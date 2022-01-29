Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 29, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;92;77;Partly sunny;90;76;SSW;7;75%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;73;64;Sunny and pleasant;74;64;WNW;9;61%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;45;34;Cloudy and chilly;46;37;ENE;7;83%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;56;38;Sunshine;57;39;SE;5;78%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with a shower;52;41;Partly sunny;46;40;SW;12;69%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;12;Mostly sunny, colder;17;4;N;4;73%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;49;30;Mostly sunny;51;31;ESE;5;59%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;12;3;Low clouds;21;14;SSW;10;49%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;Sunny and hot;97;71;E;6;48%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Occasional rain;49;43;Mostly sunny;51;35;NW;6;67%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;73;62;Becoming cloudy;80;62;ENE;4;55%;2%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;61;38;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;NE;4;43%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little rain;96;74;Clouds and sun;92;72;ESE;6;65%;28%;9

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;81;63;Nice with some sun;85;64;ESE;4;59%;6%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;77;Mostly sunny;92;77;S;5;55%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;59;40;Plenty of sun;61;40;NNW;9;55%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;39;23;Mostly cloudy;37;25;NW;4;45%;81%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;41;30;Partly sunny;49;30;WNW;8;54%;25%;2

Berlin, Germany;Breezy, morning rain;48;41;Winds subsiding;44;35;WNW;20;45%;76%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;68;43;Becoming cloudy;69;47;S;6;61%;39%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;A t-storm in spots;78;65;NNW;12;70%;85%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow, then rain;42;40;Very windy;46;33;WNW;25;52%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with a shower;52;39;Partly sunny;44;39;SW;5;72%;71%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;47;25;Sun and some clouds;47;31;W;11;48%;6%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;44;36;A shower in the a.m.;48;32;NW;20;50%;56%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;82;66;Mostly sunny;86;65;NNW;9;58%;55%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray t-shower;80;64;A t-storm around;82;67;S;6;47%;80%;7

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;47;30;Mostly sunny;48;29;WNW;5;38%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;63;49;Clouding up;64;50;SW;11;46%;17%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;78;63;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;SSE;15;59%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;Clouds and sun, nice;82;62;NE;4;51%;44%;8

Chennai, India;Mainly cloudy;84;75;Hazy sun and humid;88;73;E;8;80%;3%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold;24;18;Sun, then clouds;30;14;WNW;9;68%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;NNE;6;71%;44%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;46;41;Windy in the morning;42;30;NW;21;61%;25%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;Breezy with some sun;80;70;N;16;68%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;68;42;Mostly sunny;68;48;S;7;32%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;NE;9;77%;91%;9

Delhi, India;Sunshine;70;47;Hazy sunshine;67;48;W;9;71%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;52;24;Sunshine;50;29;SSW;5;31%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;73;53;Hazy sun;74;52;WNW;5;52%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;W;7;74%;92%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Windy this morning;54;37;A little p.m. rain;49;39;WNW;13;77%;81%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;46;38;Cloudy and mild;53;37;NNE;6;34%;13%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;61;57;Partly sunny;62;53;E;17;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;60;53;Cloudy and cool;56;53;NNE;7;73%;72%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;74;63;Clearing;76;58;NE;7;68%;33%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy and cooler;70;59;Decreasing clouds;63;52;ENE;11;46%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Blizzard in the p.m.;32;31;Breezy with wet snow;34;22;N;15;96%;100%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;77;A morning shower;90;76;SE;7;65%;60%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;74;54;Cooler;64;55;E;6;67%;73%;1

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;81;68;Mostly sunny;80;64;N;8;57%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;84;57;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;E;4;31%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;66;41;Hazy sunshine;65;42;NE;7;54%;3%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;43;28;An afternoon shower;43;31;SW;8;83%;51%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;W;8;78%;76%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;Turning sunny, nice;79;70;N;8;51%;7%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;75;63;Thundershowers;76;63;N;6;70%;93%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;49;19;Plenty of sunshine;43;19;SSW;5;41%;42%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;78;61;Mostly sunny;80;66;W;8;62%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;61;39;Mostly cloudy;60;43;E;5;70%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;80;53;Hazy sunshine;82;54;NNW;13;16%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;34;26;Occasional snow;39;31;SW;13;81%;100%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;87;75;A shower or two;82;74;N;8;64%;87%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;92;74;A t-storm around;91;73;WNW;5;62%;100%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny;71;53;Hazy sun;74;53;W;5;54%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;93;76;A shower in the p.m.;92;76;N;5;67%;92%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little rain;56;42;A bit of rain;53;42;SSE;7;79%;93%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;SW;7;47%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;High clouds;75;67;Mostly cloudy;74;66;SSE;6;70%;36%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;62;45;Plenty of sun;61;45;NNE;7;48%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;57;36;Cooler;45;41;WSW;7;73%;57%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;71;46;Mostly sunny;72;48;ENE;5;30%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;87;78;High clouds;86;78;SSW;6;72%;66%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;60;26;Plenty of sunshine;60;28;NW;4;38%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;90;83;Inc. clouds;91;82;ENE;8;55%;2%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A downpour;83;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SSW;7;81%;85%;4

Manila, Philippines;Turning out cloudy;91;79;A t-storm around;90;78;ESE;6;65%;66%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A morning shower;78;64;Partly sunny, humid;81;66;S;9;68%;27%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;69;46;Sunshine, pleasant;72;46;SW;6;38%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy this morning;59;42;Cool with sunshine;61;51;N;9;39%;1%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;29;21;A bit of snow;36;27;SW;13;80%;99%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;92;76;Breezy;90;75;ENE;15;57%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;81;65;Some sun, pleasant;85;70;N;8;54%;55%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and cold;7;1;Mostly sunny, cold;11;5;WSW;5;60%;58%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;28;25;A little p.m. snow;28;27;SSE;10;69%;97%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;Hazy sun;86;68;NNE;7;46%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;58;Turning cloudy;83;59;NNE;10;50%;17%;12

New York, United States;Snow, heavy early;22;13;Breezy;27;15;WSW;17;44%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;56;39;A little p.m. rain;58;41;E;7;64%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;11;-5;Plenty of sunshine;10;4;SSE;8;75%;8%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;49;37;Considerable clouds;49;33;NNE;5;52%;19%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds breaking;44;37;Colder;38;20;NNW;11;51%;2%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;7;-5;Not as cold;11;-1;WSW;7;60%;39%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;E;6;72%;93%;11

Panama City, Panama;Sunshine and nice;90;71;Breezy in the p.m.;90;72;NNW;12;56%;3%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;83;74;A few showers;82;74;E;7;78%;89%;4

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;52;42;Cloudy;48;41;WSW;4;65%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;102;76;Not as hot;90;67;SSE;12;42%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;94;78;Humid;91;78;S;7;66%;36%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;91;75;Heavy p.m. showers;88;75;N;11;78%;92%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray shower;83;66;A shower or two;83;66;SE;7;65%;97%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;44;39;Rain/snow showers;41;33;WNW;21;60%;93%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Abundant sunshine;36;-1;Plenty of sunshine;35;1;SSE;4;47%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;65;52;Occasional rain;64;53;NNW;8;72%;93%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;ESE;5;53%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;73;A t-storm around;87;76;ESE;8;71%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;38;34;A bit of a.m. snow;35;26;W;26;56%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow, then rain;35;33;On-and-off snow;37;29;NNW;12;89%;100%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A t-storm or two;83;75;E;6;77%;86%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;64;45;Plenty of sunshine;68;52;SE;8;37%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;57;31;Clouds and sun;56;44;SE;5;75%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;26;25;A bit of a.m. snow;31;29;E;10;71%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;44;Partly sunny;57;46;SW;7;76%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;79;64;A couple of showers;77;64;ENE;14;64%;85%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Lots of sun, nice;84;71;Sunshine and nice;84;72;SE;8;67%;4%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;An afternoon shower;74;61;Sunshine and nice;74;57;N;7;70%;4%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;Sunshine and nice;73;49;ESE;4;32%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;79;58;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;SW;8;45%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;86;69;A p.m. shower or two;86;69;NNE;6;69%;94%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;65;44;Sunny and mild;66;39;NNE;4;41%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;46;42;Rain;46;38;S;9;90%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;34;14;Plenty of sunshine;37;16;WNW;4;33%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;41;37;Partly sunny, chilly;43;32;NNE;9;66%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;91;78;An afternoon shower;91;78;NNE;8;62%;66%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;37;17;P.M. snow showers;42;25;W;9;64%;51%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;82;73;Mostly sunny;83;73;E;8;66%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A touch of rain;43;30;Winds subsiding;32;28;NNW;16;70%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;Humid;85;74;Humid with clearing;81;71;N;10;68%;9%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of rain;65;59;A little p.m. rain;60;57;E;7;80%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Blizzard in the p.m.;33;33;Wet snow;36;24;N;11;93%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;45;31;Mostly cloudy;49;31;NNE;7;52%;3%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sun;45;26;Becoming cloudy;44;27;NNW;9;45%;14%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;48;31;Plenty of sun;49;33;NE;5;22%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;58;46;Mostly sunny;61;48;SE;5;66%;5%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;56;27;Mostly sunny;53;28;E;4;38%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing;46;36;Cloudy;49;36;NNW;7;42%;8%;1

Toronto, Canada;Very cold;15;9;Not as cold;25;16;W;10;71%;42%;2

Tripoli, Libya;An afternoon shower;58;51;Partly sunny;59;47;W;11;56%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;60;42;Mostly sunny;62;43;WSW;8;71%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;5;-27;Partly sunny, cold;2;-30;N;8;86%;41%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;39;Rain, heavy at times;44;35;W;5;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Snow, then rain;47;43;A couple of showers;47;35;WNW;21;45%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;N;5;46%;5%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snowy this afternoon;33;30;Intermittent snow;37;25;NW;14;78%;100%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow, then rain;37;35;Windy;40;30;WNW;25;84%;96%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;73;63;Breezy in the a.m.;72;60;ESE;11;67%;3%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sunshine;90;60;Clouds and sun;86;59;WSW;6;51%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;39;18;Dull and dreary;33;21;NE;2;57%;34%;1

