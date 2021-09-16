Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 16, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;A morning shower;84;76;WSW;9;88%;76%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and warm;109;91;Mostly sunny, warm;102;88;NNW;7;53%;1%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;87;67;W;7;44%;5%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;80;73;A t-storm around;79;71;ESE;7;68%;64%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sunshine;67;56;Partly sunny;68;55;ESE;6;84%;31%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;52;44;Cloudy with a shower;53;41;NNW;7;77%;67%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;75;Sunny and not as hot;96;74;NW;9;15%;2%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;77;51;A couple of showers;62;35;WNW;11;64%;64%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A few showers;71;63;Clearing and warmer;85;68;ESE;4;70%;36%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;87;69;Mostly sunny;87;73;WSW;6;52%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;63;52;Cloudy;57;46;S;12;71%;32%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;103;74;Hazy sun;103;75;N;9;21%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, less humid;90;72;Clouds and sun;92;72;ESE;6;59%;37%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;84;67;Decreasing clouds;85;67;W;7;67%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;S;6;73%;57%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;77;67;Partly sunny;78;66;WSW;9;74%;67%;5

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;75;63;Sunlit and pleasant;79;63;WSW;5;57%;2%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm around;85;68;A shower and t-storm;84;57;WNW;6;56%;80%;4

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;65;58;A shower in places;61;56;NW;9;72%;59%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;63;50;A t-storm around;67;46;ESE;8;58%;55%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;92;62;Sunny and pleasant;88;57;E;11;27%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;81;61;Partly sunny, breezy;71;54;NW;14;69%;14%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;67;53;Partly sunny;68;54;SE;4;74%;28%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;87;59;A shower and t-storm;86;64;WSW;5;54%;82%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;84;61;Morning rain, cooler;69;53;NW;9;74%;65%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;71;51;Mostly sunny;68;51;NNE;8;71%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;N;5;42%;76%;6

Busan, South Korea;Windy this morning;77;72;Wind and rain;73;67;N;23;95%;91%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;90;74;Nice with some sun;89;74;N;10;33%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;60;53;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;SE;12;61%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;81;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;65;SSE;4;63%;61%;11

Chennai, India;Clearing;97;82;A p.m. t-storm;95;81;SSW;5;64%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warm;80;66;Mostly sunny, warm;86;69;N;7;54%;60%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;83;81;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;SSW;8;77%;71%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;66;56;A couple of showers;65;54;ENE;8;72%;71%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;88;80;A couple of showers;86;79;SE;4;81%;80%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;90;72;Very warm and humid;92;74;ESE;5;60%;8%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;91;69;Breezy in the p.m.;88;69;ESE;11;63%;5%;7

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. shower;84;76;Downpours;87;77;ENE;9;82%;79%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;91;53;Sunlit, not as warm;81;57;SSW;6;33%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A thunderstorm;89;79;SE;6;80%;71%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;7;58%;1%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;67;56;Thundershowers;62;52;NW;11;94%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and cooler;92;64;Sunny and very warm;92;64;NNE;6;14%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;79;66;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;W;6;75%;4%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SSE;7;81%;71%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;Partly sunny;90;58;ESE;6;23%;25%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;ENE;5;74%;73%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;48;43;Breezy in the a.m.;52;41;ENE;13;71%;25%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;WSW;4;77%;80%;8

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;91;82;A t-storm around;93;80;SE;5;65%;55%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;87;76;Breezy;88;74;ENE;17;55%;37%;8

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;87;74;Partly sunny;88;73;WSW;7;60%;22%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;95;76;Sunny;92;76;NE;10;58%;9%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;76;60;Turning sunny;79;66;ESE;5;57%;5%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;9;75%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;97;85;Sunshine;94;84;N;11;54%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;81;49;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;ENE;5;39%;26%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;53;Sunny and cooler;86;56;NNE;4;11%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun, very hot;101;82;Sunny and hot;96;82;WSW;7;60%;4%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;67;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;66;SSW;4;82%;79%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;101;82;Sunshine;99;79;NNW;5;19%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;71;54;A shower and t-storm;70;57;ENE;7;72%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;92;79;NE;13;63%;59%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;84;73;Cloudy;86;73;W;8;65%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;91;81;S;5;79%;81%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;NW;5;79%;88%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;59;35;Mild with some sun;61;34;NE;7;47%;44%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;WSW;6;80%;68%;6

Lima, Peru;Some sun;61;58;Clouds and sun;61;58;SSE;10;85%;6%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Sunny and pleasant;80;64;NNW;8;62%;6%;6

London, United Kingdom;Nice with some sun;73;55;Mostly cloudy;70;57;SSE;8;67%;30%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;75;56;Turning sunny;76;58;SW;5;70%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;79;71;Partly sunny;79;69;WSW;7;74%;37%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;W;5;55%;12%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;83;High clouds;89;81;WNW;7;65%;42%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;WNW;4;74%;88%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;E;5;77%;73%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;62;47;Showers around;65;52;N;18;55%;86%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;72;58;A t-storm or two;74;59;WNW;5;63%;90%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SW;7;69%;57%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;60;46;Cooler with rain;50;42;ENE;12;99%;92%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;77;Nice with some sun;86;77;S;10;71%;30%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;64;49;Brilliant sunshine;66;50;NE;8;66%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;75;60;Partly sunny, warm;80;67;S;4;69%;73%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;50;38;Low clouds;52;37;NE;7;57%;16%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;86;79;A shower;87;78;SSW;9;81%;81%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;79;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;58;NE;6;61%;65%;10

New York, United States;A t-storm around;76;69;A shower or two;77;68;NE;8;78%;60%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;Plenty of sun;87;68;WNW;8;42%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and warm;68;51;Breezy in the a.m.;71;45;S;13;53%;71%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;81;73;Rain and wind;81;70;ENE;12;73%;88%;2

Oslo, Norway;Rain ending, cooler;53;45;Low clouds;54;43;NNE;7;67%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;75;52;Partly sunny, warm;80;61;SW;9;72%;56%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in places;84;78;A morning shower;85;77;E;11;75%;78%;10

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;76;A morning t-storm;87;76;NW;5;83%;74%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;90;75;A few showers;88;75;NE;6;79%;84%;12

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;70;56;Partly sunny;72;58;SE;5;55%;14%;3

Perth, Australia;Windy, a.m. showers;63;49;A shower in the p.m.;61;49;NE;7;63%;58%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;W;4;71%;60%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;87;75;Breezy;89;74;SE;19;62%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;A t-storm around;94;74;ESE;6;51%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;71;54;Partly sunny;64;52;NW;7;64%;34%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;82;57;Some sun;80;59;ENE;6;67%;24%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Sun and some clouds;70;50;Nice with some sun;71;49;SSE;8;43%;38%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;NNE;5;76%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;83;72;A shower or two;81;72;SE;11;80%;85%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;54;44;Areas of low clouds;48;44;NW;13;60%;28%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;58;50;Rain;58;43;E;10;64%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A touch of rain;74;68;Low clouds;73;67;S;8;83%;44%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;100;77;Plenty of sun;103;80;NNW;8;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;84;69;A drenching t-storm;82;65;S;8;75%;73%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;49;42;Mostly cloudy;51;45;NE;7;65%;27%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;65;56;Partly sunny;68;59;WSW;9;56%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;81;63;A t-storm or two;84;63;ENE;8;63%;71%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;88;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;ESE;11;78%;78%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;74;63;A t-storm or two;75;63;NNE;5;100%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;E;7;20%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;Mostly sunny;67;46;SW;4;53%;25%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm or two;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;N;7;76%;71%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;59;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;NNW;7;69%;25%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;66;53;Rain, becoming heavy;61;55;SW;7;82%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;82;64;Decreasing clouds;78;61;ENE;6;68%;27%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and windy;82;70;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;NNE;9;62%;1%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ENE;6;70%;55%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warm;83;59;A shower and t-storm;85;59;SW;5;48%;70%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;87;79;A shower in places;88;78;ENE;9;68%;69%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and cooler;53;50;Mostly cloudy;54;48;ENE;10;72%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;62;51;Mainly cloudy;68;61;NNW;14;62%;13%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;91;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;78;E;5;70%;78%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;51;45;Variable cloudiness;53;44;E;11;60%;23%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;91;64;Sunny and hot;94;66;NE;5;18%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;86;63;A couple of showers;72;60;NNW;10;65%;70%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;94;73;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;SSW;6;7%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;83;73;Sunshine and nice;84;73;N;8;44%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;93;70;Clouds and sun, warm;92;71;SSE;5;39%;64%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;76;68;Rain and drizzle;76;73;SSE;6;72%;84%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;71;63;A morning shower;76;66;WSW;5;84%;64%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;90;75;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;ESE;6;37%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;101;77;Very hot;97;77;SE;8;41%;6%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;72;40;Nice with sunshine;70;41;E;6;51%;12%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;65;52;Rain, becoming heavy;57;55;SE;7;79%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;79;58;Not as warm;69;57;NW;10;65%;13%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Afternoon showers;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;W;4;73%;66%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;59;47;Periods of rain;54;42;ENE;11;88%;92%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;71;58;A shower or two;64;52;WNW;7;85%;86%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;50;48;A little p.m. rain;50;44;SSE;24;65%;82%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers;86;77;Showers, mainly late;83;76;S;7;86%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;87;61;Not as warm;77;56;NNE;5;35%;31%;6

