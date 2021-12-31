Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 31, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;89;78;Humid;89;78;SSE;8;79%;44%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;A little p.m. rain;78;69;ENE;5;73%;67%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;54;40;Mostly sunny;54;38;ENE;9;65%;37%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;62;43;Partly sunny;64;45;SSW;4;76%;0%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;55;50;Mostly cloudy, mild;56;50;SW;12;90%;81%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;24;8;Windy;11;2;N;23;57%;12%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;44;30;Sunny;52;37;ESE;5;62%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;3;-10;Sunshine, but cold;4;-3;S;5;93%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;101;76;Sunny and very hot;103;79;E;10;36%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;56;43;Mostly sunny, nice;61;49;N;4;74%;2%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;68;62;Breezy in the p.m.;74;62;SE;13;64%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;61;39;Becoming cloudy;60;46;NNE;3;56%;44%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;Downpours;85;74;ESE;6;82%;100%;2

Bangalore, India;A shower in the p.m.;77;66;A thunderstorm;78;64;E;8;70%;85%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;90;73;Partly sunny;88;73;E;6;51%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;64;48;Mostly sunny, mild;65;47;NW;7;64%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;41;19;Breezy in the p.m.;43;19;NNE;11;37%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and mild;54;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;56;40;W;7;70%;27%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and mild;56;52;A shower;53;45;S;8;81%;92%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;68;51;Mostly sunny;70;52;SE;6;59%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;66;A shower and t-storm;74;65;NNE;10;81%;99%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;62;47;Breezy;56;39;NW;15;73%;12%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy, mild;55;51;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;50;SW;8;90%;56%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;41;37;Mostly cloudy;52;36;W;4;79%;28%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Overcast and mild;59;40;Partly sunny, mild;58;35;NW;7;63%;11%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;88;75;Warm with a t-storm;92;73;NW;8;51%;81%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;80;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;66;NNE;5;57%;80%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;40;24;Partly sunny, chilly;43;27;WNW;5;30%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;A little rain;66;54;Clouds and sun;65;53;NNW;4;63%;32%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;72;61;Rain and drizzle;71;57;S;9;59%;61%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;85;64;Some sun, a shower;82;65;SE;3;52%;56%;6

Chennai, India;A p.m. shower or two;84;77;A shower and t-storm;85;76;NE;12;88%;98%;2

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;47;38;Snow;39;19;NNE;20;63%;100%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;E;6;74%;66%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;46;39;Cloudy with a shower;40;38;S;4;92%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;87;71;Partly sunny;85;71;NNE;6;46%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;A morning shower;72;62;Showers around;74;23;NNW;12;49%;81%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;NE;11;74%;66%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;64;45;Hazy sunshine;67;45;W;4;70%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little p.m. snow;39;9;A little a.m. snow;19;10;SW;5;79%;72%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;78;57;Hazy sun;79;55;NW;7;62%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;S;5;77%;80%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;57;52;Couple of t-storms;56;45;SW;17;79%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;55;43;Cooler;47;44;N;5;50%;84%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;62;57;Mostly sunny;64;55;NNE;9;74%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;65;59;Low clouds;69;60;NNE;5;76%;17%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;78;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;64;SE;6;70%;94%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;Sunny and pleasant;85;64;SSE;6;65%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;33;20;Clearing and colder;23;10;NW;12;83%;2%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;73;Partly sunny;90;74;N;4;52%;42%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;74;59;Mostly sunny;70;57;NNE;6;63%;6%;4

Honolulu, United States;Occasional rain;78;69;A touch of rain;79;70;ESE;9;77%;98%;1

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;81;63;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;ESE;6;50%;9%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;63;41;A thick cloud cover;62;43;NNW;5;43%;3%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds may break;48;39;Cloudy with a shower;50;43;WSW;8;88%;96%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;WSW;11;76%;90%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;78;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;73;N;5;69%;90%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;81;60;A p.m. t-storm;81;60;SE;8;71%;63%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;48;36;Remaining cloudy;52;34;WSW;4;35%;27%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with hazy sun;74;55;Hazy sun;75;55;NE;9;36%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;59;41;Hazy sun;63;39;SSE;3;67%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;Mostly cloudy;85;58;NNW;10;15%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Freezing fog;38;36;A little rain;44;27;NW;12;87%;91%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;74;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;NE;12;60%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;73;WNW;5;69%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Brilliant sunshine;75;62;Hazy sunshine;77;61;NW;6;52%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;Thunderstorms;84;75;NNE;2;85%;100%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm around;59;41;A t-storm around;60;41;NNE;7;56%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;91;77;Mostly cloudy;89;75;SSW;5;70%;31%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;72;65;Mostly sunny;72;66;SSE;6;72%;18%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, mild;66;50;Partly sunny;64;51;SSW;6;81%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and mild;58;53;A shower in the p.m.;57;52;SW;13;79%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;59;43;Mostly sunny, cool;58;40;NE;4;61%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;76;Partly sunny;83;77;SW;6;76%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;59;33;Partly sunny, mild;59;34;NNE;3;73%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;89;80;A shower in spots;89;80;ENE;11;66%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;83;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;NE;6;85%;91%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;88;74;Nice with some sun;86;74;E;8;62%;12%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;100;70;Hot, turning breezy;94;68;SW;13;35%;14%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;SSW;5;37%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;81;73;Mostly sunny;82;73;SE;11;65%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy, p.m. rain;36;35;A couple of showers;39;21;N;11;78%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and windy;91;74;Sunny and breezy;91;75;E;15;59%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;81;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;71;ESE;8;64%;82%;4

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon flurry;33;29;Rain;36;22;NNE;1;87%;99%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;26;23;Cloudy;35;15;NW;8;83%;79%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;88;73;Mostly sunny;89;74;N;6;53%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;77;57;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;NNE;12;52%;16%;11

New York, United States;A morning shower;53;49;Mild with rain;55;53;SE;9;89%;100%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain;60;47;Mostly sunny;64;46;NNW;6;74%;36%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow at times, cold;0;-6;Decreasing clouds;2;-7;SSE;6;80%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers of rain/snow;43;35;Clouds and sun;43;27;SE;10;50%;3%;2

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;26;22;Cold, afternoon snow;23;23;NNE;4;82%;95%;0

Ottawa, Canada;An afternoon flurry;33;27;A bit of ice;33;15;N;6;94%;90%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;N;10;73%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sunshine;90;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;NW;7;67%;37%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;86;74;A shower in places;85;73;ENE;6;72%;85%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;58;47;Some sun, fog early;54;48;SSW;5;83%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy with sunshine;90;64;Breezy in the p.m.;82;64;SSE;15;43%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds, nice;88;75;Partly sunny;87;77;N;9;59%;22%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;88;76;A couple of showers;90;75;N;13;75%;92%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;92;64;Brilliant sunshine;92;62;SSE;6;42%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;53;50;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;41;SSW;8;62%;33%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Chilly with sunshine;28;-6;Increasing clouds;33;8;ESE;4;57%;82%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;54;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;54;E;9;72%;94%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and warm;76;50;Mostly sunny;74;47;SE;3;65%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;78;Showers around;86;77;E;9;65%;92%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;35;30;Rain and snow shower;35;25;NE;18;52%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;38;35;A couple of showers;37;22;NNW;13;87%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;72;Couple of t-storms;82;74;N;6;82%;97%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;63;56;A p.m. t-storm;63;60;SE;10;76%;91%;1

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;62;38;Partly sunny, nice;60;39;NNE;4;89%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;35;20;Colder with clearing;22;14;WNW;7;88%;23%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cool;52;39;Lots of sun, cool;50;37;E;6;66%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mainly cloudy;81;60;Sun and some clouds;82;61;ENE;11;61%;14%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;Partly sunny, breezy;82;73;E;13;63%;2%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;75;64;Sunshine and humid;74;65;SE;6;84%;5%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mainly cloudy;69;50;Becoming cloudy;71;53;S;6;37%;14%;4

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;84;56;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;SW;8;32%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny, nice;86;69;NNE;10;61%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, mild;67;49;Clouds and sun, mild;67;51;ESE;7;65%;5%;2

Seattle, United States;Very cold;29;17;Cloudy and cold;35;34;S;7;82%;44%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;27;14;Mostly sunny;32;23;SE;1;34%;73%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;50;39;Cloudy;52;39;SW;7;60%;11%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;81;77;Thunderstorms;83;77;NNE;8;83%;100%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with clouds;49;39;Breezy in the p.m.;54;41;W;11;78%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;84;74;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;ENE;11;59%;2%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;40;27;Inc. clouds;29;20;S;5;86%;95%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;81;68;Clearing;81;70;NNE;11;59%;10%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and breezy;63;59;Cloudy;70;63;ENE;7;72%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as cold;36;26;A bit of a.m. snow;28;19;NW;11;83%;77%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and mild;57;38;Rain and drizzle;44;37;SSE;5;78%;70%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;51;30;Mostly cloudy;47;31;NNW;11;59%;17%;1

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;51;38;Turning out cloudy;54;41;NE;5;33%;87%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower in the p.m.;70;56;Cloudy;64;52;E;4;59%;44%;1

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;61;40;Mostly sunny, mild;64;40;ENE;4;64%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and snow shower;37;30;Chilly with sunshine;44;30;NNW;12;40%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clearing, a shower;41;37;A shower or two;41;24;N;12;86%;99%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;65;51;Sun and some clouds;64;53;W;7;75%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;68;50;Sunshine, pleasant;71;48;W;5;68%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;12;-20;Turning colder;2;-22;E;6;70%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Very cold;27;14;A bit of snow, cold;30;29;E;5;68%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;61;48;Partly sunny, mild;56;38;WNW;9;64%;12%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;85;60;Sunny and very warm;88;61;ESE;5;44%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain this afternoon;40;37;A couple of showers;40;23;NW;10;67%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain;52;45;Breezy with a shower;48;31;WNW;15;95%;80%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;61;Sunny and pleasant;73;61;E;7;64%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;90;71;Partial sunshine;91;69;NW;5;58%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;35;13;Cloudy;32;18;NE;2;53%;21%;1

