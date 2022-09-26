Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 26, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;83;75;A morning t-storm;82;75;SW;8;93%;78%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;85;Brilliant sunshine;100;86;NW;6;58%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;W;13;37%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;78;67;Increasingly windy;76;63;W;18;48%;5%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;59;48;Showers;54;45;SW;10;82%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;48;42;Clouds and sun;51;42;E;8;74%;50%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy and cooler;79;62;Sunny and nice;84;59;ESE;9;26%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;67;45;Cooler;57;28;NW;16;53%;86%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;64;An afternoon shower;77;65;SSE;10;67%;57%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;Clouds and sun;82;70;WSW;7;56%;11%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy and cooler;59;56;Cloudy and breezy;63;56;NE;15;62%;72%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;97;69;Hazy sunshine;98;67;WNW;12;16%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;93;73;A t-shower in spots;91;74;SSW;8;58%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;NNW;8;70%;88%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;83;77;Couple of t-storms;88;78;WSW;7;79%;95%;5

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;75;58;Mostly sunny;74;59;E;8;55%;11%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;82;59;Mostly sunny, warm;84;63;SSW;6;51%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;73;56;A shower and t-storm;70;52;NW;7;85%;91%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mist;62;50;Cooler with rain;56;44;SW;10;73%;93%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cooler with some sun;67;44;Mostly cloudy;69;47;SE;7;61%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;82;62;Mostly sunny, nice;85;62;NNW;8;50%;2%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;65;49;Cooler with rain;56;44;WNW;6;91%;91%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;53;46;Showers;54;44;WSW;12;73%;99%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;79;56;A shower and t-storm;73;54;WSW;10;79%;91%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rainy times;63;47;A shower and t-storm;61;45;WNW;7;95%;90%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;70;51;Warmer;78;50;ESE;6;51%;2%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;91;67;A little a.m. rain;87;66;E;5;35%;60%;7

Busan, South Korea;Showers around;74;65;A shower in spots;79;65;NNE;9;64%;48%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;97;76;Sunny and hot;97;78;NNE;10;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;63;49;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;SSE;9;62%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A morning t-storm;82;69;SE;3;70%;78%;6

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;95;80;A stray thunderstorm;93;80;SSW;8;74%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Winds subsiding;64;49;Breezy;60;47;NNW;15;50%;29%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;87;79;A morning shower;88;79;SW;10;71%;80%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A touch of rain;56;49;Occasional rain;54;48;W;12;81%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;A morning t-storm;85;78;SSE;9;85%;63%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny and not as hot;86;64;Plenty of sunshine;86;63;ESE;6;31%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;84;69;A shower in the a.m.;87;69;SSE;10;64%;58%;12

Delhi, India;Partial sunshine;90;75;Hazy sun;89;76;NNW;4;75%;6%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;81;52;Partly sunny;76;51;S;6;33%;29%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;81;SE;5;75%;83%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;SSE;5;60%;66%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Winds subsiding;57;48;A couple of showers;57;46;WNW;16;69%;93%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;89;59;Sunny and very warm;86;57;NE;7;17%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;75;64;Sunny and pleasant;76;65;WSW;14;61%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy and hot;92;78;Hot;95;77;NW;7;60%;29%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;84;60;Sun, some clouds;87;60;E;9;25%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Some wind and rain;85;76;Hurricane Ian;82;76;SSW;43;84%;100%;1

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;54;47;Partly sunny;55;46;NE;11;77%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;P.M. thunderstorms;87;75;A couple of t-storms;88;78;WSW;9;81%;94%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;91;80;Breezy and hot;92;79;E;13;65%;66%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;89;75;Breezy in the p.m.;88;75;ENE;13;58%;13%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;87;73;Afternoon showers;87;73;NW;8;72%;93%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;89;71;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;NE;8;51%;7%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with some sun;72;63;Cloudy and breezy;78;68;SSW;12;48%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;92;76;Clouds and sun;92;76;N;8;61%;33%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;112;89;Very hot;102;88;NNE;10;38%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;Sunny and very warm;87;59;NNE;9;17%;2%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;79;54;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;N;3;15%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;89;76;Partly sunny;89;77;WSW;11;65%;2%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;80;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;SSW;5;77%;68%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;105;83;Mostly sunny;102;84;SSW;8;28%;5%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A passing shower;62;51;Cloudy with showers;60;51;N;8;90%;93%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some wind and rain;85;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;ENE;12;69%;65%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;88;74;Low clouds;87;74;W;9;56%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;An afternoon shower;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;S;6;78%;60%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;92;76;Mostly cloudy;87;77;NW;4;79%;85%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;35;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;28;NNE;13;41%;2%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Overcast;81;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;9;79%;78%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;61;58;Partly sunny;62;58;S;8;79%;2%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;77;60;Breezy in the p.m.;75;62;NNW;12;60%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Breezy, morning mist;59;47;Periods of rain;58;46;W;12;68%;92%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and hot;94;70;Sunny and hot;95;71;SE;6;45%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;71;Low clouds may break;79;71;WSW;6;74%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;Sunny and nice;76;51;WNW;4;41%;3%;5

Male, Maldives;A shower and t-storm;87;78;A t-storm around;89;81;W;10;66%;81%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;94;78;A morning t-storm;90;77;SSW;5;67%;71%;5

Manila, Philippines;Some wind and rain;91;77;A thunderstorm;89;78;SE;6;74%;96%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;59;50;Rain and drizzle;62;54;S;7;79%;98%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Heavy p.m. showers;70;56;Partly sunny;70;56;N;9;55%;86%;11

Miami, United States;A couple of t-storms;85;78;Some wind and rain;84;79;SE;12;84%;100%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;59;43;Cloudy;56;44;E;9;89%;39%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;A morning shower;87;76;SSW;11;70%;57%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;64;49;Partly sunny;68;49;SE;8;64%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with showers;64;51;A few showers;60;50;WSW;4;85%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;50;37;Clouds and sun;53;46;E;6;76%;85%;3

Mumbai, India;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;Showers around;86;77;N;4;83%;86%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun returning;80;57;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;ENE;9;46%;7%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;74;58;More sun than clouds;72;54;WSW;11;43%;20%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;Breezy in the p.m.;88;65;WNW;12;34%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;44;32;Cloudy;43;31;NNE;8;63%;51%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;86;71;Rain and a t-storm;84;69;NE;7;73%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;52;49;Rain at times;53;48;ENE;9;90%;99%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;62;50;A few showers;60;48;W;9;91%;90%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and pleasant;86;77;Mostly sunny;84;76;ENE;6;73%;8%;11

Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;N;7;80%;76%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;93;77;Clouds and sunshine;93;76;ENE;7;64%;5%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;58;47;Afternoon rain;59;49;W;9;74%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;S;10;58%;2%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;90;78;A couple of t-storms;88;78;WSW;7;78%;93%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;ESE;11;73%;56%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;73;SE;6;63%;58%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;60;48;Periods of rain;56;43;SW;11;69%;96%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun;83;52;Decreasing clouds;81;55;NNW;4;73%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;71;48;Nice with some sun;72;48;W;9;46%;40%;11

Rabat, Morocco;More clouds than sun;73;55;Sunny and nice;76;56;NW;6;67%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;73;Mostly sunny;84;74;SE;12;63%;56%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;47;36;Cloudy;48;43;SE;5;54%;34%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;60;48;Partial sunshine;61;46;E;9;72%;28%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;An afternoon shower;80;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SW;7;79%;70%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;99;74;Plenty of sunshine;99;71;NNE;10;9%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;72;62;A t-storm, breezy;74;60;SW;14;60%;83%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;54;42;Mostly cloudy;52;43;E;6;84%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;69;58;Turning sunny;70;59;WSW;12;66%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;64;A thunderstorm;75;62;NNE;6;82%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;87;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;E;11;72%;64%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;74;65;Couple of t-storms;73;65;WSW;5;100%;86%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;78;58;Mostly sunny;79;59;NE;7;20%;3%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;64;43;Partly sunny, nice;70;46;SW;5;51%;4%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;87;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;N;5;76%;55%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;Sunshine, pleasant;73;56;NNW;8;62%;3%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;80;56;Clouds limiting sun;76;56;SSW;7;61%;66%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;78;54;Decreasing clouds;81;59;WSW;4;63%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;79;70;Nice with some sun;79;70;ENE;9;56%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;W;7;69%;100%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;77;55;A shower and t-storm;71;50;SSW;6;78%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;86;78;Clouds and sun;87;78;E;11;70%;33%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;55;48;A couple of showers;58;49;ESE;11;85%;97%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;68;60;A shower or two;69;59;NNE;8;69%;96%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;91;76;Sunshine, windy, hot;91;74;E;18;61%;2%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;57;42;Partly sunny;58;43;ESE;10;75%;82%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;90;60;Sunny, not as warm;80;54;NNW;8;39%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and delightful;72;51;Nice with some sun;76;55;NNE;6;49%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;88;71;Sunny and beautiful;88;70;SSE;8;18%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Very warm;91;71;Sunny and pleasant;87;69;NNE;9;43%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;67;A shower and t-storm;77;63;ESE;7;80%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Nice with sunshine;81;67;Sunshine and nice;82;66;NE;10;57%;38%;5

Toronto, Canada;Windy with showers;61;54;A shower or two;62;51;NW;15;78%;97%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer;93;78;Sunshine, pleasant;88;75;E;6;55%;62%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;86;70;An afternoon shower;82;66;W;11;58%;69%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny, mild;70;37;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;38;ESE;8;32%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;High clouds and warm;78;58;Partly sunny;76;58;ESE;5;52%;27%;3

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;65;50;Cooler with rain;57;45;WNW;10;79%;93%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray t-shower;89;74;Partly sunny and hot;92;76;W;5;64%;66%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A passing shower;59;42;Cloudy;58;44;ESE;9;80%;30%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;65;47;Cloudy;64;47;ESE;8;77%;93%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;56;48;Inc. clouds;61;53;N;11;67%;20%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Times of rain;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;SSW;6;81%;92%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and delightful;75;53;Sunny and nice;77;55;NE;4;30%;0%;5

_____

