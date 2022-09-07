Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;81;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;74;WSW;11;85%;71%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;107;88;Very warm;105;87;NE;10;34%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and less humid;95;69;Plenty of sunshine;96;70;NW;6;27%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;87;74;Partly sunny;85;73;WSW;8;52%;2%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;74;60;Rain and a t-storm;68;58;S;8;85%;99%;2

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;56;50;Rain;54;48;S;9;93%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;W;9;26%;2%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, windy, cooler;66;41;Mostly cloudy;66;41;NW;9;37%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;87;72;Windy and very hot;100;75;NNE;16;36%;2%;7

Athens, Greece;Winds subsiding;82;69;Sunny and nice;86;67;NNE;11;38%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;59;44;Partial sunshine;61;46;SSW;6;61%;29%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;113;83;Sunny and hot;113;84;N;8;16%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;88;72;Partly sunny;92;70;SSE;6;51%;13%;9

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;79;68;Couple of t-storms;75;69;SW;10;90%;84%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;83;78;A thunderstorm;85;77;SW;7;81%;97%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;84;71;Partly sunny;80;69;SW;11;57%;9%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;90;63;Very warm;88;66;S;6;48%;28%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;85;67;A t-storm in spots;90;66;NNE;7;53%;76%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;78;59;Rain and a t-storm;71;57;SW;12;76%;99%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;47;Mostly cloudy;65;47;ESE;6;66%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;83;58;Mostly sunny;87;60;E;9;38%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;82;63;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;85;57;WNW;14;61%;72%;3

Brussels, Belgium;More clouds than sun;75;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;56;SSW;10;76%;94%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;Partly sunny;83;59;SE;5;55%;5%;5

Budapest, Hungary;More clouds than sun;83;62;A t-storm in spots;88;60;NW;8;67%;66%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, nice and warm;78;58;A shower in the p.m.;80;48;S;6;61%;99%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;89;67;Partly sunny;88;65;ENE;8;35%;28%;12

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;Mainly cloudy;82;68;NNE;8;56%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;89;76;Partly sunny;91;77;N;8;44%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;64;52;Mostly sunny;65;51;SSE;14;76%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;69;Mostly cloudy;86;70;S;5;56%;44%;9

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;WSW;9;87%;93%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;77;64;Sunshine;80;65;SSE;7;53%;4%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showery;86;78;Showers around;87;78;SW;12;74%;95%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable clouds;69;57;Breezy;67;57;E;16;53%;61%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;87;81;Sunlit and pleasant;87;80;SSE;5;80%;31%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;92;73;Sunny and nice;89;70;ESE;7;55%;1%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;86;67;Mostly sunny;87;68;SE;10;61%;10%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;97;83;Mostly sunny, warm;99;83;ESE;3;49%;23%;9

Denver, United States;Record-breaking heat;97;68;Hot;95;62;N;7;17%;8%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;94;82;A t-storm around;92;82;N;6;72%;55%;3

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;97;71;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;6;50%;4%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and a t-storm;65;55;Rain and a t-storm;64;54;NW;12;85%;97%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;95;65;Sunny and very hot;97;65;NNE;7;11%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Lots of sun, nice;84;68;Sunny and nice;84;70;WNW;11;56%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;NNW;6;86%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;Sunny and pleasant;80;50;ENE;7;36%;2%;10

Havana, Cuba;A morning shower;88;72;Downpours;87;73;SW;5;78%;95%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;56;39;Sun and some clouds;55;42;ENE;7;61%;5%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;81;76;A couple of t-storms;86;77;S;8;81%;93%;3

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;78;A morning t-storm;89;76;ENE;9;69%;76%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;89;75;A shower in spots;88;74;ENE;12;59%;48%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;ESE;7;76%;85%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;77;Plenty of sunshine;95;79;N;8;48%;11%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and windy;76;65;Breezy in the p.m.;78;64;ENE;13;55%;0%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy showers;88;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;S;8;75%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasingly windy;100;88;Very warm;98;88;N;14;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;Mostly sunny;77;55;WNW;6;39%;2%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;84;66;Sunny and pleasant;87;61;NW;5;29%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;92;78;Plenty of sunshine;92;79;WNW;9;66%;2%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;81;69;Humid with a t-storm;82;70;SSE;5;78%;94%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;101;82;Sunny;101;81;S;9;37%;15%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;64;45;Partly sunny;67;48;ENE;7;48%;2%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;79;E;8;66%;50%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;91;73;Low clouds;88;74;WSW;9;57%;42%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy;94;82;A thunderstorm;92;82;SSW;7;75%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;89;76;A t-storm or two;89;76;SE;5;73%;92%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;64;31;Partly sunny;63;32;E;9;25%;5%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A little rain;83;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;SW;13;77%;69%;3

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;60;57;Low clouds;61;58;SSE;10;76%;5%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;77;67;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;67;NW;8;73%;38%;2

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;69;58;A shower and t-storm;68;58;SSW;9;78%;98%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;Hot;100;78;S;7;45%;6%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;71;Partly sunny, nice;79;71;W;7;73%;21%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;79;59;Partly sunny;82;60;WNW;6;40%;14%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;85;81;Some sun;86;81;WNW;12;71%;28%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;89;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NNW;4;72%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;78;Sunny intervals;91;78;SSW;6;68%;69%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Turning out cloudy;66;54;A couple of showers;64;54;N;12;71%;95%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Downpours;71;57;Downpours;70;56;NW;6;71%;96%;6

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;A t-storm around;90;79;NW;6;71%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Thickening clouds;62;44;Partial sunshine;60;39;ENE;8;71%;3%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;86;74;Breezy in the p.m.;86;74;SSW;13;65%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;73;55;Clouds and sun, nice;73;49;S;7;55%;66%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;Mostly sunny;79;61;SSW;1;62%;5%;5

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;56;42;A shower in spots;51;37;NNW;11;73%;56%;4

Mumbai, India;A few showers;90;80;A shower and t-storm;87;80;NW;6;85%;95%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;66;57;A morning shower;69;55;ENE;7;70%;74%;6

New York, United States;A couple of showers;74;64;Clouds and sun;80;65;ESE;7;60%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and less humid;93;71;Sunny and hot;95;72;W;8;33%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;84;47;Windy and cooler;58;41;W;17;56%;15%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;86;77;Cloudy and humid;86;75;NNE;7;66%;44%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;66;48;Variable cloudiness;60;47;NE;6;72%;35%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;76;55;Mostly sunny;79;56;SSE;5;67%;3%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy this morning;85;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;76;ESE;19;74%;64%;10

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;S;8;82%;91%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;7;75%;66%;13

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;72;57;A shower and t-storm;72;57;SW;10;72%;98%;4

Perth, Australia;A morning shower;66;46;Cloudy;65;49;E;8;65%;80%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;87;77;Couple of t-storms;88;77;SW;10;78%;79%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;90;76;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;12;70%;50%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;93;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;72;SE;6;59%;67%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;79;61;A thunderstorm;73;57;WSW;8;72%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;NW;5;65%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;48;A little p.m. rain;73;49;E;9;46%;69%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;78;60;Sunny and nice;80;61;N;7;73%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;82;72;Partly sunny, nice;82;71;SE;12;60%;45%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;59;51;Considerable clouds;60;50;SE;11;69%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;60;45;Clouds and sun;61;44;ESE;6;62%;2%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;80;61;Plenty of sunshine;86;66;N;7;59%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;109;84;Sunny and very warm;108;83;SE;10;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, humid;88;71;Humid with a t-storm;84;71;SSE;10;75%;88%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;54;42;Mostly cloudy;54;40;SE;8;63%;15%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and cooler;80;61;Sunshine and warm;81;63;SW;10;50%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;78;65;A shower and t-storm;77;65;SW;6;78%;93%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A shower or two;87;77;SE;4;80%;89%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;76;66;A thunderstorm;76;65;WSW;5;96%;88%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;83;62;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;NE;10;23%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;An afternoon shower;58;39;Rain and drizzle;50;31;SSW;5;70%;81%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;NW;5;75%;60%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;72;61;A passing shower;75;66;WNW;7;69%;85%;4

Seattle, United States;More clouds than sun;73;52;Mostly sunny, nice;69;54;NNE;8;57%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and delightful;82;61;Sunny and nice;82;63;NNW;4;65%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;91;75;Cloudy and very warm;88;72;ENE;9;53%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;86;79;A few showers;88;79;SSE;5;69%;92%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;77;52;Partly sunny;81;55;S;5;55%;7%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;Clearing, a shower;88;78;E;4;72%;85%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;59;43;Mainly cloudy;58;47;E;8;62%;5%;1

Sydney, Australia;Becoming cloudy;65;58;High clouds, breezy;69;60;NNE;17;62%;93%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;An afternoon shower;86;74;Decreasing clouds;89;75;ESE;11;58%;5%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;57;46;Partly sunny;57;42;SE;8;58%;27%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;99;67;Sunny and hot;93;67;NNW;8;33%;1%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;72;56;Mostly cloudy;70;53;N;6;55%;27%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;94;74;Plenty of sun;95;74;E;8;10%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;86;72;Nice with sunshine;88;74;N;10;57%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;93;69;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;NE;6;41%;10%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with t-storms;82;75;A shower and t-storm;80;73;NNE;11;75%;95%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;73;62;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;S;8;68%;2%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;91;78;Mostly sunny;93;79;E;6;47%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, hot;101;79;Very hot;104;79;NE;7;36%;2%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine, pleasant;82;43;Sunny and very warm;81;48;ESE;8;34%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;72;53;Partly sunny;72;57;NNW;6;54%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;83;65;A p.m. t-storm;82;60;WNW;13;66%;71%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. shower or two;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;E;5;79%;99%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;More sun than clouds;63;44;Periods of sun;61;43;E;8;66%;2%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;69;49;Breezy in the p.m.;72;53;ESE;13;37%;80%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;55;46;Rain and drizzle;55;46;SE;5;75%;87%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower;85;77;Showers;84;76;SSE;8;77%;96%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as warm;74;57;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;NNE;4;42%;27%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather