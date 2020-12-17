Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, December 17, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;WSW;9;81%;61%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;81;63;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;NNE;4;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;60;41;Mostly sunny;57;42;NW;1;74%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouding up;68;56;Mostly cloudy;62;54;W;7;77%;44%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;50;43;Clearing;49;44;S;15;87%;11%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and colder;19;15;A little p.m. snow;21;16;N;2;77%;63%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Chilly with some sun;42;35;Clearing;48;36;SW;4;50%;44%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;9;3;Becoming cloudy;15;5;SSW;12;82%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with some sun;86;74;Humid, a.m. showers;92;78;NE;7;78%;89%;11

Athens, Greece;Some sun;60;50;Partly sunny;60;49;NNE;4;76%;8%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;68;55;Partly sunny;73;60;NNE;11;72%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;64;50;Hazy sun;67;49;WNW;5;73%;22%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;A downpour;84;73;SE;5;83%;81%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;78;62;Sunshine, pleasant;81;62;E;9;56%;10%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun and warm;93;75;Hazy sun;90;75;ENE;5;50%;36%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;61;51;Spotty showers;60;50;S;8;89%;78%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;39;21;Sunny, but chilly;34;16;SSW;9;24%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds breaking;40;35;Mostly cloudy;41;33;SSW;3;94%;24%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;46;37;Clouds breaking;44;36;SSE;6;92%;2%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;68;42;A little p.m. rain;68;45;SE;5;64%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;90;66;Partly sunny;89;67;W;6;43%;28%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;37;32;Partly sunny;39;34;ESE;3;93%;40%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the a.m.;51;41;Decreasing clouds;49;44;S;10;83%;4%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds;39;31;Mostly cloudy;41;31;WSW;4;80%;24%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;39;32;Low clouds;39;32;E;3;81%;19%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;87;67;Periods of sun;90;72;SSW;10;53%;68%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;88;68;Cloudy;82;65;SSE;5;53%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and chilly;42;28;Partly sunny, chilly;45;24;NW;7;60%;3%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;69;54;Sunny and pleasant;70;55;NE;6;55%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;SSE;16;60%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the p.m.;80;69;A shower;83;69;E;4;59%;60%;7

Chennai, India;Rain and drizzle;88;77;Rather cloudy;89;77;NE;10;75%;28%;3

Chicago, United States;A flurry;36;26;Breezy in the p.m.;41;36;SSW;13;62%;27%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray shower;88;73;Showers around;86;73;NNE;6;78%;83%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;44;39;Low clouds;42;38;S;8;86%;28%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;81;72;Breezy with hazy sun;81;72;NNE;16;54%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Milder with sunshine;59;39;Partly sunny;63;49;S;10;57%;60%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;88;77;Showers around;89;75;NE;8;69%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Cool with hazy sun;57;44;Cool with hazy sun;63;41;WNW;9;49%;0%;4

Denver, United States;More clouds than sun;52;29;A little snow;39;23;S;5;66%;59%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;78;58;Mostly sunny;76;50;NW;6;50%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;SW;6;77%;61%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;54;48;Periods of rain;55;44;S;15;87%;70%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;47;21;Partly sunny;49;26;NNE;8;10%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;64;54;Periods of sun;62;54;WNW;4;77%;11%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;62;55;Mostly cloudy;62;56;NNE;9;55%;43%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;76;61;A t-storm around;79;60;ENE;9;75%;55%;10

Havana, Cuba;A little p.m. rain;81;60;A passing shower;74;60;NE;12;74%;59%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with a flurry;34;31;Showers of rain/snow;38;35;WNW;11;99%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;75;A t-storm around;90;75;NNW;5;63%;55%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;71;59;Mostly cloudy;70;59;N;8;55%;36%;2

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;Windy with some sun;83;74;ENE;19;56%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;84;61;Hazy sunshine;83;59;ENE;5;52%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;Hazy sun;62;35;N;5;49%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;52;45;Becoming cloudy;49;43;N;8;86%;30%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;WSW;12;69%;56%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;N;8;46%;7%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;57;A t-storm around;76;56;NNE;7;67%;55%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;50;21;Mostly sunny;51;24;WNW;4;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;73;48;Nice with some sun;76;50;NE;6;26%;0%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;34;Hazy sun;66;35;SW;4;45%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Fog will lift;88;61;Hazy sun;88;64;NNW;10;24%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;36;25;Low clouds;31;30;SW;5;90%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A little p.m. rain;88;75;Mostly sunny;87;76;NNE;5;62%;29%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;WNW;5;66%;71%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;79;61;Hazy sun;73;49;NNE;7;49%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;NNE;3;79%;81%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;61;39;An afternoon shower;63;39;ENE;7;49%;70%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A morning shower;91;75;Partly sunny;88;75;SSW;5;76%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;75;67;Mostly cloudy;74;67;SSE;8;72%;55%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny intervals;61;49;Becoming cloudy;58;54;SSW;6;84%;74%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;53;49;Breezy in the p.m.;53;50;S;16;85%;66%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler;64;48;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;NNE;5;50%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;84;75;Nice with some sun;85;75;WSW;6;65%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;57;39;Fog, then some sun;50;40;SW;3;84%;36%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;87;80;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;ENE;10;68%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;WNW;5;80%;63%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower;87;75;An afternoon shower;84;75;NE;8;73%;90%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm or two;79;55;Partly sunny, cooler;69;50;SE;13;47%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;74;49;Mostly sunny;74;50;WSW;4;37%;11%;5

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;81;57;Not as warm;71;61;NE;12;56%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;34;24;A bit of p.m. snow;33;31;W;8;88%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;98;77;Some sunshine;90;78;ENE;10;66%;57%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;84;65;Breezy in the p.m.;85;65;NE;11;59%;26%;11

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;18;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;ENE;1;56%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Morning flurries;32;24;Low clouds;27;25;SE;5;88%;71%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;88;75;Hazy sun;90;74;N;6;53%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;79;59;Clouds and sun;79;58;NNE;12;51%;36%;6

New York, United States;Cold, turning breezy;31;21;Turning sunny, cold;32;19;NNW;9;58%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;65;50;Mostly sunny, nice;69;49;WSW;5;65%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;15;13;Decreasing clouds;16;12;SSW;14;79%;43%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;46;34;Partly sunny, chilly;48;34;W;8;55%;14%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;34;27;A little p.m. rain;36;36;S;2;97%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;19;7;Mostly sunny;20;7;S;5;58%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;86;78;Breezy in the a.m.;84;77;NNE;13;77%;66%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;A thunderstorm;89;76;NNW;7;75%;76%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;Spotty showers;85;75;E;7;80%;77%;2

Paris, France;A morning shower;51;38;Low clouds breaking;50;41;S;8;83%;11%;1

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;88;61;Breezy in the p.m.;88;66;SSE;13;36%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;90;79;Turning cloudy;93;77;NNE;11;49%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A couple of t-storms;88;75;A t-storm around;93;77;ESE;13;68%;64%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;68;Mostly sunny;90;69;SE;5;53%;14%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;36;35;Mostly cloudy;41;32;SE;4;90%;4%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;30;16;Sunny, but chilly;30;4;NW;7;47%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;60;51;Downpours;64;52;ESE;8;72%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;63;44;Mostly sunny;63;45;SE;3;79%;10%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;77;Partly sunny;84;77;ENE;8;68%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A morning shower;41;35;Clouds;41;34;NNE;11;66%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;40;35;A little a.m. rain;42;39;WSW;9;98%;84%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NW;6;72%;71%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;79;54;Hazy sunshine;71;53;E;6;42%;12%;4

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;58;41;Partly sunny;59;41;NNE;4;77%;23%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;37;23;A little p.m. snow;30;29;SSE;7;84%;98%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sunshine;59;46;Mostly sunny;57;42;WSW;6;61%;3%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;77;64;A thunderstorm;75;61;ENE;11;75%;76%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;84;75;A shower in spots;84;76;E;9;76%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;83;67;Humid with a shower;85;66;N;8;69%;56%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;76;42;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;E;5;26%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;92;52;Sunshine, pleasant;75;46;SW;6;45%;30%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;71;Sunshine, a shower;86;73;N;7;75%;75%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;57;45;Becoming cloudy;56;51;SE;7;74%;72%;2

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;50;44;Heavy showers;50;44;SSW;9;78%;86%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;32;26;Partly sunny;35;14;NW;6;48%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;46;39;Rain and drizzle;46;39;N;10;67%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;90;78;A shower or two;86;77;NNW;9;77%;79%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;46;33;Partly sunny;45;29;SSW;4;85%;12%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;82;76;Sunshine, a shower;84;75;ENE;12;77%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;43;41;Low clouds;43;39;WSW;9;90%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;74;A couple of t-storms;86;65;SSE;11;76%;90%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy, morning rain;66;64;Occasional rain;70;61;NE;7;86%;89%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;39;33;A bit of rain;39;33;W;9;94%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;42;27;Plenty of sunshine;46;30;ENE;5;35%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;52;37;Mostly sunny;48;31;NNW;8;67%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;48;36;Partly sunny;48;36;ENE;5;53%;71%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers;67;51;Mostly sunny;68;46;NE;5;76%;26%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;70;43;Clouds and sun;65;42;E;3;60%;9%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;34;Mostly sunny;51;36;NW;6;49%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;27;21;Sunny;30;28;SW;4;55%;22%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;71;57;Plenty of sunshine;69;57;ESE;10;56%;6%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;67;56;Mostly cloudy;66;58;ESE;7;76%;72%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;3;-27;Sunny, but cold;4;-15;SW;5;81%;34%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;46;41;Rain;46;42;W;7;78%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds;40;33;Periods of sun;42;35;SE;3;83%;39%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;84;62;Sunny and beautiful;80;61;E;5;50%;11%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;37;26;A little snow;35;30;SW;8;88%;75%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A morning shower;42;34;Low clouds;41;34;SSW;8;94%;15%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;63;57;Warmer;71;60;NNW;14;71%;4%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;75;Hazy sunshine;92;73;SW;3;55%;27%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds limiting sun;44;27;Brilliant sunshine;39;25;ENE;2;52%;2%;2

