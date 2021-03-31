Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 31, 2021 _____ City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;88;77;Partly sunny;88;78;SSW;8;77%;36%;11 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;89;70;Sunny and less humid;92;71;N;5;47%;0%;10 Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;Mostly sunny;65;43;W;12;47%;21%;7 Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;69;55;Warmer with some sun;79;58;SSW;5;45%;2%;7 Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;73;47;Cooler;55;39;NNE;14;68%;1%;4 Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;34;17;Clearing and cold;29;8;NNE;8;50%;14%;2 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;64;47;Mostly sunny;64;47;E;11;47%;6%;7 Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and cold;26;-5;Sunshine, very cold;27;7;SSW;6;81%;0%;4 Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning out cloudy;81;62;Sunshine and nice;83;61;S;6;56%;41%;8 Athens, Greece;A shower or two;53;48;Sun and clouds;58;42;N;7;54%;25%;4 Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;68;59;Showers around;71;58;ESE;7;77%;98%;4 Baghdad, Iraq;Variable cloudiness;86;60;Hazy sunshine;86;60;NW;12;25%;0%;8 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;89;74;Downpours;86;73;SSW;6;80%;97%;4 Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;96;67;Hazy sun;95;67;W;7;36%;0%;12 Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;98;83;Remaining very warm;97;83;SW;8;57%;43%;12 Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;63;47;Partly sunny;63;53;NNE;8;62%;2%;5 Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;50;Mostly cloudy;63;52;SSE;5;34%;18%;3 Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;66;44;Periods of sun, mild;70;46;SSE;3;62%;67%;5 Berlin, Germany;Fog to sun;73;44;Cooler with a shower;63;35;NNW;9;62%;45%;3 Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;66;52;A shower and t-storm;68;54;SE;5;69%;84%;8 Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;85;65;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;SW;4;55%;38%;11 Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog to sun;72;49;Fog, then some sun;74;49;NW;8;52%;65%;4 Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;74;49;Fog, then some sun;69;38;NNE;7;67%;5%;4 Bucharest, Romania;More sun than clouds;60;38;Partly sunny;63;44;WSW;5;57%;8%;5 Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;71;40;Fog, then some sun;75;48;W;6;62%;67%;2 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;73;61;A morning shower;73;62;E;7;72%;61%;5 Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;82;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;ENE;6;47%;65%;10 Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;69;53;Mostly cloudy;66;56;NE;18;55%;26%;3 Cairo, Egypt;Windy;70;51;Partly sunny, windy;70;53;WNW;19;34%;2%;9 Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;66;59;Partly sunny;69;57;SSE;12;63%;1%;5 Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;78;67;A shower;78;67;SSE;5;60%;67%;12 Chennai, India;Hot;102;82;Hazy sun and hot;102;83;S;8;49%;0%;12 Chicago, United States;Cooler;43;26;Colder;36;26;NNE;15;42%;4%;6 Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;79;A shower in the a.m.;88;81;WSW;6;72%;59%;10 Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, mild;60;41;Showers around;48;34;WNW;9;69%;60%;2 Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;74;64;Breezy in the p.m.;75;66;N;16;75%;0%;12 Dallas, United States;Cooler;65;42;Sunny and nice;65;44;SE;5;36%;1%;8 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;SSE;13;79%;73%;8 Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;93;66;Hazy and breezy;90;63;WNW;15;18%;0%;9 Denver, United States;Sunny;51;30;Sunshine and warmer;68;41;SW;6;26%;1%;7 Dhaka, Bangladesh;Breezy this morning;95;79;Breezy in the p.m.;104;78;S;12;38%;1%;10 Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;ESE;4;80%;85%;3 Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;57;44;Cooler;51;40;ENE;14;83%;14%;4 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;53;42;A shower in the a.m.;53;41;NNE;5;46%;58%;6 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;66;60;Partly sunny;69;59;WSW;5;72%;6%;7 Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm and humid;89;75;Very warm and humid;89;76;SE;6;73%;6%;11 Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;76;54;Nice with some sun;78;54;ENE;5;48%;4%;9 Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;89;72;Nice with sunshine;84;69;N;10;60%;44%;10 Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;47;29;Mostly cloudy;45;29;NW;10;69%;26%;2 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Very warm;95;81;Warm with a shower;97;80;S;7;53%;55%;12 Hong Kong, China;Hot;92;76;Very warm and humid;87;74;SE;8;71%;44%;4 Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;83;71;Some sun;81;70;NE;13;61%;55%;9 Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, not as hot;102;74;Hazy sun;97;73;NNW;6;22%;0%;10 Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;83;57;Sunny and windy;81;54;WNW;19;22%;0%;8 Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;50;38;Becoming cloudy;51;38;N;10;67%;44%;4 Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;91;75;A couple of t-storms;85;76;SE;12;84%;77%;4 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;76;Sunshine, pleasant;89;77;N;12;44%;1%;11 Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouding up;76;56;Mostly sunny;77;58;S;6;40%;8%;8 Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;NE;6;25%;0%;8 Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy and very hot;103;73;Sunny and hot;101;73;NW;6;8%;0%;10 Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the a.m.;75;54;Hazy sunshine;77;51;ESE;6;60%;27%;10 Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;94;71;Hazy sunshine;96;73;N;13;9%;0%;12 Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;55;50;Clouds and sun;67;48;SW;9;61%;64%;4 Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;ENE;13;62%;57%;11 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;87;73;Variable cloudiness;89;73;S;5;75%;55%;10 Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;Hazy sun and hot;100;81;S;7;25%;0%;10 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, less humid;93;76;Some brightening;90;77;NW;5;74%;40%;6 La Paz, Bolivia;Overcast, a shower;55;37;A shower in the a.m.;54;37;E;7;63%;82%;12 Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;91;78;Partly sunny;90;77;S;7;71%;33%;11 Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;74;66;Mostly sunny;74;65;SSE;7;74%;31%;11 Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;76;57;Spotty showers;66;54;W;9;80%;66%;5 London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, warm;72;48;Cooler;59;39;NE;12;66%;10%;4 Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;86;63;Very warm;89;59;SSE;6;17%;8%;8 Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;Partly sunny;89;77;S;7;67%;29%;11 Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;76;51;Clouds and sun;71;52;WSW;5;32%;27%;6 Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;88;80;A t-storm around;89;82;WNW;6;69%;66%;7 Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;A t-storm in spots;84;75;E;4;82%;65%;7 Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;92;78;Sunny and very warm;97;75;E;8;51%;1%;12 Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;78;55;Periods of sun;80;57;ESE;7;57%;1%;4 Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;50;A thunderstorm;62;47;NNE;7;56%;80%;12 Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;74;A few showers;82;62;N;6;72%;83%;7 Minsk, Belarus;Clearing and warmer;61;39;A shower in the p.m.;59;35;N;8;70%;66%;4 Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;91;79;Mostly sunny;91;80;SSE;9;61%;2%;13 Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;72;60;Partly sunny, nice;71;61;ENE;8;62%;35%;5 Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;53;33;Colder with snow;34;21;W;14;72%;94%;1 Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;43;38;Rain and drizzle;43;34;N;5;90%;87%;1 Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;90;80;Hazy sun;91;79;SW;7;59%;0%;11 Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;82;61;A stray thunderstorm;79;61;NNE;9;62%;64%;12 New York, United States;Rain this afternoon;64;45;Morning rain;48;30;NW;26;59%;76%;2 Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;71;42;A shower in the p.m.;64;42;S;7;50%;63%;4 Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;28;19;Mostly cloudy;31;17;SSW;11;80%;26%;2 Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;70;46;Turning cloudy;74;55;NNE;8;45%;8%;6 Oslo, Norway;Cooler;44;31;Partly sunny;48;32;SE;5;56%;4%;3 Ottawa, Canada;Occasional rain;51;29;On-and-off snow;30;20;NW;17;75%;91%;3 Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;86;77;A passing shower;85;77;E;9;79%;66%;10 Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;NNW;8;66%;76%;9 Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;86;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;ENE;8;77%;67%;7 Paris, France;Sunlit and very warm;78;48;Periods of sun, warm;79;43;NNE;6;56%;4%;4 Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;81;73;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;8;38%;3%;6 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;100;81;Warm with some sun;99;82;SSW;7;47%;35%;12 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;N;8;84%;82%;7 Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;91;70;ESE;8;48%;16%;11 Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then sun;73;45;Fog, then some sun;72;42;NNW;6;52%;82%;4 Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with sunshine;69;40;Warm with some sun;75;46;ENE;7;48%;1%;3 Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;51;A touch of rain;69;51;SSW;8;63%;87%;7 Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;77;55;Not as warm;70;53;N;7;72%;5%;8 Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;Showers around;86;75;ENE;7;74%;80%;11 Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;43;40;Low clouds;43;39;W;12;76%;27%;1 Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;53;35;Spotty showers;41;32;NW;7;85%;65%;1 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;82;71;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;W;11;54%;67%;8 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;95;71;Sunny and very hot;99;72;SSE;7;10%;0%;10 Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;Nice with sunshine;71;47;SSW;6;70%;11%;6 Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;41;31;Plenty of sun;42;32;W;9;71%;26%;3 San Francisco, United States;Sunny and warm;75;51;Mostly sunny;75;47;WSW;8;55%;2%;7 San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;80;69;Breezy with a shower;77;67;ENE;15;66%;44%;11 San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;82;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;73;ESE;15;63%;5%;11 San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and less humid;81;67;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;N;8;59%;26%;12 Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;Sunny and beautiful;79;54;ENE;7;15%;0%;13 Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;Mostly sunny;74;50;SW;5;58%;3%;6 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;84;71;Partly sunny;85;69;NE;9;70%;29%;10 Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;80;56;Spotty showers;66;50;WNW;8;78%;90%;5 Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;60;41;Clouds and sun;55;41;NE;7;67%;50%;4 Seoul, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;72;46;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;51;E;7;43%;1%;3 Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;61;55;Rain and drizzle;66;57;S;7;93%;80%;2 Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;93;79;Cloudy;90;79;WNW;10;63%;37%;4 Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;55;35;Periods of sun;60;36;SSW;6;54%;9%;6 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;83;75;An afternoon shower;84;74;E;14;61%;78%;11 Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;46;32;Clouds and sun;50;35;WNW;7;55%;16%;3 Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;71;63;More sun than clouds;75;60;NNW;8;64%;6%;5 Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;71;Partly sunny;85;70;ESE;5;78%;23%;10 Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;45;33;Mainly cloudy;43;34;WNW;10;71%;17%;2 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and cool;54;38;Sunshine, but colder;47;32;NNE;8;51%;1%;6 Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;56;42;Mostly cloudy;56;39;N;7;61%;73%;3 Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;66;56;A morning shower;70;58;NE;8;24%;59%;8 Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;66;51;Partly sunny;66;52;WSW;8;48%;29%;8 Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;72;43;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;ESE;5;49%;12%;6 Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and nice;67;59;Mostly cloudy;67;58;E;8;51%;16%;6 Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. rain;49;29;Snow showers, colder;36;25;NNW;20;54%;60%;4 Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;Plenty of sun;67;57;ESE;5;58%;1%;8 Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;69;49;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;SE;6;55%;1%;7 Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy and mild;50;33;Rain and snow shower;36;12;NNE;10;62%;58%;2 Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;54;40;Cloudy;54;40;SSE;5;58%;66%;1 Vienna, Austria;Fog, then sun;74;49;Fog, then some sun;73;50;WNW;8;48%;64%;4 Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;96;73;Very hot;105;77;S;5;38%;15%;11 Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing and warmer;61;33;Spotty showers;54;31;N;8;74%;72%;2 Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;70;43;A shower;66;36;N;8;67%;68%;2 Wellington, New Zealand;Rain at times;61;57;Windy;61;49;SE;27;72%;64%;3 Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and very warm;101;77;Remaining very warm;99;78;WSW;6;48%;7%;11 Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;59;37;Partly sunny;59;39;NE;5;57%;24%;6