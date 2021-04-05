Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 5, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;89;79;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;SW;10;75%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;86;74;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;NW;12;41%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;Sunny and very warm;83;56;E;6;29%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;62;45;Sunny and nice;68;50;ESE;6;58%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers of rain/snow;42;34;Rain and snow shower;42;35;NW;20;65%;83%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, colder;30;8;Very cold;27;10;NW;3;56%;3%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;70;51;Sunny and nice;77;58;ESE;8;36%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;P.M. rain, breezy;37;26;Cold;34;29;SW;9;93%;68%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;70;Nice with some sun;85;69;E;7;72%;28%;7

Athens, Greece;A shower;65;53;Partly sunny;69;54;W;7;66%;9%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;68;63;Clearing;74;60;SSW;11;75%;25%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;83;56;Hazy sun;90;60;NNE;7;24%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;95;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSE;4;79%;77%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;91;69;Sun, some clouds;92;68;ESE;6;32%;2%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;NNW;6;82%;80%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;64;49;Breezy in the p.m.;60;47;SE;12;63%;70%;4

Beijing, China;Cloudy;68;45;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;E;6;34%;13%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;56;36;Colder with rain;46;33;NNW;10;63%;91%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow and rain;41;32;Rain/snow showers;44;32;W;15;59%;70%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;66;53;A couple of showers;64;52;SE;6;76%;70%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;E;9;77%;73%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;64;34;Rain and snow shower;46;31;WNW;13;40%;59%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Rain/snow showers;43;34;Rain and snow shower;39;32;WNW;11;65%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Episodes of sunshine;54;34;Showers around;61;38;WNW;6;68%;88%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;60;30;Rain/snow showers;47;24;NW;11;49%;61%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;80;67;Mostly sunny, humid;81;70;E;7;78%;27%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;82;66;A stray thunderstorm;82;66;SSE;5;49%;75%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;62;42;Mostly sunny;64;48;W;6;48%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warmer;89;60;Sunny and hot;94;68;NNE;6;15%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;69;59;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;S;9;61%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;67;A t-storm in spots;78;64;SSE;4;73%;65%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;78;Mostly sunny;94;77;SSE;7;63%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;A shower in the a.m.;72;58;A morning shower;75;58;S;11;54%;73%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny;91;76;SE;6;67%;44%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;42;33;Showers of rain/snow;44;32;W;14;59%;78%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;77;66;Sunny and pleasant;77;66;NNE;11;69%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Increasingly windy;79;64;A passing shower;83;68;S;13;61%;66%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;S;10;84%;67%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;Hot with hazy sun;101;74;ESE;6;26%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;82;44;Cooler;60;36;NNW;11;37%;38%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;92;73;Hazy sun and hot;101;74;SSW;8;36%;3%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;Brief a.m. showers;85;74;S;5;77%;85%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;42;29;Showers of rain/snow;43;31;WNW;15;64%;77%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;61;42;Mostly sunny;65;43;NNE;7;37%;44%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;An afternoon shower;67;57;Periods of sun;69;59;WSW;5;70%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few a.m. showers;76;72;A shower in the a.m.;78;73;SE;5;83%;67%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;82;58;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;NE;6;48%;9%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;Mostly sunny;81;68;E;11;53%;8%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow;38;30;Showers of rain/snow;39;32;SSW;19;76%;66%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;93;80;Partly sunny;95;79;SE;8;50%;7%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;77;71;Sunny and pleasant;81;72;E;8;62%;15%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;79;68;Partly sunny, breezy;78;67;NE;17;52%;37%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;96;72;Hazy sunshine;97;72;SSE;5;34%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;85;63;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;NNE;11;56%;84%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;49;41;Warmer;65;52;SSW;5;78%;68%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;WSW;12;79%;65%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;91;79;Plenty of sunshine;91;78;ESE;8;47%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;80;57;A p.m. t-storm;76;55;ENE;7;64%;81%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;64;45;A stray thunderstorm;64;38;NNE;6;51%;41%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;94;77;Breezy in the p.m.;94;73;W;12;54%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;79;55;Hazy sun;82;57;S;6;36%;5%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;99;72;Plenty of sunshine;100;74;NNW;10;5%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;50;37;Showers around;56;34;NNW;7;55%;86%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;84;77;A shower or two;86;76;NNE;8;62%;85%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;5;73%;56%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;95;78;Hazy sun;94;80;S;8;49%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;N;3;81%;74%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief a.m. showers;52;36;Afternoon showers;55;38;E;7;68%;78%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;92;79;A t-storm around;91;79;SSW;8;68%;45%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;75;66;Clouds and sun;76;67;SSE;8;69%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;71;50;Periods of sun;72;49;NW;5;66%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;45;31;Partly sunny;43;30;NW;11;44%;4%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;72;54;Low clouds and fog;74;55;SSE;6;52%;3%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;89;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;SE;6;76%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;69;41;Mostly sunny, warm;72;41;NE;4;39%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;82;Mostly sunny, nice;90;82;WNW;7;61%;6%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;NE;5;85%;65%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;94;79;Mostly sunny;95;78;E;7;52%;33%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;73;54;Mostly sunny;68;56;S;8;65%;2%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;50;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;51;NNW;6;47%;66%;13

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;75;67;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;E;9;50%;8%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy with some sun;48;28;Showers of rain/snow;42;27;SW;11;64%;66%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;92;79;Mostly sunny;92;80;ESE;9;61%;13%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with a shower;79;65;Mostly sunny, humid;80;66;ENE;8;72%;26%;5

Montreal, Canada;Breezy this morning;55;37;Decreasing clouds;55;41;NNW;1;50%;22%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;44;37;Turning cloudy;49;39;NW;11;53%;55%;4

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;90;81;Breezy in the p.m.;95;82;N;10;51%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;78;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;62;NE;8;76%;75%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;44;Some sun;66;47;NE;9;30%;0%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;Sunny and very warm;82;50;SE;9;42%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;48;35;Colder;38;28;SW;13;88%;47%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning sunny;60;44;Partly sunny;63;49;NW;6;56%;19%;8

Oslo, Norway;Breezy in the p.m.;45;33;Partly sunny;46;32;WNW;8;37%;12%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;54;31;Sunny;56;36;S;7;45%;1%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A.M. showers, cloudy;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;78;E;7;78%;59%;4

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;89;75;Variable clouds;88;76;NW;10;67%;44%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy;80;75;An afternoon shower;86;74;ENE;8;81%;77%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;49;31;Spotty showers;45;29;NNW;9;48%;70%;3

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;81;62;Partly sunny;77;65;S;7;71%;10%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;Mostly sunny;94;80;S;6;54%;35%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A downpour;88;75;Showers around;90;75;N;9;76%;84%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;86;71;A shower or two;88;72;SSW;6;59%;82%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Afternoon rain;51;28;Rain and snow shower;43;28;W;14;51%;63%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with sunshine;67;37;Clearing;66;38;SW;7;46%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;67;52;An afternoon shower;66;51;WSW;7;67%;82%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;70;52;Decreasing clouds;71;55;W;5;78%;26%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;72;A stray shower;83;74;SE;7;73%;57%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;31;26;Inc. clouds;34;26;SW;5;53%;77%;2

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;44;29;Rain/snow showers;44;30;SSW;14;69%;62%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;82;70;A passing shower;83;71;SSE;7;65%;66%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;Sunny and delightful;88;63;ENE;7;10%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;61;46;Spotty showers;65;38;N;9;67%;89%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;47;32;An afternoon shower;45;31;SSW;9;65%;41%;3

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;60;48;Partly sunny;60;50;WSW;9;64%;3%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;65;Variable cloudiness;83;65;ENE;11;62%;32%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;82;73;A passing shower;83;73;E;9;73%;80%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;77;62;Clouds and sunshine;75;66;NE;6;69%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;80;50;Sunshine, pleasant;79;51;ENE;7;17%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;70;50;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;SW;5;59%;7%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;85;72;A shower or two;84;72;N;10;77%;85%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;78;44;Partly sunny;75;41;NNW;6;53%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and warmer;56;37;Mostly sunny;57;41;S;5;65%;27%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;65;47;Decreasing clouds;66;41;WNW;6;50%;4%;7

Shanghai, China;Sunny;64;52;Sun and clouds;68;54;ENE;9;51%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;87;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;N;5;73%;57%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;50;31;Spotty showers;57;37;SSW;5;68%;74%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;84;75;A shower;85;75;ENE;7;69%;80%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers of rain/snow;38;31;Mostly cloudy;46;32;SW;13;43%;71%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;81;68;A morning shower;77;67;SE;9;77%;84%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;68;59;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;ENE;8;56%;17%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow;41;31;Rain/snow showers;43;32;SSW;16;64%;75%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More sun than clouds;59;43;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;ENE;6;46%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouding up, mild;72;48;Winds subsiding;64;45;N;18;52%;55%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;69;55;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;NNW;8;18%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and warmer;83;63;Sunshine and warm;89;63;SW;6;31%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;62;39;Periods of sun;64;51;SSE;5;48%;67%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;51;47;Warmer;60;47;NE;14;48%;11%;2

Toronto, Canada;A morning shower;50;38;An afternoon shower;49;41;NE;7;57%;88%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun;67;58;Cool with sunshine;66;57;ESE;7;62%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;68;51;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;W;10;45%;2%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;52;22;Partly sunny;50;21;NNE;7;35%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;53;38;Sun and clouds;53;42;ESE;4;60%;77%;3

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;67;35;Rain and snow shower;45;34;W;11;40%;59%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;89;74;A t-storm in spots;90;72;NW;6;56%;55%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;47;28;Showers of rain/snow;41;25;SSW;12;58%;61%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;54;29;Showers of rain/snow;43;29;SW;13;52%;66%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;67;57;Mostly sunny;67;55;NE;6;78%;4%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy thunderstorms;83;74;A thunderstorm;88;77;S;7;81%;80%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;65;47;Clouds and sun, nice;64;45;E;7;41%;17%;7

