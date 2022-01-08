Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 8, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A few showers, humid;89;78;Humid;90;78;SSW;7;79%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;73;63;Mostly sunny;75;60;WNW;5;59%;27%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;61;45;Periods of sun;59;43;ENE;10;70%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;53;47;Breezy in the p.m.;58;54;W;13;62%;29%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;P.M. rain, breezy;43;41;A shower in the a.m.;44;35;SSW;13;79%;59%;1

Anchorage, United States;Flurries, very cold;9;0;A bit of p.m. snow;14;12;NNE;16;69%;95%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;High clouds;52;31;ESE;6;57%;3%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;29;23;Morning flurries;25;1;WSW;13;49%;50%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;95;71;A t-storm around;93;70;ENE;11;59%;57%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;59;50;A couple of showers;61;45;SSW;4;72%;98%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;77;64;Showers around;78;65;W;9;65%;85%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;Sunny and pleasant;67;48;SE;5;51%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;ESE;5;79%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;81;64;Clouds and sun;83;64;ESE;6;60%;9%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;S;5;50%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;57;48;Breezy in the a.m.;59;47;NNW;12;63%;39%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;48;23;Cloudy;39;23;NNE;4;62%;9%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;38;31;Snow showers;36;32;N;5;91%;94%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers around;37;28;A couple of showers;37;30;WSW;8;80%;92%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;72;51;A little p.m. rain;68;51;W;6;68%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;75;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;74;66;NNW;13;83%;80%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;29;ENE;9;71%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;45;38;A shower in the a.m.;41;33;SW;9;74%;62%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A thick cloud cover;37;37;Milder with a shower;45;42;NE;5;75%;97%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;36;19;Partly sunny;35;26;NNW;3;80%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;85;69;Sunny and beautiful;88;71;ESE;9;51%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;66;A t-storm around;85;67;ENE;7;40%;62%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;Cloudy;51;31;NNW;5;56%;3%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;Breezy in the p.m.;65;50;SSW;13;44%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;90;67;Not as warm;79;65;NW;12;65%;86%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;85;67;A little a.m. rain;81;65;ENE;4;58%;64%;6

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;90;73;Mostly sunny;87;72;E;5;76%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;A bit of ice;32;30;Breezy, then colder;30;10;W;15;50%;51%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;90;75;Afternoon showers;89;76;ENE;7;72%;89%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;39;33;A couple of showers;37;34;ENE;14;72%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;80;70;Mostly cloudy;81;70;NNE;11;56%;2%;4

Dallas, United States;Milder with a shower;61;53;Cooler;55;34;NNE;13;53%;7%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;91;78;Breezy and very warm;92;79;NE;15;65%;29%;6

Delhi, India;A shower and t-storm;63;52;Hazy sunshine;63;46;WNW;5;94%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Rain to snow;41;17;Partly sunny;38;20;SSW;5;57%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;Hazy sun;83;62;WNW;5;59%;5%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;S;5;74%;87%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;48;36;Mostly cloudy;46;43;WSW;16;76%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Low clouds;45;38;Mild with sunshine;50;36;NNE;5;32%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;62;50;Plenty of sunshine;62;53;W;16;56%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;69;60;A morning shower;62;60;N;7;96%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;61;A stray t-shower;72;61;W;5;83%;80%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;69;Mostly sunny;85;65;ESE;10;58%;9%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;28;26;A few flurries;27;9;NNE;7;95%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sun;91;73;Mostly sunny;93;74;SE;5;55%;3%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;71;60;Mostly sunny, nice;71;61;ENE;6;61%;20%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;79;66;Sunshine and nice;80;69;WNW;5;66%;70%;5

Hyderabad, India;Low clouds breaking;83;65;Hazy sun;85;65;SE;6;56%;31%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;58;42;Cloudy;58;39;N;5;74%;27%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;54;44;Hazy sun and mild;58;48;E;5;85%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;WSW;9;78%;87%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;Sunny and nice;85;74;S;6;58%;16%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;75;58;A stray thunderstorm;74;58;NNE;7;67%;85%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;36;27;Partly sunny, milder;48;23;SSW;6;38%;4%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;Plenty of sunshine;70;51;NE;6;52%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Inc. clouds;63;47;Mainly cloudy;67;42;WSW;4;66%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;92;69;Sunny and very warm;95;71;N;8;32%;1%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;33;28;Cloudy, snow showers;33;29;NNE;7;75%;98%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;87;76;An afternoon shower;87;75;NNE;10;60%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;74;SW;5;63%;82%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;Hazy sunshine;82;63;SW;4;63%;5%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;93;76;A heavy thunderstorm;91;75;ESE;3;74%;91%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;56;40;A little p.m. rain;55;39;SSE;8;69%;81%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny, warm;91;78;SW;6;72%;9%;8

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;75;68;Mostly sunny, nice;75;68;SSE;7;73%;12%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;56;46;Plenty of sunshine;59;52;NNW;5;72%;2%;2

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with rain;49;37;Partly sunny;44;37;WSW;8;81%;27%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;64;47;Mostly sunny;71;54;N;4;58%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;84;77;Mostly cloudy;84;76;SSW;6;75%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;49;33;Partly sunny;57;43;WNW;12;66%;20%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;89;80;An afternoon shower;88;81;N;9;66%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;Mostly cloudy;87;76;ENE;4;72%;44%;6

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;88;73;Partly sunny;87;73;ESE;4;66%;44%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm around;75;59;Mostly sunny;72;58;SSW;9;65%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;70;43;Partly sunny;70;42;NNE;5;42%;1%;5

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;77;73;Brief showers;78;72;E;14;76%;97%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;27;24;Periods of snow;30;24;E;5;72%;96%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and windy;91;76;Increasingly windy;91;75;ENE;17;61%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;83;65;Sunny and pleasant;87;66;NE;10;53%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cold;11;10;Morning snow;36;9;W;15;79%;91%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;26;21;A bit of p.m. snow;23;12;SE;8;67%;98%;0

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;81;69;Sunny and nice;80;66;N;10;52%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;80;57;Breezy in the p.m.;81;58;NNE;13;51%;5%;11

New York, United States;Sunny, but cold;32;29;Rain and drizzle;40;28;W;14;67%;93%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;67;48;A passing shower;65;48;SSW;9;72%;91%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;24;24;A little snow;28;8;WSW;15;95%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;49;33;Mostly cloudy;54;37;N;5;68%;7%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy with snow;28;23;A bit of snow;31;23;N;5;64%;62%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cold;13;12;Morning snow showers;33;7;W;15;83%;62%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;87;76;High clouds;87;77;NNW;4;69%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;89;75;A passing shower;90;73;NW;9;64%;91%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;83;73;A shower in the a.m.;84;72;ENE;5;69%;57%;4

Paris, France;Rain;50;39;A couple of showers;46;36;NW;8;62%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;84;61;Breezy in the p.m.;76;60;SE;16;47%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;92;74;Sunny and nice;89;75;NW;4;58%;6%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning t-storms;84;74;Some brightening;89;75;N;12;70%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;65;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;SSE;6;47%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;38;29;Rain and snow shower;39;30;WSW;10;55%;90%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;41;6;Increasing clouds;32;6;NE;2;76%;10%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;68;51;Afternoon showers;67;52;SE;9;66%;96%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;66;40;Sunny;65;40;E;4;74%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;88;76;Sunshine, pleasant;87;77;ESE;8;63%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;43;33;Windy in the p.m.;42;38;SE;16;62%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of snow;31;28;A few flurries;32;25;SW;6;87%;62%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;72;A shower and t-storm;76;69;N;6;77%;99%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;69;47;Sunny and nice;73;52;SE;5;34%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;51;30;A couple of showers;50;37;N;6;74%;98%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;16;15;A little p.m. snow;27;11;W;6;66%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;54;43;Turning cloudy;54;48;ENE;7;83%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;83;63;Some sun, a shower;83;61;ENE;13;57%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;84;74;An afternoon shower;82;74;ENE;14;72%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;75;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;N;6;73%;7%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;74;45;Partly sunny;73;47;E;4;35%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;83;61;Clouds and sun;81;62;SW;8;49%;7%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;87;71;A shower in the p.m.;86;70;N;11;69%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Increasing clouds;55;41;Partly sunny;58;51;WNW;5;86%;22%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;43;34;Partly sunny;45;34;ESE;5;72%;7%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;40;23;Becoming cloudy;38;17;NW;2;66%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;48;41;Rain and drizzle;46;36;NNE;7;60%;55%;2

Singapore, Singapore;P.M. showers, breezy;89;78;Morning showers;88;77;NNW;10;72%;93%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;43;35;A couple of showers;47;39;SE;7;85%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;84;74;Mostly sunny;83;74;ENE;14;65%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;34;26;A few flurries;31;24;NNE;5;85%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;72;A shower and t-storm;73;72;SSW;13;85%;98%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;64;61;A little rain;66;60;ENE;7;72%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Intermittent snow;29;28;A few flurries;31;21;ENE;6;90%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;45;31;Mostly sunny;44;31;ENE;5;80%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny, mild;59;35;Cooler;45;32;N;6;80%;27%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;53;38;Plenty of sunshine;54;38;NNE;5;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;69;55;Mostly sunny;66;52;S;11;58%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;57;46;A couple of showers;56;39;ESE;5;71%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;31;Increasing clouds;51;41;N;6;70%;80%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;32;30;A morning shower;38;20;W;20;76%;57%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;56;52;Windy with a shower;59;51;WSW;22;63%;60%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;55;49;Afternoon rain;59;49;W;15;80%;100%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;12;-22;Mostly sunny;5;-27;N;6;85%;10%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;36;34;Partly sunny;41;32;NE;4;75%;4%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;36;27;More clouds than sun;37;31;WNW;7;58%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;87;62;Sunny and very warm;91;63;E;4;50%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;28;23;A few flurries;30;24;SE;5;59%;52%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;32;24;Partly sunny;34;24;E;7;77%;10%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer;70;63;Very windy;73;64;NNW;29;69%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;94;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;SW;4;47%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;43;20;Plenty of sunshine;40;19;NE;2;56%;3%;2

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather