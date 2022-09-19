Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 19, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of showers;81;75;Rain and drizzle;80;75;SSW;11;93%;97%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;85;Sunny and very hot;107;88;ENE;9;36%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;95;70;Mostly sunny;93;71;W;9;46%;28%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;82;74;Breezy in the p.m.;81;69;ENE;11;53%;6%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;61;50;A passing shower;62;48;NW;8;64%;83%;3

Anchorage, United States;A few showers;55;45;Cloudy;52;43;N;7;90%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;93;65;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;ESE;6;20%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, nice and warm;71;33;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;41;E;7;46%;1%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Downpours;74;61;Showers around;77;64;S;8;62%;74%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;NNE;7;45%;66%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;65;57;Cloudy, p.m. rain;67;55;NNE;10;83%;96%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;108;74;Sunshine and warm;108;80;SE;7;16%;2%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;93;73;A t-storm around;92;74;S;7;62%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;82;67;A t-storm in spots;82;66;W;10;65%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;89;79;A t-storm or two;90;77;W;7;71%;81%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;77;67;Partly sunny;77;66;SSE;10;64%;11%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;79;55;Partly sunny;79;57;SE;7;27%;15%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cool with rain;60;47;Thundershowers;62;47;NW;8;71%;93%;4

Berlin, Germany;A thundershower;59;45;A couple of showers;59;43;N;8;72%;93%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;50;A shower;63;48;ESE;7;82%;89%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;64;Partial sunshine;85;66;SW;6;52%;16%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A couple of showers;55;48;A shower;57;45;NW;12;73%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;60;47;A passing shower;59;47;NNE;5;73%;83%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;70;47;Periods of sun;65;42;ENE;6;47%;31%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;56;46;Thundershowers;61;44;NW;11;66%;88%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;70;47;Increasing clouds;66;49;ESE;7;54%;6%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;67;Partly sunny;86;67;NE;7;37%;30%;13

Busan, South Korea;Rain and wind;85;61;Mostly sunny;72;59;N;12;54%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Brilliant sunshine;90;75;Mostly sunny, nice;89;73;N;9;41%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;62;52;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;SSE;8;67%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;69;A t-storm in spots;83;68;ENE;4;71%;61%;8

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;91;82;Periods of sun;97;81;SSW;9;60%;9%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;76;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;SW;12;63%;52%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An a.m. thunderstorm;86;78;A thunderstorm;87;77;SW;11;76%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thundershower;59;47;Decreasing clouds;59;46;N;8;58%;27%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;86;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;NNE;6;80%;88%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;95;78;Sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;7;49%;4%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;84;70;Rain and drizzle;87;70;SE;9;61%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;78;Clouds and sunshine;94;80;ESE;5;65%;44%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;88;60;Increasing clouds;88;56;W;6;26%;37%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;S;7;71%;58%;9

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;S;5;63%;51%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;63;51;Partly sunny;64;51;SW;5;75%;13%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;90;61;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;NE;7;17%;2%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;75;69;Partly sunny;76;68;NE;7;73%;72%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;96;79;Hot, an a.m. shower;95;78;NW;5;66%;98%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;87;60;Mostly sunny, warm;89;62;ENE;8;20%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;A t-storm around;87;73;E;7;74%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;57;47;A couple of showers;55;44;N;13;72%;86%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;90;77;A couple of t-storms;90;77;SW;8;75%;93%;3

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;93;80;A shower or two;92;80;E;12;64%;96%;9

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;88;76;Sunshine and breezy;88;75;ENE;15;58%;15%;10

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;72;NW;10;76%;60%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;Brilliant sunshine;94;73;NNE;9;44%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;71;59;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;NE;10;66%;9%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;91;74;Clouds and sun;90;76;ENE;8;64%;26%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;97;84;Plenty of sunshine;96;84;N;11;46%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Breezy;83;52;Not as warm;70;51;ENE;10;35%;98%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;83;61;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;NNE;4;24%;2%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;89;77;Hazy sunshine;89;78;WSW;11;63%;1%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;82;68;A shower and t-storm;82;67;SE;5;75%;91%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;102;84;Mostly sunny;101;84;SSE;8;29%;10%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;59;45;Cool with rain;52;47;W;6;89%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray t-storm, hot;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;NNE;9;69%;73%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;W;7;57%;80%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;Couple of t-storms;87;80;ESE;7;82%;84%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;92;76;A thunderstorm;89;75;NNE;4;77%;85%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;High clouds and warm;66;30;Mostly sunny;65;31;NE;9;30%;1%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Occasional rain;80;76;A little rain;85;74;SW;10;75%;85%;9

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;61;58;Rather cloudy;61;58;SSE;12;79%;5%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm around;84;69;A shower and t-storm;81;67;NNW;7;78%;99%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;64;51;Periods of sunshine;65;52;NW;3;64%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;80;63;Mostly sunny;81;64;SW;7;57%;5%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;71;Clearing;79;70;SW;6;74%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;A shower and t-storm;86;64;W;4;48%;84%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;80;A morning t-storm;86;78;W;10;72%;92%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;92;78;Partly sunny;94;79;NW;4;61%;8%;13

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;SSW;9;80%;99%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;59;46;Becoming cloudy;66;56;NE;14;56%;27%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;70;56;Showers around;73;55;N;8;62%;91%;11

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;87;79;A stray t-shower;88;78;NE;8;72%;89%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and breezy;56;44;A passing shower;55;41;ENE;6;80%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;A t-storm around;87;77;SSW;11;68%;64%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;69;53;Cooler;59;48;SE;12;61%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Periods of rain;62;54;Low clouds;61;54;NNW;3;87%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and windy;53;48;Clearing and breezy;58;42;WSW;15;68%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;81;78;A stray shower;86;78;NW;5;79%;92%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;80;59;A t-storm around;80;58;ENE;9;54%;46%;14

New York, United States;A p.m. shower or two;86;68;Sunshine, less humid;81;66;NNW;7;54%;5%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;91;69;Mostly sunny;90;67;WNW;8;49%;2%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;65;49;Warm with clearing;66;44;NE;7;54%;12%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Very warm with rain;89;68;Cloudy and cooler;74;65;NNW;17;77%;44%;1

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;57;42;Mostly sunny;55;38;WNW;5;55%;3%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of rain;59;54;Low clouds;62;51;SSE;6;96%;36%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;77;E;17;68%;93%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;84;76;A thunderstorm;85;75;N;9;84%;89%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;ENE;7;75%;62%;11

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;65;47;Areas of low clouds;64;47;NNE;7;63%;21%;2

Perth, Australia;Showers;64;51;Partly sunny;66;53;NW;13;67%;8%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;78;Afternoon t-storms;88;78;W;7;77%;96%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm around;91;77;NE;11;73%;53%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;72;SSE;7;60%;68%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;55;46;A couple of showers;53;43;WSW;8;78%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Breezy in the p.m.;78;49;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;NNW;8;43%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;50;Showers around;67;51;SSE;9;65%;92%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;78;63;Clouds and sunshine;79;65;NNW;6;79%;57%;5

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;Partly sunny;83;72;SE;12;59%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;57;50;Rain at times;56;48;SSE;15;85%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;58;49;A couple of showers;57;45;NNE;6;85%;97%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;76;61;Mostly cloudy;82;67;W;8;64%;84%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;106;77;Sunny and very warm;104;77;E;7;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;79;61;Sunshine and nice;80;58;NNW;6;59%;27%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain;54;47;Rain and drizzle;56;43;NNW;13;78%;95%;1

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;73;61;A shower in places;71;60;WSW;8;72%;86%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy thunderstorm;75;64;A shower and t-storm;75;63;NE;8;78%;93%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy thunderstorms;82;78;A shower and t-storm;86;78;SE;11;80%;70%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;75;65;Couple of t-storms;73;65;S;5;100%;86%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;82;60;Mostly cloudy;78;61;ESE;5;27%;23%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;60;40;An afternoon shower;54;34;SSW;8;68%;93%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain and wind;83;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;SSW;13;82%;97%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;66;A shower and t-storm;84;65;NNE;5;67%;97%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;NNE;9;47%;1%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Not as hot;85;57;Nice with sunshine;74;52;WNW;5;53%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;68;Nice with some sun;77;68;NNE;11;52%;44%;7

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;88;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SSE;6;70%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and warmer;69;43;Variable cloudiness;62;41;WSW;8;57%;30%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;88;78;Rather cloudy;88;79;ESE;11;73%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;54;46;Partly sunny;53;38;N;10;74%;27%;2

Sydney, Australia;Turning sunny;72;50;Plenty of sun;70;60;NNE;12;54%;2%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;An afternoon shower;91;74;Partly sunny;84;71;ESE;9;62%;3%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;56;48;A passing shower;55;46;NNE;12;70%;96%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;92;65;Sunny and hot;92;67;ENE;6;27%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;92;66;Partly sunny, warm;87;64;NNE;9;46%;23%;5

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;92;72;Hot with sunshine;93;75;S;7;13%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;84;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;69;NW;10;50%;3%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;79;63;Partly sunny;78;57;ENE;5;46%;26%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Showery;84;76;Tropical rainstorm;82;60;N;32;67%;98%;2

Toronto, Canada;A stray a.m. t-storm;76;61;Clouds limiting sun;74;64;WSW;10;71%;5%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;92;79;Partly sunny;92;79;E;4;49%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot with some sun;94;74;Sunny and less humid;89;71;NW;11;47%;3%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;55;26;Mostly sunny;63;31;WSW;10;47%;29%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;73;57;Plenty of sun;77;56;NE;6;33%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;56;49;A couple of showers;57;45;WNW;11;61%;89%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSW;5;66%;81%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;59;44;A couple of showers;58;43;NNW;6;77%;88%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;51;45;A passing shower;58;45;WNW;11;80%;97%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A bit of p.m. rain;61;54;Breezy;62;53;N;16;82%;17%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;84;75;Couple of t-storms;85;75;SSW;7;84%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;92;63;Sunshine and warm;87;61;NE;4;28%;2%;5

