Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 14, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;87;78;Partly sunny;87;77;SW;8;82%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;72;58;Hazy sun;73;55;NW;5;65%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm, cooler;53;43;More sun than clouds;57;45;S;9;68%;34%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;56;48;Clouds and sun;57;46;WNW;10;65%;64%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;38;30;Mostly sunny;38;30;SSE;5;81%;8%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow;29;26;A snow shower;32;26;NNE;3;83%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;54;44;Partly sunny;67;44;SW;5;25%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and frigid;-7;-16;Sunlit, not as cold;10;4;SSE;11;62%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;NE;10;65%;55%;11

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;54;49;Spotty showers;52;45;NE;8;56%;87%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;75;64;Mostly sunny;77;63;WSW;10;60%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and breezy;68;49;Hazy sunshine;68;43;NNW;5;59%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;88;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;SE;5;79%;91%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun, a shower;76;64;Clouds and sun;78;64;ESE;7;66%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sunshine;87;68;Hazy sun;92;69;SSW;5;47%;0%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;52;39;Mostly sunny;55;37;E;7;63%;5%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;39;25;Plenty of sunshine;39;18;ENE;11;24%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow;32;25;Snow showers;31;20;W;8;80%;77%;2

Berlin, Germany;A snow shower;36;27;A few flurries;29;20;NNW;7;70%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny, nice;71;44;Partly sunny;70;44;E;5;59%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;66;Inc. clouds;78;66;NE;8;69%;71%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;35;29;Snow showers;33;26;NW;9;73%;78%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Bit of rain, snow;36;28;Mostly sunny, cold;33;25;SE;7;74%;7%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;33;20;Variable cloudiness;29;17;NW;5;75%;39%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of snow;35;26;Snow showers;32;22;NNW;6;64%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy this morning;82;66;Mostly cloudy;83;71;E;9;62%;57%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;79;66;A t-storm in spots;81;67;SSE;7;49%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;55;39;Partly sunny, mild;58;28;WSW;11;71%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and breezy;66;53;Mostly sunny;66;52;WSW;9;43%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Hazy sunshine;87;62;Cooler;73;62;W;11;77%;86%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;82;70;A little p.m. rain;83;68;E;3;59%;58%;4

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;Partly sunny, humid;85;74;NE;6;79%;19%;4

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;42;34;Cloudy, snow showers;39;31;NW;8;77%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;ESE;5;82%;70%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;32;21;Very cold;22;19;N;8;71%;26%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;74;67;High clouds;76;67;NNE;12;60%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;Sunny and breezy;56;34;NW;16;26%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;NNE;13;74%;29%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;66;45;Hazy sun;65;42;NE;2;77%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Windy;43;24;Mostly sunny;47;31;SSW;7;25%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;76;59;Hazy sunshine;78;54;NW;5;44%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;90;76;A thunderstorm;89;77;WSW;5;78%;73%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;47;34;Mostly cloudy;45;42;S;7;87%;77%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;61;36;Sunny, nice and warm;63;35;NE;8;24%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;60;48;Mostly sunny;58;46;WNW;14;65%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny;72;56;Low clouds;72;61;SSE;4;61%;21%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Overcast and humid;77;61;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;61;NW;5;81%;66%;7

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;76;63;Cloudy with a shower;76;62;WSW;5;85%;66%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid with flurries;11;-5;Frigid;4;1;N;10;82%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;86;70;High clouds;88;71;SSE;4;58%;11%;4

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;69;57;Hazy sunshine;73;58;ENE;6;53%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;83;68;Partly sunny;83;71;NE;3;62%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;86;60;Hazy sunshine;82;61;ESE;5;56%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;67;41;Hazy sun;66;41;NE;4;61%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;41;37;A little a.m. rain;40;34;E;9;78%;59%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;84;76;Cloudy;86;76;WNW;6;72%;56%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A shower in the p.m.;85;73;A morning shower;80;70;N;9;59%;58%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;60;A t-storm around;78;59;SW;7;71%;64%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;61;31;Sunny and mild;58;31;SSW;6;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;78;50;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;N;5;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;40;Hazy sunshine;65;40;E;4;70%;5%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Hazy sun;88;61;NNW;13;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;30;21;A little snow;22;4;WNW;9;39%;63%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;86;76;Partly sunny;86;76;NE;9;58%;4%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;87;74;Clouds and sun, nice;90;74;NE;6;58%;43%;9

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;75;58;Hazy sunshine;77;57;SSE;4;46%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;91;76;An afternoon shower;89;76;E;4;66%;60%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;57;42;A morning shower;58;43;ESE;7;68%;91%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;88;74;Humid with hazy sun;88;74;SSW;6;76%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;77;69;Cloudy;76;69;SSE;8;72%;44%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;58;47;Mostly sunny;59;43;NNW;5;86%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;42;32;Partly sunny;38;32;SSE;3;82%;25%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Very warm;85;56;Very warm;85;58;NNE;6;29%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;87;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;SSW;6;62%;19%;11

Madrid, Spain;Not as cold;43;22;Mostly sunny;47;28;NNE;3;66%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;86;81;Mostly cloudy;87;80;SW;8;74%;9%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;84;76;Cloudy, downpours;84;75;NE;4;85%;86%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;85;75;Spotty showers;83;74;ESE;5;74%;72%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;74;53;A few showers;69;51;WSW;16;56%;83%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray shower;74;51;Partly sunny;73;51;SW;4;43%;57%;5

Miami, United States;Morning showers;70;59;A passing shower;74;61;SW;7;69%;61%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;19;8;A snow shower;9;-5;NW;7;65%;66%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;77;E;15;62%;7%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;75;64;Clouds and sun, nice;83;67;NE;8;56%;67%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;35;29;Clouds and sun;33;30;ESE;4;80%;56%;2

Moscow, Russia;Very cold with snow;8;3;Bitterly cold;8;7;N;5;53%;62%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;88;72;Hazy sunshine;87;71;N;7;54%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;79;57;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;N;10;55%;44%;11

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;47;36;Variable cloudiness;48;43;SE;9;71%;83%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;62;46;Partly sunny;65;48;S;6;57%;30%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with flurries;-4;-17;Low clouds and cold;-9;-10;S;8;80%;20%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny, not as cool;56;37;Mostly sunny;56;43;ESE;4;60%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Turning sunny, cold;19;9;Mostly sunny, cold;17;13;NNW;3;70%;7%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Areas of low clouds;35;27;Some brightening;35;30;E;12;84%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;85;79;An afternoon shower;86;79;E;10;82%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A thunderstorm;86;74;NW;7;75%;55%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;87;74;A downpour;85;74;ENE;7;82%;82%;6

Paris, France;Periods of rain;48;32;Colder;35;24;NE;8;71%;3%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;91;63;Sunny and breezy;90;65;E;16;29%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hazy sunshine;87;67;High clouds;90;69;W;4;47%;3%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;76;A t-storm or two;89;74;NE;12;80%;81%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Turning cloudy;91;68;Partly sunny;91;67;SE;6;47%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;32;25;Periods of sun;29;21;NW;5;78%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;44;21;Mostly cloudy;44;9;W;7;79%;25%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;67;51;Rain at times;67;52;E;8;68%;86%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;59;42;Mostly sunny;61;40;E;4;79%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;84;77;Showers around;84;76;ESE;9;68%;65%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of rain;40;35;Rain/snow showers;39;36;ENE;14;80%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and colder;25;10;Frigid;14;8;NE;8;83%;79%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;A t-storm around;87;76;ENE;7;66%;48%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;74;53;Hazy sun;73;51;NNE;8;24%;9%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;57;39;Partly sunny, cooler;48;31;NNE;6;79%;25%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and very cold;12;-5;Frigid with flurries;8;-4;NNE;8;72%;79%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;50;Periods of sun;61;50;WSW;6;79%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy;78;64;A passing shower;78;64;ENE;10;66%;66%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Humid with a shower;83;71;A shower in places;84;74;SE;8;73%;43%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly cloudy;83;66;Humid with some sun;81;66;N;5;76%;55%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and warmer;73;44;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;NNE;5;18%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;92;51;Hazy sun;91;51;SW;6;27%;8%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;88;73;Humid, a p.m. shower;88;71;NE;7;76%;41%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;55;39;Sunshine;58;34;N;4;74%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;52;42;A shower in the a.m.;52;41;ESE;4;77%;60%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;44;33;An afternoon shower;49;19;WNW;4;77%;41%;1

Shanghai, China;Mild with some sun;59;43;Sunny and pleasant;64;36;N;13;50%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;NNE;7;75%;63%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. snow;36;24;Variable clouds;32;18;WSW;10;66%;29%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;82;74;A brief shower;82;74;E;10;73%;41%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;28;17;Mostly cloudy, cold;23;20;NNW;5;77%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;90;70;Mostly sunny;84;64;SW;10;67%;5%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;Sunny and nice;75;60;E;6;53%;1%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;25;7;Mostly cloudy, cold;16;12;NNE;8;78%;93%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, not as cool;59;36;Sunny and mild;57;39;NE;4;71%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with clearing;59;40;Cooler, morning rain;42;33;N;12;83%;88%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, mild;55;41;Clouds and sunshine;55;36;N;5;30%;3%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A shower and t-storm;63;44;A t-storm around;67;44;SSE;8;63%;42%;3

Tirana, Albania;Afternoon rain;49;36;Partly sunny;53;31;ENE;4;37%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;57;36;Partly sunny;50;41;NW;8;63%;19%;1

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;39;36;Rain and drizzle;40;34;S;16;83%;79%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;61;51;A morning shower;60;51;W;13;61%;70%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;62;53;Rain and drizzle;62;49;WNW;18;58%;74%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-2;-24;Frigid with hazy sun;-7;-24;W;5;74%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mild with some sun;52;42;Partly sunny;49;37;SW;3;72%;13%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;34;24;Snow showers;30;21;NW;8;60%;90%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;83;63;Sunny and delightful;79;65;ENE;3;54%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;22;5;A snow shower;6;-1;NNW;6;74%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;32;18;Colder with flurries;23;12;NNW;7;82%;68%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;67;60;Mostly sunny;74;61;ENE;8;69%;5%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;88;67;Hazy sun;90;65;SW;5;42%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;39;32;Showers around;38;30;ENE;2;77%;90%;2

