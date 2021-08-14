Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 14, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;83;73;Clouds and sunshine;83;74;SW;8;81%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny;105;91;Sunny and very warm;108;91;WNW;8;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;97;77;Sunny and very warm;97;76;W;12;29%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy sun;86;76;Sunny and nice;88;76;ENE;7;42%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy in the p.m.;70;60;Breezy in the p.m.;74;61;SW;11;73%;60%;5

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;62;51;Clouds and sun;64;52;S;6;57%;27%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;97;72;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;ESE;7;15%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;70;51;Nice with some sun;75;52;S;6;44%;31%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun, some clouds;74;53;Mostly sunny;78;56;SE;4;63%;5%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;88;78;Sunny and nice;90;73;N;12;33%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;57;51;Partly sunny;58;49;W;9;56%;33%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;111;85;Breezy with hazy sun;108;85;WNW;14;22%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;89;75;A shower and t-storm;84;73;SE;4;81%;77%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;81;68;Cloudy;80;68;W;9;70%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;79;S;8;83%;72%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;85;74;Sunshine and humid;83;74;NE;8;72%;3%;8

Beijing, China;Cloudy;82;72;A t-storm or two;84;72;E;5;69%;86%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with sunshine;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;S;4;41%;3%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, nice;80;60;Periods of sun;79;63;SSE;6;57%;64%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;53;A shower in the a.m.;66;53;SE;6;71%;66%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;84;57;Sunny and delightful;85;58;E;8;33%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warm, a p.m. shower;91;69;A t-storm around;90;68;NE;5;52%;64%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;76;57;Nice with some sun;76;58;W;6;72%;58%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with sunshine;85;60;Sunny and nice;87;63;SSE;4;50%;2%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;A t-storm around;94;68;E;3;46%;64%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;60;45;Partly sunny;60;45;ENE;5;81%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;67;Partly sunny, nice;86;66;ENE;7;28%;3%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain;80;74;Warmer;88;76;NNE;9;63%;52%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;100;80;Sunny and hot;102;78;N;7;31%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;Sunny and nice;68;48;SE;5;72%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;76;66;A thunderstorm;80;66;SSE;4;71%;63%;10

Chennai, India;Some brightening;93;82;High clouds;93;82;SSW;7;63%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;76;65;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;E;7;50%;8%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;85;81;High clouds;85;81;SW;9;75%;67%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;71;57;A couple of showers;71;57;SW;10;58%;90%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;85;80;SSE;6;81%;63%;13

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;SE;5;59%;73%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;88;70;A shower or two;82;69;SSE;14;77%;75%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;94;82;Sunny and very warm;97;83;SW;7;60%;9%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;93;65;A t-storm around;87;61;SW;7;36%;48%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;81;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;SSE;6;82%;74%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;Mostly sunny, nice;89;76;SSE;6;60%;44%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;60;55;A shower;65;51;WNW;7;83%;62%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;91;68;Nice with sunshine;88;65;NE;6;16%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;83;70;Mostly sunny;85;73;SW;4;70%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;Heavy p.m. showers;88;78;ESE;5;84%;88%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;71;51;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;ENE;8;46%;6%;7

Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;83;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;E;6;75%;56%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Increasingly windy;71;56;A couple of showers;62;55;WSW;19;83%;87%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;77;A couple of t-storms;87;77;WSW;6;80%;71%;5

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;86;78;Morning showers;87;80;S;7;79%;100%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;88;75;A shower in the a.m.;89;74;NE;12;52%;61%;12

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;87;76;A t-storm around;89;75;W;7;55%;64%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;92;73;Showers around;89;72;NW;9;65%;64%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;82;70;Mostly sunny;84;68;ENE;11;49%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;Partial sunshine;91;75;ESE;11;67%;17%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;101;90;Mostly cloudy;98;89;WNW;8;54%;3%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;58;43;Partly sunny, cool;61;43;NNW;7;66%;20%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;100;61;Sunny and not as hot;91;59;NNE;6;17%;9%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;86;80;Winds subsiding;86;80;WSW;18;66%;27%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A severe t-storm;79;70;A couple of t-storms;80;70;SSE;5;85%;93%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;102;82;Mostly sunny;98;81;SSW;14;41%;25%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;83;57;Partly sunny, warm;87;61;SW;6;47%;13%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;NNE;12;65%;60%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;86;73;Sun and clouds;85;72;WSW;6;66%;57%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;83;A thunderstorm;91;83;SSE;5;78%;74%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm or two;87;75;NNE;4;83%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;28;Mostly sunny, mild;61;28;NNE;9;24%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;85;76;Cloudy;84;76;SW;9;76%;44%;4

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;64;60;Sun and clouds;64;61;SSE;10;77%;3%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;94;65;Mostly sunny;93;66;N;8;42%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;73;59;Some sun, a shower;73;56;WSW;11;68%;57%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;86;67;Sunshine;87;68;SSW;6;53%;5%;10

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;79;70;Clouds and sun, nice;79;70;SSW;7;75%;25%;9

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, very hot;108;74;Very hot;106;71;NW;8;16%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;88;84;Some sun, pleasant;89;84;WNW;16;64%;29%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;84;75;A t-storm in spots;85;76;N;3;78%;57%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;ESE;4;69%;69%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and some clouds;62;49;Breezy in the p.m.;64;50;W;14;55%;43%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;70;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;NNW;6;49%;78%;14

Miami, United States;Wind and rain;84;78;Rain and wind;87;81;SE;14;72%;82%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;76;57;A shower in spots;77;53;WNW;8;68%;47%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;76;Periods of sun;84;75;SSW;13;68%;68%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;58;50;Low clouds;57;49;E;6;83%;1%;1

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;79;59;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;NW;3;45%;2%;7

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;76;58;Partly sunny;80;63;SSW;9;58%;37%;5

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;86;80;A couple of showers;86;80;WSW;9;81%;88%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;69;56;Cloudy;71;56;ESE;6;59%;39%;4

New York, United States;A t-storm or two;88;69;Partly sunny;82;68;ESE;6;45%;6%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;80;Sunny and hot;99;78;WNW;8;26%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;64;51;Nice with some sun;71;53;WNW;4;68%;8%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;82;75;Morning rain, cloudy;79;73;N;5;81%;91%;3

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;64;53;A couple of showers;67;51;ENE;6;59%;82%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;74;52;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;6;52%;2%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;82;76;Partly sunny, nice;82;76;SE;9;72%;38%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;76;Showers around;84;76;NNW;7;84%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;87;74;Morning showers;85;73;ESE;5;85%;100%;8

Paris, France;Sunshine;86;63;Sun and some clouds;86;61;NW;6;55%;19%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;68;51;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;E;10;62%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy and very warm;94;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;WSW;6;73%;63%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;87;76;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;SE;14;70%;66%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SE;6;59%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;85;62;Partly sunny;85;67;W;5;49%;41%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;85;66;Sunshine and nice;87;66;ENE;4;62%;28%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;51;Afternoon rain;65;50;E;8;70%;89%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Hazy sun and humid;88;70;Hazy sun;93;70;WNW;5;59%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;81;69;A morning shower;80;69;S;10;72%;43%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;57;50;Rain and drizzle;55;51;SW;9;81%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers;73;58;A couple of showers;70;57;SW;15;62%;66%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;71;65;Nice with some sun;73;64;E;8;81%;39%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;114;88;Sunny and hot;114;85;ENE;6;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very hot;98;73;Sunny and hot;97;70;W;8;34%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;72;58;An afternoon shower;67;57;SW;10;74%;75%;4

San Francisco, United States;Some sun;72;61;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;SW;11;66%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;80;64;A t-storm or two;77;64;NE;6;76%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;Wind and rain;85;78;SE;15;87%;92%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;74;62;A t-storm or two;72;62;SSW;5;100%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;83;62;Increasing clouds;83;63;N;7;30%;14%;14

Santiago, Chile;Turning out cloudy;62;42;Cloudy and cooler;53;42;SSW;4;57%;30%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;N;7;77%;79%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;59;Mostly sunny;87;58;NNW;8;47%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Hazy and very warm;90;64;Partly sunny;84;61;SE;6;50%;54%;7

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon shower;86;70;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;5;52%;24%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;75;Heavy afternoon rain;82;77;E;9;87%;94%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SSE;6;74%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;86;57;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;SSE;5;46%;0%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Wind and rain;86;78;Rain and wind;84;79;SE;17;81%;85%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;68;53;A couple of showers;65;51;WSW;11;68%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;67;46;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;W;9;49%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;Couple of t-storms;95;82;SSE;6;68%;76%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;70;56;Breezy with showers;63;56;SW;14;83%;95%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;90;65;Sunny and delightful;87;61;NNW;8;29%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun, windy, hot;91;67;Sun and some clouds;90;67;N;10;47%;36%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;99;78;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;7;20%;11%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;90;78;Sunny;90;77;NW;8;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and hot;104;70;Sunny and hot;99;72;ESE;5;36%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;76;72;Rain, heavy at times;76;70;N;11;80%;92%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;Mostly cloudy;74;64;E;6;59%;1%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;90;76;Sunny and pleasant;89;75;E;6;58%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Seasonably hot;96;76;Sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;6;44%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower and t-storm;72;49;Partly sunny, warmer;78;53;ESE;8;59%;21%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;87;65;An afternoon shower;80;61;SW;5;50%;73%;6

Vienna, Austria;A stray thunderstorm;90;69;A t-storm around;88;69;SSE;5;54%;71%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;86;77;A couple of t-storms;85;75;SSE;4;83%;92%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;76;53;A shower in places;72;53;SW;9;70%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;An afternoon shower;82;60;Partly sunny;81;60;S;10;55%;9%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;50;43;Milder;56;51;NNW;14;69%;9%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;91;77;A couple of t-storms;83;75;S;6;88%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun, not as hot;91;66;Mostly sunny;85;66;NE;5;37%;8%;9

