Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Friday, December 18, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;Humid with some sun;87;78;S;8;81%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;81;63;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;NW;5;61%;4%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;60;42;Sunny intervals;55;44;ENE;1;80%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;64;54;A shower;61;52;NNW;7;82%;67%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;52;44;Occasional rain;51;45;SSW;15;88%;64%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;15;Cold with flurries;19;16;SE;3;83%;71%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;An afternoon shower;49;35;Colder;39;30;ESE;6;88%;51%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;12;6;Cloudy;16;-1;SW;10;79%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy this afternoon;91;79;Humid;96;74;SSE;12;61%;55%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;58;47;Clouds and sun;58;47;NNE;5;71%;20%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;74;64;Clouds and sun, nice;74;62;SE;8;67%;2%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;63;48;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;NW;8;67%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;85;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;73;ESE;5;82%;82%;3

Bangalore, India;More sun than clouds;81;61;Periods of sun, nice;80;61;E;9;63%;6%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;92;77;Some sun, pleasant;89;71;ENE;5;46%;24%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;61;50;Mostly cloudy;59;48;W;8;83%;57%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;32;16;Sunny, but chilly;36;16;N;3;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;An afternoon shower;39;33;Mostly cloudy;41;33;SE;4;86%;24%;0

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;47;37;Partial sunshine;46;38;S;8;82%;9%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;69;45;Mostly cloudy;68;45;S;5;66%;72%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;67;Partly sunny;85;67;SSW;5;53%;61%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;39;35;Low clouds;39;36;ESE;11;94%;36%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;53;45;A little p.m. rain;49;43;SSW;12;78%;67%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;39;31;Low clouds;42;32;ENE;3;80%;27%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;38;33;Low clouds;38;33;ENE;4;80%;21%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, warm;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;58;SSW;11;55%;55%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;86;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;67;NNE;5;58%;62%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;48;23;Sunny and cold;40;25;NW;8;31%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;70;55;Mostly sunny;71;56;NE;8;58%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;Sunny and nice;77;65;SSE;15;64%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the p.m.;82;68;A shower;82;69;ENE;4;63%;65%;6

Chennai, India;A shower in places;90;77;Partly sunny;88;76;NE;10;75%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;39;37;A little p.m. rain;42;33;W;10;79%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;NE;5;82%;59%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;43;39;Mostly cloudy;45;42;SSW;9;89%;26%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;80;71;Breezy;80;71;NNE;16;53%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;61;52;Breezy in the p.m.;55;37;N;11;71%;29%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hazy sun;88;75;Hazy sun;90;75;NE;7;66%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny;66;45;Hazy sun;65;43;WNW;8;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;39;22;Milder;47;29;SW;6;36%;7%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;74;51;Plenty of sunshine;76;51;NW;6;48%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm around;86;76;SW;7;78%;65%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;55;44;Spotty showers;49;41;SW;14;76%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;52;29;Cloudy and cooler;44;33;ENE;6;35%;59%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;62;54;Mostly cloudy;63;57;SSW;6;77%;67%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;60;55;Cloudy;63;55;N;10;45%;20%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;60;A t-storm around;80;60;ENE;8;70%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;A brief shower;75;61;Sunny intervals;79;61;E;10;69%;30%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;37;34;A little rain;42;40;SW;7;94%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;90;76;Mostly cloudy;90;75;NNE;8;59%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;72;57;Partly sunny;69;55;N;9;50%;23%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;83;74;Partly sunny, breezy;83;73;NE;15;60%;62%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;84;59;Hazy sun;82;57;ENE;5;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;63;35;Hazy sun;64;40;W;5;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds breaking;51;42;Partly sunny;49;44;NE;7;81%;12%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;Cloudy with a shower;89;76;WSW;12;71%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;85;70;Sunny intervals;84;71;N;7;46%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;72;56;Partly sunny, warmer;80;56;N;8;54%;28%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;51;25;Mostly sunny;52;26;NW;4;35%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;75;50;Mostly cloudy;78;55;NE;10;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;37;Sunshine;63;37;SSE;4;57%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;Hazy sunshine;90;64;N;9;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy with a flurry;34;30;Low clouds;36;32;SW;5;90%;30%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;76;Partial sunshine;87;76;NE;7;64%;30%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;WSW;6;70%;66%;9

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;75;51;Hazy sun;72;51;N;6;44%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;83;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;75;SW;3;83%;67%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;57;40;A p.m. shower or two;64;40;E;8;48%;69%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sunshine;93;75;Partly sunny;87;75;SSW;5;77%;31%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;74;67;Some sun, pleasant;74;66;SSE;9;70%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Becoming cloudy;58;57;Rainy times;61;49;NNW;6;79%;73%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;53;50;A little a.m. rain;53;45;SSW;13;82%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;68;47;Plenty of sunshine;70;47;NNE;5;32%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;84;75;Low clouds breaking;84;74;WSW;6;68%;40%;7

Madrid, Spain;Fog early in the day;49;40;Chilly with rain;46;38;SW;5;84%;77%;0

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;80;A shower in the p.m.;87;79;ENE;11;73%;81%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rather cloudy;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;NNE;4;81%;68%;4

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;88;76;Humid with downpours;83;76;NW;5;83%;96%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;69;48;Some sun;69;47;SSE;11;54%;17%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;74;49;Hazy sunshine;75;49;N;4;37%;16%;5

Miami, United States;Not as warm;71;61;Areas of low clouds;74;67;E;10;58%;13%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Snow this afternoon;33;32;Low clouds;34;31;WSW;6;93%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;98;77;A morning shower;89;77;ENE;10;68%;49%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thickening clouds;87;66;A shower and t-storm;75;51;SW;17;73%;68%;8

Montreal, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;19;10;Cloudy;25;21;SSE;0;62%;72%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;30;25;A morning flurry;26;22;SE;9;90%;62%;0

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;91;73;Hazy sun;90;73;N;7;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;60;Mostly cloudy;78;59;NNE;12;53%;33%;6

New York, United States;Turning sunny, cold;32;19;Increasing clouds;29;27;SW;5;58%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;68;50;Mostly cloudy;67;49;WNW;5;69%;10%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;17;13;High clouds, breezy;19;11;SSW;15;81%;39%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;49;38;An afternoon shower;43;33;NW;9;58%;45%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, p.m. rain;37;34;A touch of rain;42;36;S;9;87%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;21;7;A little p.m. snow;26;20;SE;7;78%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy p.m. showers;85;78;Spotty showers;83;79;NNW;11;82%;87%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;WNW;5;77%;78%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;87;76;A downpour;88;76;ENE;7;77%;81%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;53;42;Occasional rain;51;40;SSW;9;78%;68%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;90;66;Hot, becoming breezy;91;62;S;13;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;90;76;Mostly cloudy;92;74;N;11;49%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;91;76;A t-storm around;92;76;ENE;12;68%;64%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;69;Hazy sunshine;90;69;SE;5;53%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;36;31;Low clouds;36;32;SE;4;81%;10%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;31;3;Hazy and cold;26;1;SSE;3;40%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A few a.m. showers;64;51;Showers, some heavy;65;52;E;8;74%;96%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;64;47;Mostly cloudy;63;51;S;5;79%;35%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;85;78;Sunshine, pleasant;85;79;ENE;8;63%;28%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower;43;35;Partly sunny;39;30;NNE;7;72%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. rain;42;40;Low clouds;42;33;SSW;7;97%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;NNW;7;76%;56%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;72;53;Partly sunny;65;52;ENE;8;51%;29%;3

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;59;41;Plenty of sun;58;41;NNE;4;78%;31%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;32;30;A morning shower;37;31;SSW;4;90%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;55;43;Mostly sunny;55;44;NNE;7;70%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;74;62;A t-storm in spots;75;62;ENE;9;77%;73%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;84;76;A shower in spots;84;75;ENE;11;76%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;84;66;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;N;7;56%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;75;45;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;ESE;5;37%;28%;6

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds, then sun;71;46;Mostly sunny, nice;84;49;SW;6;27%;9%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;86;73;Partial sunshine;85;72;N;11;76%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;58;52;Spotty showers;59;45;N;5;83%;68%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain;51;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;49;48;SSW;8;84%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing;35;13;Mostly sunny, chilly;29;18;ENE;4;25%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;46;39;Chilly with some sun;48;36;N;13;47%;14%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers, heavy early;82;76;Spotty showers;86;77;NW;9;78%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;44;30;Mostly cloudy;42;30;E;4;87%;22%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;84;75;Sunshine, a shower;83;74;ENE;12;77%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;42;41;Cloudy and mild;47;40;SSW;6;90%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A couple of t-storms;85;65;Cloudy, not as warm;75;63;ENE;12;60%;68%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;69;61;A little rain;65;59;ENE;10;81%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, then rain;41;34;A little rain;43;38;SSW;7;89%;65%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;48;30;Brief p.m. showers;41;34;NW;6;59%;84%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, windy;52;32;Mainly cloudy;42;33;NW;3;82%;33%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;48;35;Clouds and sun;45;32;WSW;5;54%;27%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;NNE;5;63%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;68;42;Clouds and sun, nice;64;46;E;3;61%;41%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;51;36;Cooler;45;31;NNW;12;48%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;30;27;Rain/snow showers;37;35;SW;13;81%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;69;57;Mostly sunny;70;56;SE;12;57%;14%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;66;58;A morning shower;65;54;SE;9;79%;75%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;0;-24;Plenty of sunshine;9;-12;SE;5;71%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;46;40;Cloudy, rain;43;41;S;6;78%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;38;34;Low clouds;43;35;SE;8;88%;30%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partial sunshine;83;60;Mostly sunny;77;58;E;6;46%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;37;29;Low clouds;35;29;SSW;6;89%;38%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A morning shower;43;32;Rather cloudy;39;31;SSE;8;93%;10%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;67;61;Very windy;68;60;NNW;28;72%;0%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;75;Hazy sunshine;92;72;W;5;55%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;42;25;Mostly sunny;38;28;NE;2;47%;16%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather