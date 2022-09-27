Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 27, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Overcast;82;75;A thick cloud cover;82;74;WSW;9;78%;55%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, humid;100;83;Abundant sunshine;96;80;NW;9;56%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;92;62;Breezy with sunshine;87;68;W;14;47%;3%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;76;64;Windy in the p.m.;76;65;SW;13;47%;5%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rainy spells;53;47;Thundershowers;58;47;SW;7;73%;94%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;53;41;Times of rain;51;42;NE;6;71%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;87;58;Sunny and hot;91;61;E;10;17%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;55;35;Cloudy and chilly;43;22;N;9;60%;19%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of showers;77;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;62;SSE;10;81%;100%;3

Athens, Greece;Turning cloudy;82;69;Mostly sunny;84;66;WSW;8;55%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;63;53;Breezy in the a.m.;63;55;NNE;13;65%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and very warm;102;66;Hazy sun and warm;102;68;NW;11;16%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-shower in spots;86;73;Mostly cloudy;89;74;SSW;7;64%;56%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;82;67;WNW;8;66%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;85;78;A t-storm around;87;77;NW;8;79%;88%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;73;59;Partly sunny;76;59;ENE;9;56%;13%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, warm;84;61;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;WSW;6;50%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;72;53;Partly sunny;69;58;SSE;6;75%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with rain;54;45;A couple of showers;51;42;WSW;7;76%;89%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, a shower;69;46;A little p.m. rain;66;47;ESE;6;74%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;62;Cloudy;88;62;N;6;34%;2%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with rain;58;46;Cloudy;62;51;NW;9;64%;78%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rainy times;53;44;A passing shower;56;44;SW;9;75%;85%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;74;55;Partly sunny;78;56;N;10;65%;6%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;64;48;Variable cloudiness;66;54;S;8;57%;79%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;75;50;Not as warm;66;48;E;12;55%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;87;67;Some brightening;88;66;SSE;7;28%;11%;8

Busan, South Korea;A shower in spots;80;63;Clearing;80;64;NNE;8;68%;27%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;97;77;Sunny and hot;98;79;NE;9;29%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;Mostly sunny;69;55;SSE;8;66%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A morning t-storm;84;68;A thunderstorm;84;67;SSE;3;65%;85%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;WNW;8;73%;92%;8

Chicago, United States;Breezy with some sun;59;47;Breezy in the a.m.;58;49;NNE;13;64%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. shower;88;79;A passing shower;86;78;SW;12;72%;96%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;54;46;Periods of rain;54;46;E;5;82%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;84;77;Mostly sunny;86;81;NNW;4;73%;13%;11

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Sunny and nice;90;63;SE;7;32%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with sunshine;87;68;A little a.m. rain;88;68;SE;10;56%;58%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;91;76;Hazy sun;93;75;NNW;5;59%;5%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;78;52;Partly sunny;84;56;SSW;5;32%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;SSW;5;75%;76%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;95;76;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;6;66%;73%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;56;44;A couple of showers;56;43;NW;10;67%;86%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;91;56;Sunny and very warm;86;57;NNE;6;20%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;WSW;15;67%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot;97;78;Warm with rain;90;77;NNW;19;78%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thickening clouds;86;60;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;E;11;28%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Hurricane Ian;84;74;A shower and t-storm;88;72;W;15;78%;88%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;56;43;A couple of showers;53;44;ENE;9;77%;88%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;86;76;A couple of t-storms;86;77;SW;14;73%;93%;4

Hong Kong, China;Breezy and hot;92;79;A morning shower;90;78;E;14;71%;74%;7

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;88;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;75;NE;12;56%;10%;9

Hyderabad, India;Afternoon showers;87;72;A t-storm in spots;83;72;NW;8;76%;82%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;99;70;Sunshine and warm;96;70;ENE;6;45%;27%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;70;67;A shower in the a.m.;80;66;SSW;12;69%;56%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;96;76;An afternoon shower;94;77;NW;7;58%;61%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;104;84;Sunny and very warm;99;85;NW;9;45%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;86;59;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;NNE;9;36%;2%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;95;47;Plenty of sunshine;85;46;N;4;16%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;90;76;Mostly cloudy;86;76;W;13;61%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;62;Humid with a t-storm;84;62;S;5;57%;84%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;81;Mostly sunny, warm;106;80;SW;5;23%;3%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;60;50;Afternoon rain;63;44;W;7;82%;71%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;NE;9;71%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;88;73;Cloudy;86;73;W;9;62%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;Afternoon showers;89;79;SSW;5;80%;99%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;75;A passing shower;90;76;NW;5;71%;92%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;57;32;Breezy in the p.m.;58;31;NE;9;16%;6%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A stray thunderstorm;82;74;SW;9;81%;65%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;56;Decreasing clouds;64;56;S;7;74%;2%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and breezy;75;60;Breezy with sunshine;71;58;NNW;14;61%;26%;5

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;57;44;Sun and clouds;59;48;WNW;7;63%;30%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and hot;95;68;Sunny and hot;96;66;SSE;7;48%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds may break;79;71;Partly sunny;79;71;WSW;7;72%;41%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;75;49;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;WNW;6;48%;10%;5

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;88;81;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;WSW;11;66%;95%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;96;76;A t-storm around;98;77;NE;5;50%;42%;13

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;78;A thunderstorm;85;77;SSW;8;80%;96%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;65;54;A shower in the a.m.;62;48;S;13;71%;61%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of showers;71;56;Afternoon rain;70;54;N;10;66%;99%;9

Miami, United States;Some wind and rain;81;79;Some wind and rain;86;79;SSW;23;80%;99%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;57;43;A thick cloud cover;55;42;SE;9;78%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;87;76;A morning shower;86;76;S;13;69%;58%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;66;49;Breezy in the p.m.;60;47;E;14;55%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;A few showers;61;47;A shower or two;60;39;NNW;7;72%;84%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;53;44;Rain and drizzle;53;46;NW;9;94%;88%;1

Mumbai, India;An afternoon shower;84;78;Partly sunny;86;78;NNW;4;73%;85%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;Mostly sunny, nice;84;52;ENE;9;37%;8%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;72;54;Clouds and sun;70;53;NNW;9;46%;6%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;89;66;Breezy in the p.m.;87;68;WNW;13;49%;2%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray p.m. shower;40;33;Some morning snow;36;28;NW;8;80%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;83;67;A couple of showers;80;65;NE;5;65%;90%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain at times;53;49;A couple of showers;57;44;NE;10;79%;94%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A few showers;61;50;Breezy in the a.m.;56;41;NW;12;70%;32%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;86;77;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;WSW;7;72%;81%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;NW;5;78%;69%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;95;75;Sunny intervals;96;75;E;7;63%;7%;12

Paris, France;A little rain;60;50;A couple of showers;61;45;W;7;67%;88%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;Mostly cloudy;78;58;SE;10;55%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;89;78;A t-storm in spots;85;77;WSW;14;79%;65%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot with clearing;97;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;ESE;10;65%;59%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;73;A stray thunderstorm;92;73;SE;6;62%;59%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Occasional rain;55;44;Cloudy and cool;53;44;SW;9;73%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun;77;56;Some brightening;79;55;NW;5;69%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly sunny;70;45;A little p.m. rain;67;47;NNE;6;66%;70%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;75;55;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;WNW;8;62%;27%;6

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;74;A morning shower;85;73;ESE;11;62%;57%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;48;42;An afternoon shower;49;45;SSE;10;77%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;62;45;Cloudy;59;46;ESE;12;62%;61%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;79;69;Couple of t-storms;74;69;WSW;8;84%;100%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;Plenty of sun;98;71;NNE;7;11%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;72;61;A shower and t-storm;73;61;WSW;9;66%;99%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;56;42;Rain and drizzle;51;44;ENE;8;80%;94%;1

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;68;58;Clouds, then sun;71;58;W;12;66%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;74;64;A thunderstorm;74;64;ENE;6;80%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Some sun, a shower;88;76;SE;10;72%;89%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;75;67;A shower and t-storm;76;67;NNW;5;93%;96%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;85;50;Mostly sunny;83;50;NE;8;20%;3%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;75;48;Rather cloudy;80;49;SSW;6;38%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;N;7;77%;66%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;72;55;Mostly sunny;69;54;NNW;10;66%;26%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;75;57;Not as warm;66;57;ESE;7;75%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;82;59;Partial sunshine;78;59;W;5;64%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Nice with some sun;81;68;Cloudy;81;70;ENE;9;61%;89%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;77;A t-storm around;89;78;S;8;71%;64%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;71;49;Partly sunny;73;51;ESE;5;55%;5%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;89;76;A passing shower;89;76;E;11;66%;88%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;58;51;A couple of showers;58;44;ENE;13;72%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;75;59;Partly sunny;72;57;SW;11;59%;93%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and hot;95;74;Windy and hot;91;75;E;16;64%;4%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;60;41;A couple of showers;55;42;E;11;72%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;NNE;7;23%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;79;59;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;64;NNW;4;33%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;90;69;Sunny and hot;93;70;SE;7;11%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;68;Sunny and nice;86;69;NNE;8;45%;2%;6

Tirana, Albania;Cloudy;78;60;A shower and t-storm;77;61;ESE;7;64%;99%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;81;66;Sun and clouds, nice;78;65;SW;11;56%;32%;5

Toronto, Canada;Brief showers;62;52;Partly sunny, breezy;59;46;NNW;15;69%;28%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;88;75;An afternoon shower;83;71;ESE;6;69%;55%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;82;66;Partly sunny;82;65;SW;10;50%;30%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;73;39;Breezy in the p.m.;68;35;NW;11;36%;10%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;76;56;A shower or two;65;52;WSW;5;69%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain;57;43;Cloudy;63;50;WNW;8;59%;78%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;92;77;Rain and wind;88;76;NNW;18;75%;98%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;59;45;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;42;SSE;10;75%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;62;49;A little a.m. rain;58;47;SSW;9;74%;85%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;60;52;Breezy;62;56;NNW;17;69%;72%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;W;6;82%;78%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;Sunny;83;57;NE;4;24%;0%;5

