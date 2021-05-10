Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 10, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;86;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;8;77%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;97;76;Sunny and very warm;99;79;N;7;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;WNW;5;15%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and clouds;73;65;Breezy in the p.m.;67;55;SW;13;48%;1%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;64;50;A shower;64;50;W;7;74%;67%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;53;42;Rain and drizzle;54;41;SE;8;53%;80%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;85;64;Mostly sunny;80;65;SE;6;48%;4%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;60;40;Sunny;64;37;NNE;13;41%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;86;62;Showers around;68;54;S;10;92%;92%;1

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;75;57;Sunny and beautiful;78;55;NNE;7;28%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A brief p.m. shower;66;61;A p.m. shower or two;71;62;NNW;8;73%;100%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;Mostly cloudy, warm;102;75;N;5;19%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Times of rain;93;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;SSE;5;79%;60%;8

Bangalore, India;Afternoon showers;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;W;6;64%;77%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;95;80;Partial sunshine;94;81;S;8;66%;42%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A thunderstorm;68;56;Breezy in the p.m.;70;54;ENE;12;50%;6%;9

Beijing, China;Nice with some sun;77;55;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;SE;9;40%;8%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;79;57;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;ESE;9;40%;3%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;82;58;Spotty showers;78;52;WNW;8;62%;92%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Brief a.m. showers;64;53;Rain and drizzle;68;53;SE;6;71%;65%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;Sunshine, pleasant;78;56;E;7;54%;1%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy;80;59;Sunny and warm;82;59;SE;16;40%;11%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;65;51;Spotty showers;65;48;WNW;4;66%;86%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;Plenty of sunshine;69;44;SE;6;46%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;78;53;Sunny and nice;80;54;SE;8;44%;1%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;66;41;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;WSW;5;67%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;84;66;A t-storm in spots;81;66;E;6;48%;71%;4

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;71;59;A thick cloud cover;69;59;NE;12;62%;44%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;Sunny;92;66;NNW;8;36%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;67;55;Decreasing clouds;66;52;SSE;8;81%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;SSE;4;63%;63%;7

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;95;82;Clouds and sun;97;83;S;9;58%;36%;12

Chicago, United States;Cold with a shower;47;40;Mostly sunny, cool;50;41;N;9;51%;5%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;93;79;A thunderstorm;90;79;S;6;74%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;65;49;Spotty showers;63;48;NNW;10;75%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunlit and pleasant;76;68;Mostly sunny, nice;78;69;W;10;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;57;NE;8;79%;90%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;71;S;13;65%;28%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;98;80;Warm with hazy sun;103;80;NNW;8;26%;14%;12

Denver, United States;Chilly with rain;46;34;A little p.m. rain;43;33;WSW;7;80%;81%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An a.m. thunderstorm;93;73;A severe t-storm;83;72;SW;9;86%;73%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;71;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;SSE;5;59%;2%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;57;41;Spotty showers;55;39;NW;14;64%;70%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouding up, warm;87;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;58;NE;7;57%;63%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;68;56;Mostly sunny, nice;70;58;WNW;10;54%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;97;81;Mostly sunny and hot;98;81;SSE;8;61%;27%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;75;50;Nice with sunshine;75;50;ESE;8;44%;9%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, warm;91;74;Mostly sunny;90;77;E;9;58%;19%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;57;50;Milder;64;48;SSE;11;65%;3%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;93;81;A t-storm around;95;82;S;6;60%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Hot;95;78;Humid with a t-storm;90;79;SW;9;74%;73%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;85;73;Partly sunny, breezy;85;73;ENE;15;52%;55%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;77;Partly sunny;92;77;S;5;46%;14%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;93;72;A strong t-storm;91;70;NNW;11;47%;44%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;64;50;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;ENE;12;52%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;Plenty of sun;94;78;ESE;8;61%;19%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;100;84;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;85;SSE;18;36%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;SSW;4;37%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;81;57;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;NE;6;30%;26%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and breezy;95;82;Sunny and breezy;96;83;WSW;17;48%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;60;SSW;5;80%;71%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly cloudy;97;82;Clouds and sun;98;83;SSE;11;29%;10%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warmer;64;43;Partly sunny;70;47;E;7;43%;7%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy, a shower;89;79;Windy;89;79;ENE;21;57%;9%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable clouds;91;73;A t-storm in spots;93;74;NE;5;64%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;A t-storm or two;89;76;ESE;10;79%;88%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;93;77;A t-storm or two;93;79;NW;4;79%;80%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;61;34;A shower in the p.m.;61;35;ENE;7;49%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and some clouds;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;SW;6;67%;56%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;63;Sun and clouds;68;63;SSE;7;76%;10%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain tapering off;64;53;Periods of sun;67;58;WSW;8;49%;63%;9

London, United Kingdom;Breezy and cooler;60;47;A shower in the a.m.;59;47;SSW;13;61%;61%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;Some sun;77;59;SSW;6;53%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;88;77;Humid with a shower;89;78;S;6;76%;49%;8

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;64;45;Partial sunshine;64;48;SW;8;40%;12%;10

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;84;SSW;8;68%;85%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;Showers around;85;75;N;4;80%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;94;82;A t-storm around;99;82;ESE;8;46%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;62;52;Mostly cloudy;57;48;SE;9;85%;34%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;74;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;SSE;6;66%;81%;14

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;86;79;Partly sunny;87;80;ESE;8;65%;36%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;66;43;Sunny;67;49;E;8;47%;2%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A couple of t-storms;87;81;A couple of t-storms;88;81;SW;12;75%;78%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of sun;63;55;Partial sunshine;60;53;WNW;11;57%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;61;44;Spotty showers;54;42;W;19;54%;82%;6

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and milder;60;44;Sunny and warmer;70;52;ENE;10;36%;10%;6

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;93;85;Hazy sun;90;84;W;8;66%;5%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Couple of t-storms;73;60;Couple of t-storms;72;60;SSW;5;81%;83%;5

New York, United States;A.M. mist, clearing;64;47;Increasingly windy;62;45;WNW;19;36%;44%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and not as hot;86;61;Sunny and very warm;88;59;WNW;7;27%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;65;43;Breezy;65;44;NNE;15;44%;3%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;75;56;Mostly cloudy;73;55;NNE;8;53%;15%;5

Oslo, Norway;Warmer with rain;55;45;Spotty showers;53;44;NNE;5;83%;86%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;58;37;Spotty showers;50;39;WNW;19;69%;85%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds, a t-storm;81;73;Showers around;82;74;ESE;5;82%;89%;3

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;NW;7;85%;74%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower and t-storm;85;75;A shower;85;74;ESE;9;79%;68%;5

Paris, France;Spotty showers;63;49;Spotty showers;61;46;WSW;7;66%;64%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;75;59;Clouds and sun;80;59;ENE;9;55%;11%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;96;83;Partly sunny;95;84;S;6;61%;44%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;86;75;Rather cloudy;87;75;N;7;79%;67%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;A t-storm around;93;72;ESE;6;50%;45%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warm;82;55;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;58;NE;6;49%;30%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny, nice;73;44;Mostly sunny;82;51;E;5;45%;25%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;50;Mostly cloudy;69;51;SSW;8;54%;44%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;70;52;Partly sunny;70;50;NE;9;63%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;81;71;A morning shower;82;70;S;9;80%;79%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;47;29;Partly sunny, chilly;43;30;WNW;7;54%;6%;4

Riga, Latvia;Breezy and warmer;72;54;Sunny and warm;72;52;SSE;13;46%;0%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;76;62;Sunny and beautiful;80;66;WNW;6;67%;6%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;101;80;Clearing, very warm;105;77;SE;7;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;A shower and t-storm;73;55;S;8;67%;84%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;66;56;Partly sunny, warmer;73;51;SSE;9;50%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;72;52;Plenty of sunshine;71;52;WSW;9;50%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;Thunderstorms;79;66;ENE;8;81%;76%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;84;77;Breezy with a shower;86;77;E;15;73%;80%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;67;S;6;77%;65%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;81;59;Increasing clouds;81;60;ESE;6;29%;36%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;71;40;Sunny and pleasant;72;40;S;3;38%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;85;74;A t-storm around;86;74;NNE;7;74%;73%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;55;45;A shower in the a.m.;62;53;SSW;7;61%;85%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;65;46;Mostly sunny;67;49;NNE;7;56%;7%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, cooler;59;47;Warmer;78;56;ESE;7;45%;4%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;93;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;72;SSE;7;82%;94%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SSE;6;73%;76%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and nice;75;43;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;SE;8;44%;3%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;85;77;Some sun, a shower;85;77;E;15;71%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Milder;62;44;Partly sunny;65;46;SSE;8;69%;18%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;Spotty showers;72;58;ESE;7;63%;85%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;91;75;Hot;96;76;NE;7;56%;23%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy and warmer;68;55;Partly sunny, mild;70;53;SSE;11;52%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny intervals;78;61;Partly sunny;82;58;NNE;7;39%;1%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, cooler;60;40;Clouds and sun;62;44;NNE;7;64%;32%;8

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;84;65;Turning cloudy;82;65;NE;8;26%;5%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;72;Brilliant sunshine;80;67;NNE;8;50%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;80;60;Plenty of sun;82;57;E;5;56%;12%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;73;62;Showers around;68;60;SE;8;58%;63%;7

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;52;39;Windy with a shower;50;42;WNW;19;62%;76%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with sunshine;82;70;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;N;9;49%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;84;62;Partly sunny, breezy;76;60;WNW;13;54%;11%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;64;29;Colder;46;25;NW;13;54%;5%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds;62;46;Clouds limiting sun;66;50;E;5;51%;26%;7

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;82;61;Breezy in the p.m.;81;59;S;12;40%;55%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;96;78;Very hot;102;79;WSW;5;44%;36%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and warmer;72;49;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;SE;11;48%;0%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with sunshine;76;56;Sunny and warm;76;55;SE;16;47%;0%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;64;61;Very windy, showers;66;50;NW;30;88%;90%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;79;SW;7;60%;57%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler with some sun;57;38;Sunny;65;45;NE;5;49%;8%;10

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather