Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 8, 2021 _____ City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;76;Clouds and sun;83;76;SSW;10;85%;67%;6 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;109;93;Sunny and very warm;109;90;SW;8;32%;0%;13 Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;102;76;Sunny and hot;102;77;W;13;30%;0%;11 Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;80;75;Sunny and windy;79;73;ENE;19;70%;1%;11 Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;71;55;A couple of showers;71;56;W;7;72%;74%;7 Anchorage, United States;Showers around;61;49;Cloudy and breezy;60;50;ESE;14;62%;44%;1 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;102;84;Plenty of sunshine;96;75;NW;9;23%;15%;11 Astana, Kazakhstan;Showers around;75;56;A t-storm around;80;55;ENE;22;59%;74%;5 Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;84;61;Sunlit and warm;84;63;ENE;10;45%;0%;4 Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;92;79;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;NNE;12;39%;0%;11 Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;53;52;Partly sunny, warmer;58;51;WSW;12;66%;29%;3 Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;84;Breezy and hot;116;85;NW;14;13%;0%;12 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;86;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;83;75;SSW;5;84%;88%;4 Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;85;70;A t-storm or two;77;69;WSW;8;83%;78%;7 Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;95;80;A p.m. t-storm;85;79;SSW;7;80%;76%;7 Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;78;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;70;S;14;59%;2%;10 Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;Hot and humid;91;73;ENE;5;62%;36%;11 Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;99;76;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;WNW;11;39%;30%;9 Berlin, Germany;Strong thunderstorms;71;61;A couple of t-storms;64;59;WNW;6;88%;88%;3 Bogota, Colombia;A stray shower;65;51;Mostly cloudy;62;51;SE;6;72%;44%;9 Brasilia, Brazil;Sunlit and pleasant;79;52;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;E;7;40%;0%;6 Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, very hot;99;69;Strong thunderstorms;76;61;NW;13;70%;62%;4 Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;71;55;A couple of showers;70;57;NNW;5;70%;70%;4 Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;84;68;Mostly sunny;86;63;ESE;6;54%;2%;10 Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, very hot;97;75;Falling temperatures;92;61;N;7;58%;33%;8 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;64;57;Mostly sunny;73;58;NNW;9;72%;26%;3 Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;84;67;Partly sunny;84;64;NNE;6;35%;43%;8 Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;75;A strong t-storm;81;77;SW;4;82%;56%;5 Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;79;Sunny and very warm;97;77;NNW;7;36%;0%;12 Cape Town, South Africa;Rain;58;50;Sun and clouds;59;48;NNW;9;61%;8%;1 Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;68;A shower and t-storm;78;67;SSE;4;76%;77%;12 Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;97;80;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;WSW;7;72%;88%;8 Chicago, United States;A shower in the a.m.;71;63;A shower in the p.m.;72;65;ESE;8;61%;82%;8 Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds, a t-storm;88;80;A couple of t-storms;85;80;WSW;13;81%;88%;6 Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray shower;71;60;Showers and t-storms;72;62;NNE;6;71%;85%;3 Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;84;78;Breezy in the a.m.;86;78;WSW;14;71%;8%;12 Dallas, United States;Variable cloudiness;94;76;A shower in the a.m.;90;78;S;9;62%;58%;5 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;84;70;Breezy with a shower;86;70;SSE;15;68%;50%;8 Delhi, India;Hot with some sun;106;85;A strong t-storm;98;84;ESE;6;68%;55%;12 Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;Mostly sunny and hot;101;62;SW;6;23%;38%;12 Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;94;80;A thunderstorm;93;81;SSE;10;76%;64%;13 Dili, East Timor;Showers this morning;89;72;Clouds and sun, nice;89;72;SSE;6;64%;27%;5 Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;65;55;A shower in spots;66;53;S;6;79%;57%;3 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun, very hot;106;79;Very hot;108;78;NE;8;10%;1%;11 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;78;71;Partly sunny, breezy;78;71;ENE;19;75%;1%;11 Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;86;80;Showers;88;79;SE;8;73%;91%;10 Harare, Zimbabwe;Brilliant sunshine;70;43;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;E;4;37%;1%;5 Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;87;76;A t-storm around;88;79;E;8;75%;42%;13 Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, humid;74;61;A shower and t-storm;76;67;E;7;67%;70%;5 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;87;78;A t-storm or two;85;78;SSE;8;89%;72%;3 Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;93;79;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;SE;6;72%;60%;13 Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;86;74;Partly sunny;87;74;ENE;11;51%;33%;13 Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;83;72;Mostly cloudy;78;71;W;6;86%;44%;5 Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;106;85;Hazy sun and hot;104;84;ESE;11;41%;28%;12 Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;77;72;Sunny and humid;82;70;NE;12;66%;2%;10 Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;74;Decreasing clouds;89;76;ESE;6;70%;58%;3 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;97;86;Brilliant sunshine;96;85;N;9;53%;1%;13 Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;62;45;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;NW;5;36%;1%;4 Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;105;69;Sunshine, very hot;101;69;NNE;10;9%;0%;13 Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;91;85;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;84;SW;18;61%;56%;3 Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy a.m. t-storms;79;70;Afternoon t-showers;82;70;SE;4;85%;100%;10 Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;95;82;Mostly sunny;101;83;WNW;12;26%;2%;12 Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;88;60;Sunny;86;63;SSE;6;41%;1%;8 Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;90;80;Increasingly windy;91;80;E;18;61%;8%;12 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;89;69;Mostly sunny;88;69;SSW;6;58%;14%;8 Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;89;81;A thunderstorm;91;81;SSE;7;80%;82%;11 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;Brief p.m. showers;87;77;N;4;78%;82%;3 La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;61;27;Sunny, nice and warm;62;30;N;6;24%;1%;7 Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;86;74;A t-storm or two;84;75;SW;6;82%;99%;3 Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;62;Mostly sunny;65;61;SSE;9;71%;2%;6 Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;82;61;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;N;10;51%;0%;11 London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;69;59;A shower;72;57;SW;7;68%;81%;6 Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;88;69;Partly sunny;90;69;SSW;6;50%;0%;11 Luanda, Angola;Sun and some clouds;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;S;6;72%;2%;7 Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;85;63;Sunny and warmer;94;68;SSW;4;39%;0%;11 Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. shower;88;81;A t-storm or two;87;81;WNW;17;75%;95%;3 Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;86;77;An afternoon shower;86;77;ENE;5;78%;61%;8 Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;A t-storm in spots;94;80;ESE;6;61%;55%;12 Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;56;36;Clearing;54;43;WNW;5;71%;13%;2 Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;69;56;Cloudy, a t-storm;68;56;NNW;4;72%;80%;7 Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;86;79;A t-storm around;87;80;E;8;72%;73%;10 Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, warm;85;62;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;SSE;7;53%;1%;7 Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;85;75;High clouds;85;76;SW;16;67%;51%;6 Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;66;58;Sunny and mild;70;56;NNW;10;66%;60%;3 Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;63;A couple of showers;74;61;N;1;80%;77%;5 Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;Sunny and very warm;89;72;NNW;6;41%;1%;7 Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;88;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;WSW;8;82%;74%;4 Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;67;56;A shower in the p.m.;69;56;S;6;70%;66%;4 New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;Wind and rain;84;70;SW;16;75%;81%;5 Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;99;77;Sunny and hot;99;76;W;8;34%;0%;11 Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;71;54;Nice with sunshine;75;57;NNE;4;61%;8%;7 Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;83;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;77;SW;6;81%;70%;4 Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;69;54;Clouds and sun, nice;75;59;W;5;60%;44%;4 Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;58;Cloudy and warmer;73;58;WNW;8;78%;23%;2 Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;82;78;Partly sunny;81;78;ESE;15;84%;67%;6 Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;88;76;Showers and t-storms;85;75;WNW;5;84%;81%;5 Paramaribo, Suriname;Times of rain;85;73;A downpour;86;73;E;5;82%;74%;8 Paris, France;A couple of showers;75;58;Partly sunny;75;61;NNW;4;60%;44%;8 Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;54;Morning rain;63;54;W;15;81%;95%;2 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;86;78;A p.m. t-storm;83;78;S;8;86%;74%;4 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;10;78%;78%;7 Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;A t-storm around;97;73;E;7;41%;43%;12 Prague, Czech Republic;Strong thunderstorms;74;61;A shower and t-storm;68;56;WNW;6;81%;64%;3 Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;69;WSW;4;77%;66%;5 Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;70;50;A little p.m. rain;67;50;WSW;7;55%;68%;6 Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;Sunny;85;70;WSW;6;59%;0%;11 Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;78;68;A morning shower;80;67;SSE;8;83%;85%;7 Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;57;52;Low clouds;60;53;SE;12;75%;44%;1 Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;84;67;Partly sunny, warm;89;72;SE;9;57%;18%;6 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;74;62;Sunshine and nice;74;62;NE;6;74%;8%;4 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit, seasonable;113;87;Sunny and hot;116;87;NNE;8;6%;0%;13 Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;89;71;Mostly sunny;90;67;W;7;38%;0%;10 Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;An afternoon shower;86;70;ESE;6;63%;57%;6 San Francisco, United States;Pleasant and warmer;74;61;Partly sunny;75;62;WSW;11;52%;0%;10 San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;82;65;A shower and t-storm;79;64;ENE;8;72%;79%;6 San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;88;78;Breezy with a shower;87;77;E;16;70%;77%;12 San Salvador, El Salvador;Lots of sun, humid;78;63;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;ENE;5;95%;56%;10 Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;83;63;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;NNE;12;28%;12%;14 Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;61;35;Increasing clouds;55;31;SSW;3;57%;5%;2 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;9;72%;52%;12 Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;54;Sunlit and pleasant;86;56;NNW;7;54%;0%;11 Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;Sunshine, pleasant;75;57;NNE;6;58%;3%;9 Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;A morning shower;84;73;WSW;4;74%;70%;5 Shanghai, China;Heavy afternoon rain;91;77;Rain and drizzle;86;77;SSW;9;85%;84%;5 Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;90;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;ESE;5;72%;84%;7 Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;88;60;Mostly sunny;86;60;SE;8;58%;14%;10 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;80;A stray shower;87;79;E;13;66%;64%;12 Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;76;60;Periods of sun;71;62;NE;6;66%;44%;4 Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;65;49;Showers, some heavy;55;53;SW;8;91%;96%;1 Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;97;82;Hot, a p.m. shower;99;82;SE;6;56%;44%;13 Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;75;64;Strong thunderstorms;78;70;ESE;5;78%;70%;5 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun, very hot;110;83;Hot with sunshine;104;76;NNW;9;24%;3%;11 Tbilisi, Georgia;Lots of sun, nice;88;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;66;W;8;70%;73%;9 Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;104;81;Sunny and very warm;100;75;WSW;7;21%;17%;12 Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;89;76;Sunny and nice;88;76;WNW;7;53%;0%;12 Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;100;75;Sunshine and hot;102;76;ENE;5;36%;3%;10 Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, rain, cooler;75;71;Warmer with showers;84;75;WNW;6;76%;93%;3 Toronto, Canada;A couple of t-storms;65;61;Low clouds;70;60;NNW;7;80%;27%;2 Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;88;74;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;ESE;7;57%;0%;12 Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;98;76;Sunny and less humid;92;73;NNW;12;41%;4%;11 Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;88;57;Cooler but pleasant;73;46;N;8;56%;42%;6 Vancouver, Canada;Variable clouds;73;60;Mostly sunny;76;60;S;5;60%;7%;8 Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;A strong t-storm;73;61;WNW;11;69%;56%;7 Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;SE;5;68%;84%;4 Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;86;67;Mostly sunny, warm;87;69;SSE;9;50%;1%;7 Warsaw, Poland;Very warm and humid;86;71;A strong t-storm;89;66;SSW;11;61%;85%;7 Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;52;41;Breezy in the p.m.;53;45;WNW;10;70%;27%;2 Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;89;75;A couple of t-storms;84;76;SW;5;89%;86%;3 Yerevan, Armenia;Lots of sun, warm;93;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;65;NNE;5;44%;65%;11 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather