5%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;81;59;Plenty of sun;84;62;SE;5;60%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, humid;81;73;Sunshine and warmer;88;77;SSE;11;70%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;Showers around;87;79;WNW;5;72%;98%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;77;50;Partly sunny;71;56;SSE;4;59%;78%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of t-storms;83;76;A couple of showers;86;77;ESE;8;77%;99%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;53;43;Mostly cloudy;59;51;SSE;9;77%;93%;2

Sydney, Australia;A little p.m. rain;68;54;A little rain;63;51;SSE;14;62%;97%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with clearing;91;77;Very warm;93;76;SE;9;58%;17%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;51;40;Mostly sunny;56;41;SSE;8;80%;24%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;S;7;25%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;84;61;Warm with sunshine;84;58;NNW;6;36%;6%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;98;69;Sunny and not as hot;89;66;SSW;7;19%;26%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and hot;93;73;Sunshine and warm;91;71;NW;8;53%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Variable clouds;82;65;Thunderstorms;82;65;S;5;69%;98%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;81;66;Sunshine, pleasant;81;65;NE;9;64%;1%;5

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;62;51;Breezy with some sun;65;51;NE;15;68%;11%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;100;81;A strong t-storm;88;71;N;13;77%;40%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;87;67;Sunshine and nice;80;62;W;11;49%;2%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;59;39;Mostly cloudy;47;25;N;10;57%;36%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;71;56;Plenty of sunshine;77;59;NNE;4;48%;1%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;58;53;Periods of sun;64;50;W;5;69%;30%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and a t-storm;81;75;Brief a.m. showers;83;75;ENE;5;83%;98%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rather cloudy;57;46;A little a.m. rain;53;43;S;5;83%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;54;47;Periods of sunshine;60;48;SW;6;77%;93%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;50;45;Rain and drizzle;54;49;SE;14;71%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;85;76;A thunderstorm;82;77;ESE;6;85%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;84;56;Sunshine;81;56;NNE;5;38%;4%;5

