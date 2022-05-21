Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 21, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;83;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;SW;9;85%;88%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;83;Breezy in the p.m.;98;80;WNW;12;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;86;64;Windy in the p.m.;91;59;W;14;21%;27%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;78;64;Sunny and warm;83;65;SW;10;45%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;62;48;Partly sunny, milder;70;56;ENE;6;62%;27%;7

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and pleasant;67;45;Nice with some sun;64;48;N;5;39%;3%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Winds subsiding;70;58;Sunny and delightful;74;62;ESE;8;37%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy and warmer;89;48;Very windy, cooler;58;43;WSW;23;55%;45%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun, some clouds;72;50;Partly sunny;71;53;ENE;5;68%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunlit and warmer;82;60;Mostly sunny;85;65;W;8;35%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;61;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;57;WSW;16;62%;6%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as warm;95;70;Warmer with hazy sun;104;76;NE;7;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;94;76;Partly sunny;95;76;SSW;8;59%;10%;11

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;78;67;A shower and t-storm;80;68;WSW;12;84%;93%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;80;A thunderstorm;84;80;SW;8;83%;93%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;80;66;Periods of sun, nice;80;67;WSW;11;54%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;95;66;Partly sunny and hot;95;70;S;7;29%;40%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Very warm;87;61;Partly sunny;78;55;N;8;43%;1%;9

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;65;50;Clouds and sun;65;49;E;8;54%;6%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;66;51;A p.m. shower or two;70;50;SE;6;64%;69%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy, nice;77;52;Mostly sunny;78;55;E;7;46%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with clearing;79;55;Clouds and sun, nice;75;52;NE;12;43%;2%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;66;47;Partly sunny, warmer;73;56;E;2;60%;75%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;84;59;Partly sunny;83;55;ENE;8;44%;13%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;79;56;Periods of sun, nice;73;52;NNW;11;35%;1%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;67;40;Low clouds breaking;67;51;N;8;84%;4%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;88;66;Sunshine, pleasant;84;66;NE;7;38%;48%;9

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;81;60;Sunny and very warm;85;61;ENE;7;44%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Not as warm;86;64;Breezy in the p.m.;82;66;NW;12;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;64;50;Partly sunny;66;52;NW;8;62%;8%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;87;67;A t-storm around;85;67;SSE;4;60%;45%;12

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;97;83;Mainly cloudy;96;82;WSW;10;70%;35%;5

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;64;51;Partly sunny;62;52;N;11;45%;12%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;88;81;A morning t-storm;87;79;SW;11;77%;100%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;58;46;A sprinkle;61;46;NE;7;64%;29%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;81;72;Clearing;80;71;NW;13;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A strong t-storm;90;59;Cooler;67;63;ENE;10;63%;24%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;87;72;Clouds and sun;90;72;S;8;65%;26%;4

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;108;82;Hazy sun;104;82;E;7;38%;2%;12

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;44;33;Inc. clouds;54;40;ESE;9;67%;84%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;80;A strong t-storm;91;78;S;7;76%;76%;12

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;74;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;SSE;6;65%;58%;8

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;63;52;A shower in the p.m.;64;47;W;11;73%;77%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;81;59;Downpours;61;54;ESE;9;73%;100%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Thickening clouds;75;66;Periods of sun;77;65;W;15;65%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;82;73;A couple of t-storms;78;74;ESE;8;91%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Windy this morning;74;57;A morning shower;75;52;W;8;60%;66%;4

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;92;75;A t-storm around;91;75;ESE;13;66%;44%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;58;39;Cloudy and cool;53;40;W;11;46%;4%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;91;79;A couple of t-storms;88;79;SSW;10;82%;90%;3

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;87;75;A little a.m. rain;83;73;E;7;83%;87%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;73;Breezy in the p.m.;84;73;E;14;56%;30%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;92;77;Sunny;91;78;WSW;13;48%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;97;73;Very warm;98;72;WNW;11;26%;80%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and beautiful;73;53;Partial sunshine;78;56;NE;9;62%;30%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;75;A t-storm or two;90;75;ESE;7;77%;75%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;98;81;Plenty of sunshine;90;82;N;13;53%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;53;47;A p.m. t-shower;60;47;SE;9;71%;76%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Breezy in the p.m.;78;59;Breezy in the p.m.;72;51;NNE;13;26%;25%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny, windy;93;84;Increasingly windy;96;84;WSW;18;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;82;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;61;SSW;6;66%;52%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy, blowing dust;108;85;Hazy sunshine;105;83;NNW;10;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Couple of t-storms;72;54;A shower;55;44;NNE;15;67%;86%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;89;79;Windy;89;79;NE;22;62%;52%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;88;72;Decreasing clouds;91;70;WSW;6;57%;31%;5

Kolkata, India;Turning cloudy, hot;99;83;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;99;79;N;7;60%;76%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;96;79;A morning shower;93;78;NNE;5;68%;53%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Overcast and mild;60;29;Clouds and sun;59;24;ENE;10;21%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;SW;8;73%;91%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;67;61;Some brightening;66;61;SSE;6;77%;2%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy and cooler;73;63;Periods of sun;75;60;NNW;10;58%;5%;5

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;67;50;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;SSW;6;55%;57%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;72;57;Clouds, then sun;71;56;SSW;8;58%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;72;Partial sunshine;82;71;SW;8;71%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy, hot;97;66;Cooler;81;59;W;8;39%;4%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;83;A t-storm around;88;83;W;13;73%;55%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;74;Clouds and sun;88;75;N;3;74%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A downpour;88;81;Cloudy with showers;92;81;WSW;7;64%;99%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;46;Clearing;59;44;W;6;72%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;85;60;A p.m. t-storm;86;57;W;8;28%;60%;15

Miami, United States;Breezy and humid;88;82;Mostly cloudy;88;81;E;12;64%;28%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and a t-storm;63;45;A passing shower;58;39;N;10;80%;80%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;90;79;Clouds and sun;91;79;SSW;13;63%;27%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;64;41;Some sun;66;47;NNE;7;81%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;Rain, then a shower;74;47;NW;3;72%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;59;44;Cloudy;57;43;N;11;38%;7%;2

Mumbai, India;Periods of sun;90;84;Partly sunny;91;84;WSW;13;64%;8%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;81;59;Clearing;81;58;NNE;6;55%;43%;7

New York, United States;Fog, then some sun;92;71;Hot;93;63;NW;9;46%;50%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;87;59;A stray t-shower;82;57;SSW;10;40%;55%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with clearing;79;56;Very warm;85;57;SSE;11;38%;4%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;72;62;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;W;5;53%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;Cool with rain;52;42;A shower or two;59;45;SSE;7;68%;70%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Strong thunderstorms;82;60;Rain, then a shower;67;44;NNW;11;73%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;86;79;Partly sunny, breezy;86;78;ESE;13;71%;69%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;86;77;Rain and a t-storm;89;76;NW;5;80%;100%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;82;73;Morning rain, cloudy;83;74;E;7;86%;95%;3

Paris, France;Clearing;74;56;Partly sunny;74;58;ENE;8;60%;91%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;79;55;A couple of showers;73;57;NW;14;78%;100%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;SW;10;79%;90%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;75;A t-storm around;90;76;ESE;10;72%;54%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;97;72;A t-storm around;95;72;E;8;53%;53%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy, not as warm;71;51;Partly sunny;70;50;ENE;8;34%;3%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;82;56;Sunny and very warm;86;55;S;6;50%;4%;10

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;69;50;A little p.m. rain;70;53;ENE;8;63%;83%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing and humid;79;62;Some brightening;76;57;N;8;72%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;84;75;A little p.m. rain;83;74;SSW;14;74%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;More sun than clouds;56;41;Mostly sunny;52;41;NNE;12;62%;17%;5

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;57;48;Mostly cloudy;62;42;NNE;9;51%;2%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;Sunshine, pleasant;76;59;NE;7;72%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;111;81;Sunny and hot;110;85;ENE;8;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;Mostly sunny;82;58;WSW;8;59%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;57;44;Mostly sunny;55;41;N;11;38%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;52;Mostly sunny;67;53;WSW;12;53%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;64;Rain and a t-storm;79;64;NE;7;79%;99%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;87;78;A p.m. shower or two;86;76;E;13;70%;78%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;70;63;Rain and a t-storm;69;62;E;6;100%;99%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy, nice;83;62;More clouds than sun;82;63;ENE;11;9%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;66;41;Cloudy;59;46;SSW;3;47%;13%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;72;NNE;3;76%;75%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy and very warm;85;59;Not as warm;74;55;NW;9;71%;29%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;66;46;Partly sunny;71;52;NE;6;49%;25%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;78;58;Sunshine, pleasant;78;55;SW;6;54%;3%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;79;64;Cloudy and very warm;82;66;SE;9;54%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;81;SSE;8;67%;53%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;83;54;A t-storm around;75;51;WNW;9;52%;41%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;77;An afternoon shower;86;77;E;11;66%;49%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;55;40;Cloudy;57;32;SSE;7;49%;14%;2

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;63;57;Showery;65;57;SE;11;77%;99%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of showers;75;70;Afternoon showers;75;69;ESE;9;86%;96%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;55;46;Cloudy and breezy;55;43;E;15;48%;3%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;An afternoon shower;90;56;Morning rain;68;52;SSE;10;60%;75%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;69;47;Warmer with sunshine;77;55;NE;8;44%;10%;10

Tehran, Iran;Windy;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;SSE;10;22%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy, not as hot;91;70;Sunshine and cooler;76;67;WSW;12;46%;3%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;82;59;Partly sunny;85;63;SE;6;46%;9%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Showers;72;61;Some sun, a shower;73;59;E;11;73%;64%;11

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;73;58;Cooler;62;47;NW;14;70%;70%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;74;61;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;SE;4;45%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;88;62;Sunny and very warm;90;65;SSW;6;31%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;81;46;Cloudy, not as warm;72;41;SSW;8;36%;7%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;66;48;Increasing clouds;67;52;ESE;5;43%;12%;4

Vienna, Austria;Breezy, not as warm;79;56;Clouds and sun;75;53;E;9;36%;3%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorms;87;75;A couple of t-storms;85;75;NE;5;82%;100%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with rain;61;46;A passing shower;59;41;NNW;8;72%;80%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;64;49;A shower;59;47;NW;16;64%;96%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;59;51;Breezy with sunshine;62;51;WNW;15;64%;32%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;A couple of t-storms;90;77;WSW;7;84%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;NE;5;34%;2%;11

