Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 20, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and drizzle;81;75;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;W;8;84%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;109;88;Sunny and very warm;104;87;NNE;7;34%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;93;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;67;WSW;16;49%;7%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;79;70;Windy in the p.m.;80;68;ENE;12;49%;44%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;61;47;Clouds and sun;64;46;S;3;66%;8%;3

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;52;42;A morning shower;48;43;S;6;84%;55%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;93;65;Sunny and hot;94;67;E;7;17%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;79;42;Sunny and very warm;80;44;E;7;42%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Pleasant and warmer;79;63;A shower or two;77;58;SSW;8;63%;58%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;A shower and t-storm;76;62;NNE;8;65%;99%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;61;55;Turning sunny;65;50;SW;9;75%;27%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with sunshine;108;80;Clouds and sunshine;104;77;SW;10;18%;5%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;74;Mostly cloudy;91;73;SSW;7;58%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;66;Mostly cloudy;83;64;W;11;65%;7%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;90;77;Heavy p.m. t-storms;89;77;SW;7;78%;96%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;77;66;Partly sunny;77;64;ENE;11;66%;30%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and beautiful;79;57;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;S;9;40%;66%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Thundershowers;63;47;Thundershowers;59;46;WNW;7;76%;86%;2

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;59;43;Sun and some clouds;61;43;ENE;6;66%;30%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;64;49;A shower or two;64;49;SE;5;72%;77%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-shower;84;64;A t-storm around;84;66;NW;6;60%;48%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A couple of showers;56;44;A couple of showers;61;44;NNW;10;66%;87%;4

Brussels, Belgium;An afternoon shower;59;45;Sun and some clouds;62;44;ESE;5;70%;3%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;66;43;Partly sunny;64;43;NW;5;48%;44%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Thundershowers;61;44;Thundershowers;64;44;NNW;7;64%;86%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;64;50;Partly sunny;62;47;E;9;59%;63%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;A t-storm around;87;67;NE;7;35%;44%;13

Busan, South Korea;Windy this morning;74;59;Breezy in the p.m.;73;62;NNE;11;55%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;89;73;Sunlit and pleasant;89;75;NNE;8;39%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;Clouds and sun;71;52;NW;10;56%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;NE;4;70%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;91;81;Clouds and sun, warm;97;81;SSW;10;59%;6%;11

Chicago, United States;Very warm;89;75;A morning t-storm;80;57;NW;11;64%;59%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;87;78;A shower;87;78;SW;10;74%;90%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;59;45;Clouds and sun;60;47;NNW;6;65%;29%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;80;Partly sunny;86;81;WNW;9;83%;69%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;96;76;Sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;6;44%;1%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;84;68;A morning shower;86;69;SE;8;63%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;NNE;4;82%;89%;2

Denver, United States;Increasing clouds;90;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;61;51;ESE;7;67%;68%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;S;10;76%;71%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;93;74;A t-storm around;92;74;S;7;60%;64%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;64;50;Cloudy;66;56;SSW;10;72%;42%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;88;61;Sunny and very warm;88;60;NNE;7;18%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;A stray thunderstorm;75;67;N;4;75%;45%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two, hot;95;78;Showers around;89;77;SSW;6;75%;99%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Very warm;90;62;Turning cloudy, warm;88;61;E;10;26%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;73;A morning shower;87;72;NNE;6;75%;72%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;54;43;Variable cloudiness;55;40;N;8;68%;8%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;88;77;A couple of t-storms;87;77;SSW;7;75%;79%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;90;80;Breezy in the a.m.;91;80;E;13;58%;18%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;88;75;A morning shower;88;75;ENE;12;60%;45%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;82;72;A t-storm around;82;72;W;12;76%;55%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;94;73;Hazy sun;93;72;N;9;45%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;66;57;Breezy in the p.m.;71;57;NE;9;54%;78%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;90;77;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;8;66%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;97;83;Breezy in the p.m.;95;84;NNE;11;43%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;73;50;Mostly sunny;70;50;N;11;47%;4%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;NNE;4;26%;1%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;88;78;Partly sunny;89;78;WSW;12;64%;2%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;82;69;A shower and t-storm;82;68;SE;4;74%;90%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;100;82;Brilliant sunshine;101;83;SW;6;31%;6%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Cool with rain;54;48;A touch of rain;55;46;WNW;9;84%;98%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NW;8;65%;47%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;WSW;8;64%;78%;3

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;86;79;Showers;88;79;SSE;9;78%;96%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;W;5;73%;66%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning sunny;65;29;Sunshine, pleasant;67;31;NE;8;15%;0%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A little p.m. rain;85;74;A stray t-shower;86;75;W;9;74%;86%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;61;58;Mostly cloudy;61;58;SSE;8;79%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower and t-storm;83;68;Humid with a t-storm;81;65;NNW;7;74%;81%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;65;50;Partly sunny;68;52;SSW;4;62%;12%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;81;64;Plenty of sun;82;64;SSW;8;52%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;70;Clearing;79;72;WSW;5;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm around;84;63;A thunderstorm;83;61;WSW;5;44%;82%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;81;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;W;8;70%;92%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny;94;78;NW;5;59%;6%;13

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;77;A couple of t-storms;85;77;NW;9;81%;99%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;72;55;A morning shower;67;53;S;6;61%;48%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-shower;72;55;A morning shower;72;53;N;7;57%;83%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;NNE;7;75%;66%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A stray shower;56;39;More clouds than sun;56;40;N;7;85%;39%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;85;77;Mostly sunny;86;76;S;11;70%;69%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;59;48;Clouds and sun;58;47;SE;12;59%;10%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;58;51;A p.m. t-storm;68;56;S;3;75%;99%;4

Moscow, Russia;Breezy this morning;58;41;An afternoon shower;58;46;E;7;79%;91%;1

Mumbai, India;Brief p.m. showers;85;78;Some sun, a shower;86;78;WSW;7;80%;94%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;80;56;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;NE;9;50%;9%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;81;63;Partly sunny;82;67;SSW;8;50%;40%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, a shower;89;67;Mostly sunny, nice;89;66;WNW;9;47%;2%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warm with clearing;67;42;Mostly sunny;69;50;S;6;60%;4%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;74;65;Clearing;74;66;NE;9;59%;20%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;56;37;Partly sunny;58;43;SSE;5;75%;10%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;59;50;A shower and t-storm;69;52;WSW;10;85%;95%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy with a shower;85;77;Showers around;85;77;E;20;70%;70%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;85;75;A thunderstorm;85;75;NNW;6;84%;89%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;ENE;7;76%;60%;12

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;64;48;Partly sunny;66;45;ENE;7;65%;6%;3

Perth, Australia;Clearing, showers;66;55;An afternoon shower;67;49;SW;15;68%;48%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;87;77;A couple of t-storms;88;77;SW;6;76%;93%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;E;8;76%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;SSE;6;62%;71%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;54;42;Partly sunny;57;43;NNW;6;72%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;Sunny and beautiful;75;47;ESE;5;53%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;68;50;A little rain;68;50;SSW;8;64%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;79;64;Decreasing clouds;78;63;N;6;81%;10%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;E;9;63%;27%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;55;47;A little p.m. rain;54;46;NW;6;83%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;58;46;A passing shower;56;44;NE;7;79%;89%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;Low clouds;77;66;S;7;76%;56%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;105;76;Plenty of sun;101;78;SE;7;22%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A stray thunderstorm;79;58;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;ENE;6;46%;42%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;57;44;Partly sunny;56;43;NNE;8;78%;16%;2

San Francisco, United States;A shower in places;72;61;Partly sunny;70;59;W;11;66%;4%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;76;63;A thunderstorm;76;63;SW;6;78%;88%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Couple of t-storms;87;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;SE;10;73%;45%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;73;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;65;WNW;4;100%;93%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;80;60;Partly sunny;80;62;NNE;6;23%;12%;12

Santiago, Chile;A p.m. shower or two;53;35;Mostly sunny, cool;59;35;SSW;6;49%;1%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SSW;12;78%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;87;63;Humid;83;61;NNW;6;70%;26%;5

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;Sunlit and beautiful;74;54;SSW;7;43%;1%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Not as warm;74;53;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;E;5;61%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;79;70;Cloudy;79;70;E;9;57%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;85;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;SSW;6;72%;68%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;61;41;Thundershowers;58;41;WNW;7;63%;88%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;88;79;A shower;88;79;ESE;15;74%;89%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;53;38;Partly sunny;57;40;SW;5;71%;10%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;72;59;Showers around;71;63;NNE;17;68%;98%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;A couple of showers;85;73;E;10;68%;69%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;55;46;A passing shower;54;44;E;8;72%;89%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;92;67;Sunny and hot;92;66;NE;6;27%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;88;64;Mostly sunny, warm;88;64;NNW;6;42%;69%;5

Tehran, Iran;Hot with sunshine;93;74;Plenty of sunshine;92;74;ESE;8;13%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;Some sun;83;68;W;12;42%;3%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;Sunny and beautiful;77;53;ENE;6;38%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Tropical rainstorm;70;63;Clouds and sun;70;63;NE;10;61%;16%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;74;64;A shower and t-storm;77;58;NW;14;83%;91%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;92;80;Humid with some sun;85;75;NNE;9;66%;15%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, less humid;89;71;Partly sunny;86;68;NNW;12;48%;8%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;66;35;Rain and drizzle;50;26;NNW;13;60%;91%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;76;57;Plenty of sun;76;55;ESE;5;38%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;57;44;A couple of showers;60;45;NW;9;55%;87%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;S;5;67%;96%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;58;43;A shower;56;40;N;8;84%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;57;46;A shower;59;44;NNW;11;78%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;61;52;Afternoon showers;57;50;S;14;84%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;87;75;A thunderstorm;86;76;WSW;6;78%;92%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;91;62;Warm with sunshine;87;61;SE;5;24%;4%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather