Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 24, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;SW;5;85%;68%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with hazy sun;112;87;Sunny and hot;109;86;N;6;39%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;Sunny and very warm;98;75;W;13;30%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;75;70;Partly sunny, breezy;74;70;ENE;15;75%;26%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;65;49;Mostly cloudy;65;57;SSE;10;83%;44%;3

Anchorage, United States;A bit of rain;65;52;Breezy;66;52;SE;13;55%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;97;77;Sunny and very warm;100;76;NE;9;14%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cool;64;50;Mostly cloudy;68;49;E;9;44%;17%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower and t-storm;74;57;Brief p.m. showers;75;67;NE;5;83%;91%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;96;75;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;ENE;6;42%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Brilliant sunshine;59;47;Mostly cloudy;62;52;NNW;7;72%;24%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;83;Hot with hazy sun;113;84;NW;13;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;91;74;A shower or two;90;74;SSW;6;67%;76%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;83;68;Sun and clouds, nice;86;69;W;12;52%;17%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;96;80;A t-storm around;97;81;SW;8;56%;55%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;75;66;Breezy in the p.m.;78;68;S;10;62%;6%;11

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;81;68;A t-storm or two;82;68;W;6;72%;67%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;100;70;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;SW;5;43%;27%;10

Berlin, Germany;A thunderstorm;66;57;A thunderstorm;73;57;NNE;7;64%;59%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;67;50;Partly sunny, nice;67;51;SE;6;63%;63%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;81;53;E;7;47%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;92;66;Not as warm;80;63;NW;12;54%;29%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;63;50;Partly sunny;65;57;SSW;8;78%;44%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;91;70;Mostly sunny, humid;90;69;NE;4;67%;9%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Very hot;99;69;Sunshine, not as hot;86;65;NW;8;55%;70%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;62;45;Partly sunny;62;47;NNE;4;76%;16%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;65;Partly sunny;86;65;ENE;6;32%;13%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;78;66;Becoming cloudy;81;68;ESE;6;61%;10%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;76;Sunny and very warm;98;76;N;8;36%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;63;47;A couple of showers;62;56;WNW;18;66%;88%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;75;66;Partly sunny;76;65;SSE;4;76%;44%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;83;Warm with some sun;99;83;S;9;48%;25%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm, breezy;82;69;Heavy thunderstorms;83;68;S;15;75%;85%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;90;83;A thunderstorm;86;82;WSW;10;79%;72%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;69;56;Partly sunny;68;56;WNW;8;64%;72%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;86;78;A t-storm around;87;78;SSW;7;74%;50%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;96;78;Partly sunny, breezy;96;78;S;16;56%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;84;67;Partly sunny;85;66;SSE;11;64%;26%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;100;84;Hazy sun and warm;102;85;SE;7;43%;21%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;86;59;A t-storm or two;77;54;NNE;7;52%;77%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;90;81;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;SSE;11;71%;64%;11

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;S;4;75%;76%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;69;47;A couple of showers;56;49;N;15;74%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;94;71;Brilliant sunshine;92;72;NE;8;15%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;74;68;Breezy with sunshine;75;67;ENE;17;72%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;A t-storm in spots;96;81;ESE;4;65%;60%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;NE;3;41%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;ESE;8;65%;73%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;72;60;Partly sunny, humid;74;62;SE;9;78%;70%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;79;A thunderstorm;92;79;SSW;10;76%;64%;10

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;78;Showers around;83;79;SSW;6;88%;80%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;87;72;A shower in places;87;72;ENE;9;52%;48%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;85;74;Mostly cloudy;88;73;WNW;8;55%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;102;76;Mostly cloudy;99;75;NNE;10;35%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid;81;68;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;NNE;6;73%;29%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;75;A thunderstorm;89;76;SSE;6;76%;79%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;96;83;Partly sunny;92;83;N;8;57%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;65;44;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;WNW;6;35%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;99;61;Sunshine, not as hot;91;60;NNE;9;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with some sun;93;85;Partly sunny, windy;95;85;WSW;21;54%;4%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;84;69;Humid with t-storms;81;69;SE;5;86%;87%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;102;86;Mostly sunny;102;84;S;10;32%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm around;93;67;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;S;7;39%;30%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;NE;14;66%;76%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;83;71;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;WSW;6;65%;36%;8

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;94;80;A morning t-storm;89;80;SSE;7;81%;75%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;N;3;80%;74%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;59;25;Partly sunny, mild;60;29;N;8;25%;30%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;86;75;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;S;4;74%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;66;63;Decreasing clouds;65;63;SSE;7;71%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;87;63;Sunny and nice;84;59;NW;7;50%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;71;59;A couple of showers;65;53;SSW;7;80%;84%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;78;61;Some sun;79;63;S;7;55%;3%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;82;69;Nice with sunshine;81;70;S;7;73%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;83;61;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;S;5;40%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;82;WNW;13;71%;85%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;A shower in the p.m.;87;75;NE;4;78%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;92;80;A stray thunderstorm;91;81;SW;7;70%;72%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. shower;59;51;A couple of showers;53;49;WNW;8;84%;88%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;71;56;A p.m. t-storm;70;52;W;6;57%;85%;9

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;85;81;A thunderstorm;86;82;ENE;11;69%;79%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Strong thunderstorms;97;69;Thunderstorms;92;65;SW;9;60%;87%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;86;76;Nice with some sun;86;76;SSW;14;65%;58%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;55;50;Mostly cloudy;59;46;NNE;6;68%;12%;3

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;82;63;Breezy;84;68;S;15;42%;34%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;Hot;94;69;WSW;6;39%;5%;5

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;88;80;A t-storm around;88;81;WSW;9;82%;81%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;73;53;Becoming cloudy;72;53;NNE;6;65%;31%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;Mist in the morning;77;68;SSE;6;63%;51%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;95;69;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;W;7;36%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, a shower;59;49;Cloudy and cool;57;48;WSW;9;92%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;84;69;A shower;83;69;SW;6;67%;84%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;71;52;Rather cloudy;70;52;SW;5;65%;36%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and warmer;82;63;Breezy;83;66;S;15;49%;73%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;76;A morning shower;81;76;SE;14;80%;83%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;87;75;A thunderstorm;85;75;NNW;5;80%;78%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;74;Showers around;88;74;E;6;76%;79%;11

Paris, France;Clearing;68;50;A shower in the p.m.;71;59;WNW;7;59%;83%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;46;Partly sunny;65;46;ENE;7;62%;8%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;82;SW;6;53%;57%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;SSE;12;74%;65%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;SE;7;57%;71%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A thunderstorm;72;56;A thunderstorm;69;56;NW;4;82%;65%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;84;62;Some sun;84;66;WNW;5;61%;76%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;67;49;Showers around;66;50;ESE;8;69%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;64;Nice with sunshine;79;65;SW;6;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;77;68;A shower in the a.m.;79;67;SSW;10;79%;66%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;52;48;Cloudy, p.m. showers;53;47;SSW;10;84%;88%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, humid;78;67;Thunderstorms;79;64;WSW;7;80%;87%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;74;59;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;NNE;5;71%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;109;83;Sunny and hot;112;83;ENE;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;87;67;Partly sunny;87;62;WSW;8;51%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler but humid;77;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;67;E;5;60%;71%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;Partly sunny;66;59;WSW;12;66%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Warm with a t-storm;86;61;A thunderstorm;84;63;SW;7;67%;77%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;A shower in spots;87;77;E;13;69%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;76;63;A shower and t-storm;72;62;NW;5;99%;86%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;High clouds;84;62;Partly sunny;83;61;NNE;11;13%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Clouding up, cool;53;42;Cloudy with showers;52;37;E;4;73%;100%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A shower or two;86;73;N;7;77%;78%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;86;55;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;NNW;5;46%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;80;62;Clouds and sun, warm;84;65;NNE;6;56%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;82;66;Some brightening;81;67;W;5;67%;71%;6

Shanghai, China;Very warm;88;75;Overcast and warm;86;73;SSE;10;64%;81%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;S;6;73%;60%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;95;64;Hot;93;65;SW;6;48%;3%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;78;A couple of showers;85;78;ESE;12;71%;86%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;72;57;Partly sunny;71;59;SSE;4;82%;44%;6

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;69;53;Mostly sunny;65;47;NW;9;57%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Thunderstorms;86;79;Showery;90;79;WNW;8;75%;96%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;73;61;Some sun;77;62;WSW;6;73%;70%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Mostly sunny;93;66;NNW;9;27%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy and very hot;97;68;Very hot;97;68;NE;12;22%;1%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;99;78;Mostly sunny;95;80;SE;8;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;86;73;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;NNE;7;50%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;103;80;Very hot;107;78;E;5;28%;4%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;77;70;Decreasing clouds;83;70;S;7;61%;44%;8

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;77;66;A t-storm around;76;66;SE;15;66%;84%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and hot;100;82;Hazy sunshine;92;80;ESE;7;40%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;90;72;High clouds;91;71;NNW;9;41%;4%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. t-shower;84;54;Not as warm;73;48;NNE;10;54%;28%;9

Vancouver, Canada;More clouds than sun;75;62;Very warm;85;67;SE;5;53%;1%;9

Vienna, Austria;Hot with a t-storm;91;65;Partly sunny, cooler;75;63;W;8;61%;44%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray t-storm, hot;95;76;A t-storm around;91;76;NNW;5;62%;74%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Strong thunderstorms;86;66;Thunderstorms;82;64;W;6;81%;87%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;84;64;A shower and t-storm;75;60;NW;10;79%;72%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;58;54;Very windy;60;57;NNW;27;77%;36%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;82;75;A couple of t-storms;88;76;SW;6;81%;85%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;103;70;Sunshine, very hot;100;71;NE;6;18%;0%;12

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather