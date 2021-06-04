Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 4, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;87;74;Clouds, a t-storm;86;76;SSW;10;80%;78%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and warm;106;87;Sunlit and very warm;106;85;WNW;6;47%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;Sunny and nice;89;67;W;12;29%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;73;70;Humid;73;67;W;13;79%;53%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;76;57;A shower and t-storm;66;55;NW;11;83%;72%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;59;46;A shower or two;63;50;ENE;6;59%;66%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;102;80;Hot with sunshine;100;78;NW;7;26%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;66;39;Plenty of sun;65;43;E;9;31%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, breezy, hot;91;73;High clouds and warm;91;67;SSW;10;50%;82%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;SW;6;44%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;56;49;Cloudy with a shower;63;59;NNE;10;73%;66%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;107;77;Hazy sun and warm;110;78;NW;10;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;89;72;Some brightening;87;72;S;4;78%;39%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;70;WSW;7;82%;76%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Very hot;100;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;83;WSW;8;54%;57%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;72;64;Cloudy;73;64;W;9;75%;71%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, warm;86;61;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;SE;9;18%;1%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, pleasant;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;SE;3;38%;9%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;74;62;Periods of sun;78;61;ESE;6;54%;30%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;68;52;A shower and t-storm;70;53;SE;5;70%;71%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;80;57;Breezy in the a.m.;78;57;E;11;62%;30%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;82;57;Inc. clouds;82;61;NNE;8;50%;65%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;77;57;A shower and t-storm;63;53;NW;7;93%;71%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;Mostly cloudy;74;56;SSW;5;61%;29%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;78;54;Partly sunny;81;56;SE;6;40%;60%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;67;59;Clearing;62;39;SSW;7;70%;25%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;89;66;Partly sunny;85;66;NE;7;36%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;62;Partly sunny;77;66;SW;10;62%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;88;68;Sunny and nice;90;67;NNW;9;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;48;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;ESE;3;64%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower and t-storm;80;68;A t-storm in spots;79;67;SSE;3;75%;76%;4

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;SSW;7;67%;59%;10

Chicago, United States;A stray a.m. shower;88;68;Breezy and very warm;87;70;SW;15;47%;8%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;79;Cloudy with showers;86;80;WSW;8;79%;98%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;64;53;Partly sunny;68;52;ENE;7;62%;6%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;83;74;Hazy sun;83;74;W;9;72%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;A couple of t-storms;79;69;SE;7;73%;82%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;88;71;A shower in the a.m.;86;71;SSE;13;72%;60%;7

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;100;82;Hazy sun;96;81;SSE;6;38%;17%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;88;60;A t-storm around;92;62;SW;6;30%;55%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;94;82;A strong t-storm;98;80;S;10;68%;81%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;73;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;6;62%;16%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A stray a.m. shower;64;50;An afternoon shower;64;48;W;10;77%;61%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun, very hot;98;72;Sunshine, very hot;101;75;NNE;8;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm around;73;65;A thunderstorm;74;65;N;6;78%;51%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;87;76;Cloudy;89;78;SE;4;60%;72%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;66;44;Mostly sunny;64;42;SE;9;44%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;ESE;8;65%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;73;50;Partly sunny;70;54;NNW;6;55%;12%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More clouds than sun;95;81;A couple of t-storms;95;81;SW;9;72%;85%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;78;WSW;5;77%;66%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;Breezy in the p.m.;86;75;ENE;16;52%;34%;13

Hyderabad, India;Nice with some sun;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;70;WSW;6;76%;69%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;77;Hazy sun;98;78;NE;10;36%;3%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;68;53;Mostly sunny;71;53;NE;6;66%;25%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;77;An afternoon shower;91;77;W;6;73%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;97;84;Sunshine;93;84;WNW;8;55%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;57;34;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;ENE;6;34%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;98;64;Sunshine and hot;95;65;NNE;8;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;95;85;Breezy in the p.m.;95;86;SW;11;55%;11%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with some sun;82;66;A t-storm in spots;84;66;W;6;64%;55%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;105;87;Mostly sunny;105;87;N;6;18%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;72;55;Partly sunny;72;55;NW;7;51%;44%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;90;80;A couple of showers;89;79;NE;17;59%;67%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunshine and warm;95;75;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;WSW;5;56%;39%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;98;82;Clouds and sun, warm;97;83;S;7;67%;62%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A.M. showers, cloudy;95;78;A thunderstorm;89;77;NNW;4;78%;79%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Rather cloudy;57;35;A shower in the a.m.;59;31;ENE;11;43%;59%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;86;76;A thunderstorm;84;75;SSW;6;82%;74%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;65;62;Partly sunny;66;62;SSE;8;78%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;73;56;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;NNW;9;58%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Cooler with rain;61;55;Warmer with some sun;70;54;ESE;7;61%;35%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;80;61;Partly sunny;79;60;S;6;59%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;86;74;Nice with some sun;85;73;S;6;71%;12%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;84;59;A shower and t-storm;74;57;NW;6;72%;84%;7

Male, Maldives;Some brightening;88;83;A shower in places;88;83;W;15;72%;79%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A shower or two;86;75;NE;5;81%;68%;4

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;90;84;A p.m. t-storm;92;84;WSW;10;73%;82%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;53;39;A shower in the p.m.;58;52;NNW;12;63%;80%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;70;53;A shower and t-storm;69;53;E;6;73%;87%;7

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;86;80;A p.m. t-storm;87;80;E;11;65%;63%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;72;55;Mostly cloudy;73;56;N;8;53%;26%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;Mostly sunny;87;77;SSW;11;67%;27%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Afternoon showers;68;56;A shower or two;59;49;SSW;9;79%;56%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;82;65;A shower in spots;82;67;WSW;8;52%;69%;7

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;Increasing clouds;74;57;ENE;10;40%;19%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;83;A t-storm in spots;88;82;SSW;6;78%;71%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;A shower in spots;73;56;NE;6;67%;56%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm or two;76;66;Sunshine and warmer;88;70;WSW;8;53%;1%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;Sunshine;90;67;W;8;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;62;45;Breezy;61;49;WNW;16;62%;14%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;69;62;Warmer;75;67;SW;7;59%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;72;49;Mostly sunny;73;51;SSE;6;47%;24%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;80;61;A warm breeze;82;63;WSW;13;58%;44%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;An afternoon shower;86;76;E;6;74%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;77;A shower and t-storm;89;77;NW;8;80%;72%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;Heavy p.m. showers;85;75;E;6;84%;81%;9

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;69;56;Mostly cloudy;67;53;NNW;8;81%;32%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny;70;49;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;NNW;7;66%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;98;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;85;SW;9;53%;57%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;80;75;A little p.m. rain;83;75;SE;10;87%;90%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;A t-storm around;91;73;ESE;7;55%;50%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;79;59;A couple of showers;77;60;N;4;57%;84%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;S;9;48%;4%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;51;Showers around;68;51;E;8;65%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;More clouds than sun;71;57;Sunny and nice;73;56;N;7;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;81;72;A shower or two;81;70;SE;7;84%;86%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;52;46;Rain and drizzle;53;45;SE;14;78%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;70;54;A shower in places;67;55;NNW;7;59%;45%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with hazy sun;79;68;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;N;5;72%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;110;88;Mostly sunny and hot;116;92;SE;7;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;85;60;Partly sunny;78;60;W;7;49%;31%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny, nice;77;53;Turning cloudy, warm;78;60;NE;6;50%;14%;4

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;65;54;Some sun;67;53;SW;13;54%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;68;A shower and t-storm;82;66;ENE;7;73%;67%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;84;76;A couple of showers;84;76;E;14;78%;84%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;75;66;N;5;97%;71%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;83;62;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;SE;9;13%;3%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;59;48;Rather cloudy;63;46;SW;3;53%;2%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;A morning shower;85;74;N;8;78%;88%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;NNW;7;56%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;69;54;A shower or two;60;49;S;8;67%;69%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;75;60;Mostly sunny;77;63;SSW;7;66%;5%;11

Shanghai, China;Plenty of clouds;79;68;Very warm;86;70;SSE;9;56%;0%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;80;Clouds, a t-storm;89;79;SSW;8;75%;59%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;70;49;Partly sunny;73;49;SSW;7;54%;6%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;78;A couple of showers;86;78;E;14;67%;69%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;Partly sunny;76;52;SW;5;41%;3%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;65;48;Sunny;62;46;W;7;54%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower and t-storm;86;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;E;7;82%;96%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partial sunshine;70;52;Clouds and sunshine;67;51;W;7;61%;6%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;78;Very hot;106;81;E;9;14%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;81;54;Increasingly windy;77;55;NNW;17;47%;46%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;102;79;Sunny and hot;98;78;NW;9;7%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;79;67;Sunshine, pleasant;79;67;NNW;8;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;84;56;A p.m. t-storm;84;61;ESE;4;44%;52%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;73;68;Inc. clouds;76;68;E;9;67%;33%;9

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;72;61;Partly sunny, warm;82;64;SW;16;56%;11%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;68;Breezy in the p.m.;82;71;ESE;12;48%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;89;71;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;8;34%;10%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;73;39;Mostly sunny;80;56;ESE;6;28%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;66;53;A brief shower;63;50;WSW;6;57%;73%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;80;59;Inc. clouds;80;62;WNW;6;51%;67%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;98;78;A stray t-storm, hot;99;76;N;5;57%;72%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;75;49;A shower in spots;73;52;N;5;56%;46%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouding up;75;57;Partly sunny;72;53;NNE;5;55%;31%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;59;55;Increasingly windy;60;56;N;21;78%;71%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;96;81;A couple of t-storms;95;80;W;8;64%;77%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;86;55;Mostly sunny;81;54;ENE;6;32%;11%;11

