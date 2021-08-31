Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 31, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;83;75;A t-storm around;84;76;WSW;10;89%;72%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and warm;108;88;Sunshine and warm;109;88;NE;8;34%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Sunny and very warm;98;70;W;8;31%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;80;77;Breezy in the p.m.;87;74;W;12;50%;5%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Misty this afternoon;68;56;Morning mist, cloudy;67;53;NNE;7;75%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Increasing clouds;65;51;A couple of showers;61;51;NNE;7;76%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;96;69;Plenty of sunshine;95;69;ESE;8;15%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;68;46;Rather cloudy;62;42;NE;6;55%;35%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;90;68;Hot;93;70;ENE;12;41%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;Plenty of sun;88;71;SW;6;50%;27%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;56;52;Breezy in the a.m.;57;48;E;14;63%;43%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot;118;84;Sunny and hot;115;82;NW;10;16%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;74;S;5;72%;100%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;82;67;Mostly cloudy;81;68;W;7;71%;55%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;SE;5;83%;79%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;78;69;Breezy in the a.m.;78;69;NE;12;69%;41%;5

Beijing, China;Cloudy;84;63;Partly sunny, humid;84;64;S;6;66%;24%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;72;54;Partly sunny;67;53;WNW;9;71%;33%;5

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;68;54;Sun and some clouds;70;53;N;6;69%;30%;4

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;65;51;A t-storm around;63;50;SE;5;69%;55%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;81;56;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;ESE;8;53%;3%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;66;57;A shower in the a.m.;69;54;NNW;16;57%;58%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;68;55;Low clouds breaking;65;52;NNE;4;64%;3%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;78;55;Partly sunny;76;55;NE;8;62%;44%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;71;55;A shower in the a.m.;66;52;NNW;11;65%;56%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;76;65;Rain and a t-storm;66;60;E;7;85%;91%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very windy;87;67;Increasing clouds;88;68;NE;7;29%;10%;12

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;85;77;Rain;82;74;NNE;6;84%;96%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;98;78;Sunshine and warm;99;78;N;9;33%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mainly cloudy;57;48;Some sun;60;44;SE;11;54%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;76;65;A thunderstorm;77;65;SSE;4;72%;63%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds breaking;95;80;A couple of showers;91;80;S;5;71%;86%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;80;69;Sunshine, pleasant;76;67;NNE;11;55%;5%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;88;80;A shower or two;85;79;SW;8;80%;87%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;67;53;Clouds and sun;67;53;WSW;6;68%;21%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;88;80;Downpours;86;79;SW;10;83%;89%;5

Dallas, United States;Humid;95;78;Hot and humid;96;77;SSE;6;53%;14%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;86;70;A passing shower;86;70;SE;13;71%;62%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;85;79;A couple of t-storms;85;78;E;6;92%;71%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;Clouds and sun;90;62;NNE;6;28%;40%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with a t-storm;94;80;A stray shower;90;81;S;4;75%;80%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;A couple of showers;90;74;SSE;6;61%;66%;8

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;59;52;Some sun;61;52;ENE;10;79%;2%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;92;66;Sunny and delightful;89;64;N;6;15%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;80;72;Plenty of sun;81;68;WSW;4;77%;13%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Variable cloudiness;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;S;5;77%;64%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;81;54;Sunny and nice;83;55;E;7;33%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;88;73;Mostly sunny;87;73;E;5;75%;29%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;Breezy;59;44;NNW;14;61%;10%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;77;A couple of t-storms;89;77;SSW;5;83%;86%;8

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;79;Rainy times;88;80;E;8;78%;81%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower in places;87;73;Clouds and sun, nice;87;77;ENE;8;51%;15%;9

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;81;73;A t-storm around;86;74;SW;6;66%;66%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler this morning;88;73;Partly sunny;90;72;NNW;9;58%;14%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and less humid;81;66;Plenty of sunshine;83;68;NNE;9;57%;56%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;90;76;Afternoon showers;87;76;SE;8;78%;100%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and very warm;98;88;Mostly cloudy;97;89;SSW;7;62%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;NNE;7;17%;4%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;Sunny and nice;85;60;NE;5;35%;2%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;95;82;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;99;82;NW;8;53%;71%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;67;Humid with a t-storm;80;67;SE;5;84%;71%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and warm;102;85;Mostly sunny;100;84;S;13;36%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;More sun than clouds;72;52;A thunderstorm;72;53;NW;6;75%;79%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Variable cloudiness;87;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;E;10;72%;63%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;73;Mostly cloudy;89;72;SW;7;51%;44%;9

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;92;81;A couple of showers;92;81;SSW;6;71%;71%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;84;74;Decreasing clouds;87;76;SE;4;76%;71%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;61;30;Mostly cloudy, warm;63;34;E;6;35%;7%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;84;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;SW;9;82%;78%;5

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;62;58;Partly sunny;62;59;S;8;78%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;84;64;Clouds and sunshine;81;64;NNW;5;68%;44%;7

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;67;55;Low clouds breaking;66;55;NNE;10;72%;42%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;79;63;Mostly cloudy;78;64;SSW;6;65%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;80;69;Mostly sunny, nice;78;69;WSW;5;78%;57%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;91;68;Heavy thunderstorms;80;64;WNW;6;68%;88%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;83;Clouds and sun;88;82;W;13;64%;28%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;82;76;A stray thunderstorm;83;76;E;5;83%;57%;7

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;79;A couple of t-storms;89;77;N;5;77%;81%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy, warmer;69;51;Partly sunny;71;61;N;11;57%;0%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;70;57;A thunderstorm;68;56;N;6;78%;100%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-shower;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;WNW;6;67%;63%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;66;51;Morning rain;63;47;NW;7;79%;83%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;85;74;Mostly cloudy;86;75;SSW;9;67%;64%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;73;62;A couple of showers;65;56;E;6;78%;93%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;Becoming cloudy;76;56;NW;3;46%;0%;6

Moscow, Russia;More clouds than sun;80;62;Showers around;66;50;NW;7;78%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy thunderstorms;82;79;A heavy thunderstorm;84;79;SW;8;84%;81%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;78;57;Clouds and sun;75;58;ESE;7;60%;44%;11

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;84;70;Tropical rainstorm;73;66;ENE;6;79%;94%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;Sunny;95;71;WNW;7;48%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;60;45;Periods of sun;61;43;N;6;70%;34%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;92;73;A little p.m. rain;89;76;SSE;7;62%;79%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and nice;73;49;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;N;5;50%;22%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;Nice with sunshine;75;50;NW;8;52%;0%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;82;78;Mostly sunny, nice;82;78;ESE;10;76%;55%;10

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;83;76;A thunderstorm;85;76;E;9;79%;63%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid, p.m. showers;89;75;A few showers;88;73;ENE;5;79%;88%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny;72;55;Nice with some sun;72;55;NE;9;58%;2%;5

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;68;62;A little rain, windy;63;51;WSW;18;72%;87%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;90;77;A couple of t-storms;88;78;NW;4;81%;80%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;90;77;High clouds, humid;91;77;ENE;12;69%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;75;A t-storm around;91;74;SE;6;57%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cool with rain;59;51;Clearing and warmer;65;51;WNW;7;68%;34%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A couple of showers;83;64;Hazy sun;81;59;E;8;66%;5%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;68;50;Partly sunny;69;50;W;8;53%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;77;66;Turning sunny, nice;77;64;NNE;6;75%;5%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;80;72;A shower in the a.m.;80;71;SSE;11;71%;75%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;58;55;Rain and drizzle;58;54;SE;10;75%;65%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;64;53;Breezy;61;50;NNW;15;75%;55%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;74;66;A shower in the a.m.;75;62;ENE;8;78%;58%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;110;86;Sunny and hot;112;86;ESE;7;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;84;62;Sunshine and nice;87;62;NNW;6;50%;2%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;62;50;Clouds and sun;61;47;NNW;9;73%;44%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;69;58;Low clouds and fog;68;58;WSW;11;57%;3%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;75;62;A thunderstorm;78;61;ESE;6;73%;65%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;76;Mostly sunny;87;76;SSE;6;69%;29%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;71;60;A thunderstorm;70;60;SSE;5;100%;73%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;80;63;Clouds and sun;80;63;NE;9;29%;8%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;61;43;Clouds and sun;61;45;SW;4;58%;27%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;SW;7;71%;30%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;59;Clouds and sun;78;58;NNE;6;59%;44%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;66;48;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;6;65%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy with t-storms;69;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;67;ENE;5;85%;77%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, warm;93;81;Hot and humid;95;81;SE;6;66%;37%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Showers this morning;90;77;A shower or two;84;77;SSW;9;78%;85%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;A shower and t-storm;73;51;WNW;10;64%;67%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;78;Mostly sunny;87;79;ENE;2;68%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;65;50;Sun and clouds;60;51;NNW;10;56%;34%;4

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;75;51;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;NNW;9;53%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;91;80;Mostly sunny and hot;98;81;SE;6;50%;12%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;64;55;Breezy in the p.m.;59;51;NNW;12;66%;43%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;91;68;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;NNE;7;28%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and hot;95;72;A strong t-storm;94;70;N;8;52%;65%;7

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;94;76;Sunshine;95;77;SE;6;12%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;88;79;Nice with sunshine;87;81;NNW;8;57%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;85;58;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;E;6;52%;8%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;84;71;Afternoon rain;74;69;NNE;9;74%;85%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;Sunny and nice;75;62;N;11;58%;0%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;92;80;Plenty of sunshine;93;81;ESE;6;50%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun;93;76;Partly sunny;92;78;E;9;62%;12%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, nice;79;45;A t-storm around;72;46;ESE;7;54%;64%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;65;51;Mostly sunny;69;54;SSE;4;57%;3%;5

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;63;56;Decreasing clouds;67;56;NW;12;56%;19%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;WNW;4;71%;70%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;61;53;Mostly cloudy;63;47;NW;10;84%;57%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;66;55;A little a.m. rain;65;50;NNW;13;84%;67%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, chilly;50;43;Some sun;56;44;NE;6;63%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A couple of t-storms;87;77;SW;5;79%;83%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;98;70;Plenty of sunshine;90;67;NE;4;25%;2%;7

