Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 4, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;79;Humid;88;79;SSW;9;83%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny, nice;79;60;Mostly sunny;84;63;ENE;4;45%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;61;44;Mostly sunny, mild;63;41;NNE;3;63%;9%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing and warm;74;62;Mostly sunny, warm;79;59;SSE;11;33%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;49;41;Cloudy;47;37;E;9;91%;44%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;15;6;Cold;16;10;NE;1;74%;60%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;67;39;Sunny intervals;69;45;SSW;5;29%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;27;21;A bit of p.m. snow;31;24;SSW;10;68%;68%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy;84;65;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;S;10;59%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny and mild;67;46;Sun and some clouds;65;45;WNW;5;70%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;A shower in the a.m.;74;62;N;9;59%;56%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and warm;67;55;A little a.m. rain;69;52;ENE;11;58%;86%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Very warm;92;73;Clouds and sun;93;73;ESE;8;59%;25%;10

Bangalore, India;Nice with sunshine;82;59;Nice with some sun;84;60;ESE;5;42%;1%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;91;70;Plenty of sunshine;92;73;S;6;46%;2%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;60;49;Breezy;60;52;NE;16;79%;13%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;46;23;Partly sunny, mild;52;28;NNW;6;27%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, mild;61;44;Partly sunny, mild;61;41;SSW;4;71%;34%;2

Berlin, Germany;Bit of rain, snow;35;30;Cloudy and chilly;34;25;E;8;78%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;69;52;A thunderstorm;69;48;SE;6;64%;63%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;NNW;11;68%;73%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very windy;55;36;Variable clouds;47;39;ENE;7;78%;69%;2

Brussels, Belgium;An afternoon shower;49;43;Spotty showers;50;42;SE;5;79%;70%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and mild;51;36;Sun and clouds, mild;51;32;N;5;80%;34%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Windy this morning;57;33;Partly sunny;45;37;ENE;5;88%;71%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;NE;6;59%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;84;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;ENE;5;51%;58%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;46;26;Cloudy;49;34;W;7;51%;82%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Spotty showers;68;61;Sun and some clouds;75;57;NNW;11;50%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;75;64;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;SSE;12;71%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with a shower;80;68;A stray shower;82;67;ESE;4;55%;41%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;86;70;Partly sunny, nice;88;70;NE;7;60%;1%;4

Chicago, United States;Rain, then snow late;36;14;Winds subsiding;20;8;W;20;49%;19%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;91;74;High clouds;90;73;NNE;9;65%;43%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;28;19;A bit of snow, cold;25;21;E;9;68%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;74;64;High clouds, breezy;73;62;NNE;19;77%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Breezy, then cooler;64;43;Mostly sunny;55;39;SSE;5;39%;9%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;91;77;Breezy in the p.m.;92;77;NE;13;66%;40%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;70;52;Areas of morning fog;67;50;NW;4;79%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler with some sun;41;25;Partly sunny;44;26;SW;7;35%;27%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;82;57;Hazy sunshine;84;57;NW;5;55%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds, a t-storm;85;76;Cloudy;87;76;SW;7;69%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;48;38;Spotty showers;43;39;NNE;5;91%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;59;35;Clouds and sunshine;62;40;NNE;9;21%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;56;Sun and some clouds;61;54;WSW;11;79%;71%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds breaking;76;63;Areas of low clouds;76;64;SSE;6;66%;13%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Variable clouds;78;63;Partly sunny;80;64;NE;7;66%;55%;14

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and delightful;75;53;Mostly sunny;81;65;SE;7;66%;21%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;15;7;Bitterly cold;12;5;N;10;77%;38%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;91;74;Partial sunshine;92;74;SE;5;53%;13%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;75;62;Nice with sunshine;75;60;E;8;69%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;A stray shower;75;65;W;5;54%;51%;6

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;Mostly sunny;83;60;SE;5;43%;1%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;68;43;Sunny;68;42;NNW;5;55%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, mild;59;43;Partly sunny, mild;59;39;ENE;5;83%;5%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Spotty p.m. showers;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;W;9;81%;81%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;89;74;Cooler;74;67;E;9;63%;61%;2

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;73;63;Rain and a t-storm;73;62;NE;5;80%;79%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;54;27;Sunny and mild;55;28;S;5;19%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;81;55;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;NNW;6;28%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;68;41;Becoming cloudy;65;43;SSE;5;54%;27%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy and cooler;84;61;Breezy, not as warm;81;57;N;19;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;41;16;Mostly sunny, colder;25;14;WNW;10;64%;8%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;86;75;Spotty showers;86;77;E;15;68%;67%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;91;76;A t-storm around;91;75;W;6;68%;76%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;81;56;Sunny and nice;80;57;SSE;4;53%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, less humid;93;74;Sunny intervals, hot;97;78;SSW;4;55%;46%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Overcast, a shower;56;42;Afternoon showers;56;41;E;7;78%;99%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;89;78;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;SW;6;77%;33%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;73;67;Some sun;74;67;SSE;7;77%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A bit of rain;57;49;Occasional rain;56;49;NNW;13;82%;91%;1

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;49;43;Sun and clouds;49;39;ESE;5;85%;63%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;68;49;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;ENE;5;46%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;90;79;Partly sunny;90;79;SSW;6;64%;32%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;58;47;Partly sunny, mild;62;44;S;5;69%;100%;3

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds, nice;90;82;Clouds and sun;90;81;N;13;61%;15%;10

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;86;77;Afternoon showers;86;76;NW;5;79%;89%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;87;76;Brief a.m. showers;88;76;ESE;7;65%;72%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;84;68;A t-storm or two;77;60;NNW;15;82%;86%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny;77;50;Plenty of sun;80;49;SW;5;23%;1%;7

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;71;64;Nice with some sun;77;72;S;11;57%;30%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Colder;25;12;Partly sunny, cold;19;1;NW;9;57%;27%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;87;76;Breezy in the p.m.;87;76;ENE;13;65%;25%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A refreshing breeze;76;67;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;ESE;10;58%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;31;21;Snow, ice early;33;20;WSW;6;80%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;31;10;Cloudy and colder;16;4;WNW;10;65%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and nice;88;72;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;N;7;45%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;86;58;Sunshine and nice;85;60;NNE;9;42%;22%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;42;32;Rain and snow;42;26;W;19;70%;67%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;65;49;Sunny and nice;67;44;WNW;6;71%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;22;5;Cloudy;13;11;SSE;6;80%;39%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;49;34;Mostly sunny;49;42;SSE;6;55%;92%;4

Oslo, Norway;Bitterly cold;14;6;Mostly sunny, cold;19;7;NNW;5;59%;23%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;31;15;Snow, sleet;34;16;SW;13;79%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;84;78;Cloudy, a downpour;83;77;NE;10;79%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;90;76;A shower in spots;89;75;NW;11;69%;57%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in places;86;75;A shower or two;85;76;NE;8;73%;78%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;51;44;Spotty showers;52;45;E;4;76%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;82;58;Partly sunny, breezy;81;63;ESE;16;35%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;92;73;Mostly sunny;90;73;N;6;54%;11%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers this morning;91;75;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;NNE;10;72%;69%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;86;69;Partly sunny, nice;90;70;ESE;6;57%;14%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;48;35;Spotty showers;45;36;ENE;4;64%;86%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and chilly;28;19;Clouding up, milder;47;28;S;6;72%;18%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;69;53;Downpours;66;52;WSW;8;70%;95%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;66;52;A shower in the p.m.;60;50;SSW;9;84%;72%;2

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;83;76;Sunshine, pleasant;85;75;NE;8;64%;5%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;39;37;Cloudy and breezy;40;34;ESE;24;58%;39%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;23;18;Snow showers, cold;22;12;NNE;8;80%;92%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;94;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SE;7;62%;87%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;83;62;Sunny and warm;85;59;SSE;14;18%;7%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;64;44;Partly sunny, mild;67;48;E;5;68%;4%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;19;8;Some sun, very cold;15;8;NW;10;55%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;59;42;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;N;6;61%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Warmer with a shower;79;65;Humid with a shower;81;62;ENE;8;73%;58%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;Partly sunny;84;74;ESE;11;73%;27%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;71;58;Sunny and delightful;71;59;SW;5;84%;2%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sun;71;44;Sunny and beautiful;76;47;SSW;5;21%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;SW;6;65%;12%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Humid with a shower;88;73;Partly sunny, humid;87;73;NNE;10;79%;69%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;57;47;Periods of rain;54;46;NNW;6;85%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;46;46;Rain and drizzle;51;47;SSW;5;78%;78%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;31;22;Not as cold;42;36;SSW;5;70%;14%;1

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;54;46;Rain and drizzle;50;45;WSW;9;90%;76%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy;90;76;Showers around;88;77;NNE;11;71%;81%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;59;38;Partial sunshine;58;37;S;5;72%;12%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;83;75;Partly sunny, nice;82;75;E;12;67%;26%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower, cold;20;10;Snow showers, cold;23;16;NW;6;81%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy;81;72;Humid;83;72;NNE;15;66%;33%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy with sunshine;79;61;Sunny and very warm;81;57;SE;6;57%;1%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with flurries;19;17;Snow showers, cold;18;17;NNE;10;51%;72%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, mild;61;36;High clouds, warm;63;42;ENE;5;38%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;64;39;A p.m. shower or two;51;40;NW;15;61%;74%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;61;44;Turning cloudy, mild;61;47;W;8;35%;89%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brief p.m. showers;73;54;Partly sunny;69;53;NE;6;71%;33%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and mild;65;43;Partly sunny, mild;68;42;ESE;4;61%;5%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;56;33;Mostly sunny;51;39;NW;7;54%;8%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;35;32;Some morning snow;36;19;SW;22;72%;84%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;71;57;Mostly sunny, nice;72;58;SSE;4;51%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;77;54;Mostly sunny, warm;79;55;S;6;38%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;21;-4;Episodes of sunshine;17;-17;N;6;82%;57%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;41;Clouds and sun;46;40;ESE;3;71%;84%;1

Vienna, Austria;Very windy;55;36;Variable cloudiness;47;41;E;4;77%;71%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, very warm;87;62;Sunny and hot;91;62;ESE;4;48%;4%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Colder with a flurry;24;13;Clouds and sun, cold;22;-1;NW;7;72%;24%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;40;20;Mostly sunny;30;17;N;3;67%;7%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy and cooler;61;56;Winds subsiding;63;56;SSE;21;76%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;98;66;Sunny and hot;97;67;W;5;47%;4%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Episodes of sunshine;37;21;A little p.m. rain;39;28;ENE;3;71%;66%;2

