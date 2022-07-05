Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 5, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rather cloudy;84;76;Decreasing clouds;84;76;SSW;8;85%;66%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;100;93;Mostly cloudy, warm;105;93;NNE;8;40%;11%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;73;Sunshine and warm;98;74;WSW;15;36%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;82;72;Humid;83;74;ESE;12;67%;6%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy in the p.m.;66;53;Partly sunny;68;61;WSW;11;64%;88%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;Partly sunny, nice;69;56;W;8;64%;22%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;Sunny and nice;89;69;NNW;13;23%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;68;50;Becoming cloudy;76;55;NW;10;43%;84%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy, warm;86;67;Breezy in the a.m.;83;69;NE;11;48%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Winds subsiding;92;75;Plenty of sunshine;94;76;NNW;9;29%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers, some heavy;59;56;Cloudy;60;55;ENE;9;78%;26%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot, becoming breezy;112;85;Winds subsiding, hot;111;84;W;16;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;73;A t-storm around;91;74;S;7;70%;51%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;80;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;68;W;12;79%;57%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;91;80;A thunderstorm;91;80;WSW;9;69%;85%;6

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;84;73;Partly sunny;82;72;SW;10;62%;28%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;88;73;Rain and drizzle;84;72;WNW;6;76%;66%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;96;66;A shower and t-storm;85;64;N;9;58%;88%;10

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, nice;76;58;Partly sunny;69;56;WSW;11;50%;77%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;65;49;Rain and drizzle;66;46;SE;7;68%;75%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;E;9;50%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and a t-storm;73;61;A thunderstorm;79;59;NNW;11;55%;81%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;71;51;Partly sunny;70;61;W;5;58%;87%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;94;69;Partly sunny;90;66;NW;7;43%;91%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;81;62;Mostly sunny;84;59;NNW;10;39%;4%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Variable cloudiness;56;44;Partly sunny;62;48;W;8;91%;69%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;84;61;Mostly sunny, nice;85;62;W;7;34%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm around;88;79;Humid with a t-storm;88;80;E;6;71%;96%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;76;Sunny and very warm;96;76;NNE;9;19%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;62;47;Mostly sunny;61;47;NW;9;73%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;84;67;A stray thunderstorm;82;68;SSE;5;66%;57%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;91;81;A shower in the p.m.;93;82;WSW;10;71%;80%;6

Chicago, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;86;72;A t-storm in spots;80;71;N;10;80%;89%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Increasingly windy;86;79;A couple of showers;87;79;W;14;76%;97%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;66;53;Partly sunny, breezy;66;56;SW;13;52%;93%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;88;80;Some sun, pleasant;87;78;W;8;77%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;102;81;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;S;10;38%;8%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;80;67;Breezy in the p.m.;86;69;SSE;11;66%;28%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;99;84;A morning t-storm;97;85;E;6;60%;87%;3

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;90;64;A t-storm around;83;61;WSW;7;43%;65%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;94;82;A thunderstorm;92;82;SSE;10;74%;92%;7

Dili, East Timor;A little p.m. rain;92;67;Partly sunny;86;67;WSW;5;64%;28%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;66;55;Breezy with a shower;69;56;WNW;16;75%;45%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;88;70;Mostly sunny;92;70;NE;9;24%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;NE;4;63%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;98;79;Partly sunny;92;80;SSE;4;76%;55%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;Sunny and nice;70;48;E;5;57%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;Afternoon showers;88;73;ESE;6;73%;100%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, breezy;75;57;Thundershowers;68;54;SW;15;65%;85%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;A couple of t-storms;90;78;SW;7;84%;86%;6

Hong Kong, China;A couple of t-storms;88;81;A couple of t-storms;87;79;S;8;84%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;86;74;A morning shower;87;75;ENE;17;53%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;89;74;An afternoon shower;85;74;W;11;70%;66%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;95;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;80;SSE;10;77%;84%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, breezy, nice;83;69;Breezy in the p.m.;84;71;NE;13;60%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm around;91;77;ENE;7;70%;88%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;101;87;Warm with sunshine;99;88;N;11;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;Mostly sunny;67;41;SSE;6;47%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning out cloudy;91;73;A thunderstorm;86;72;S;10;54%;88%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm, p.m. showers;96;84;Rain and a t-storm;90;83;E;9;74%;99%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;86;71;Humid with a t-storm;84;70;SSE;4;79%;92%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;98;84;Mostly sunny;102;86;SSW;12;27%;7%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, warm;87;68;Strong thunderstorms;89;61;WNW;7;47%;100%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;ENE;13;64%;57%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;84;67;Mostly sunny;86;69;WSW;6;58%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A stray thunderstorm;89;81;SSE;8;76%;87%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;95;79;A morning t-storm;91;77;ENE;5;69%;77%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;28;Sunny and mild;60;31;ENE;6;36%;6%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Considerable clouds;82;74;A little a.m. rain;87;74;SW;7;75%;70%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;63;58;Partial sunshine;63;59;S;7;76%;4%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;83;63;Sunny;87;69;NNW;7;55%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;71;54;Partly sunny;76;60;WNW;9;56%;29%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;79;63;Partly sunny;79;62;S;8;61%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;67;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;SW;6;76%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;97;71;Sunny and pleasant;90;67;NE;7;41%;4%;11

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;88;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;NW;17;73%;66%;5

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;87;76;A shower in the p.m.;87;76;ENE;4;77%;70%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Downpours;87;78;NNE;7;77%;100%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;55;43;Mostly sunny;61;44;NNW;8;66%;4%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;A t-storm around;75;55;NNW;8;45%;55%;14

Miami, United States;Brief a.m. showers;87;79;A t-storm around;88;80;ESE;8;71%;93%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;80;60;Morning rain;68;52;WNW;10;84%;97%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;87;75;Breezy in the p.m.;87;76;SSW;16;64%;69%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;56;45;Mostly cloudy;61;47;NW;9;89%;75%;1

Montreal, Canada;Periods of rain;68;60;Sunshine and warmer;78;61;N;4;52%;2%;9

Moscow, Russia;Very warm;86;64;An afternoon shower;84;68;NNW;8;54%;67%;4

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;82;80;Showers, some heavy;86;79;SW;9;84%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;75;52;Clouds and sun, nice;77;53;NNE;6;53%;13%;9

New York, United States;More humid;86;72;Decreasing clouds;87;70;NE;12;52%;29%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;71;Sunny and hot;96;69;W;10;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;76;59;Afternoon showers;69;58;NNW;7;83%;100%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Tropical rainstorm;85;78;Humid with a t-storm;90;76;WSW;5;77%;95%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;66;51;A little p.m. rain;65;53;SSE;9;48%;72%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;69;57;Sunshine and warmer;78;55;N;9;58%;1%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;83;77;A couple of showers;82;76;ESE;13;78%;98%;6

Panama City, Panama;Rain and a t-storm;84;76;Rain and a t-storm;85;76;NNW;4;85%;96%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;88;74;Showers around;87;73;E;6;81%;94%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;77;55;Sun and some clouds;76;58;NNW;6;49%;14%;7

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;59;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;47;E;8;72%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;SW;6;67%;81%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;91;75;Brief p.m. showers;87;75;ENE;9;79%;84%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;93;74;A stray thunderstorm;91;72;ESE;7;59%;56%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;77;58;Some sun, pleasant;72;56;WNW;8;55%;22%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm or two;91;75;Humid, p.m. showers;90;78;ESE;7;71%;94%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the a.m.;66;52;Clearing;69;49;SSE;9;49%;39%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;76;62;Sunshine and nice;80;62;NNE;7;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;82;73;Rain and drizzle;83;73;SE;10;68%;88%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;55;49;Low clouds;58;52;SE;6;77%;97%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;76;57;Thundershowers;72;54;W;7;63%;86%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;82;64;Mostly sunny;82;63;NNE;6;61%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;109;84;Breezy in the p.m.;109;85;NNW;12;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;95;68;Sunny and very hot;96;70;W;9;35%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;77;59;Partial sunshine;73;58;WNW;9;51%;9%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;69;59;Clouds and sunshine;68;57;W;14;70%;25%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;77;64;Rain and a t-storm;76;65;ENE;7;78%;96%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;86;77;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SE;11;80%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;78;66;Rain and a t-storm;77;65;NE;6;96%;98%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;80;62;Becoming cloudy;81;66;NNW;9;23%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;Downpours;48;31;SW;3;71%;96%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;N;4;75%;57%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;Brilliant sunshine;90;66;NNW;6;46%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;75;58;Mostly cloudy;73;58;NNE;6;73%;44%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Humid with t-storms;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;E;6;78%;78%;3

Shanghai, China;Hot and humid;95;84;Very hot;100;84;S;13;55%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;85;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;SE;6;73%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;88;63;A shower and t-storm;77;59;WSW;7;78%;96%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;87;78;Brief a.m. showers;87;79;E;12;71%;91%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;68;53;Thundershowers;68;53;SW;9;63%;94%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy;61;56;Rain and drizzle;62;54;S;17;79%;91%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot, p.m. t-storms;95;81;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;95;81;W;7;66%;78%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of t-storms;73;58;A thundershower;70;55;SW;8;61%;81%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with some sun;82;66;Sunny and warmer;94;70;S;7;22%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;64;Mostly sunny;87;64;ENE;11;38%;9%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;SSE;7;23%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;Mostly sunny;87;71;SW;12;56%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;104;79;Sunny and very warm;100;76;ENE;8;40%;26%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;86;75;A little rain;83;75;ESE;20;84%;97%;5

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm or two;76;62;Sunshine, pleasant;72;61;NNW;9;72%;27%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and humid;88;75;Sunny and humid;90;76;WSW;6;59%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot, becoming breezy;100;75;Very hot;99;78;WSW;8;38%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;68;49;Turning cloudy;74;53;NE;8;50%;27%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Warmer;73;59;A shower or two;72;59;S;5;59%;78%;8

Vienna, Austria;Rain and a t-storm;74;60;A thunderstorm;77;59;WNW;9;60%;82%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A stray thunderstorm;93;77;SSW;6;67%;90%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;More sun than clouds;74;59;Not as warm;66;52;W;8;85%;29%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A little rain;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;NW;10;62%;28%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon rain;57;48;Becoming cloudy;54;44;E;11;74%;1%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;83;77;A t-storm or two;86;77;SE;6;83%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;85;61;Sunny and pleasant;84;62;NE;5;29%;1%;11

_____

