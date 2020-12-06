Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 6, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty a.m. showers;87;78;A shower;87;78;S;10;81%;69%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny, nice;89;73;Sunny and nice;82;71;WNW;12;56%;6%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;62;42;Hazy sunshine;59;45;ENE;3;73%;64%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A little p.m. rain;54;46;A shower in the p.m.;59;52;WSW;14;60%;83%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and chilly;42;36;Periods of rain;44;33;S;14;91%;80%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;22;20;A little icy mix;29;25;N;11;78%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;43;30;A bit of a.m. snow;34;29;ENE;4;68%;86%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, frigid;0;-11;Mostly sunny;6;-5;WSW;5;61%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;SE;8;55%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;65;57;Rain in the morning;64;51;W;7;73%;71%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;68;61;Mostly cloudy;74;63;NW;9;70%;83%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;66;46;Hazy sunshine;67;43;N;6;52%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;ESE;4;82%;76%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;67;A thunderstorm;74;67;E;9;88%;78%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;89;68;Hazy sunshine;89;70;N;6;48%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;56;44;Spotty showers;58;44;W;14;66%;70%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;45;25;Sunny, but chilly;36;19;WNW;11;21%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;54;41;Cooler with rain;46;37;SE;15;84%;89%;0

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;51;44;A shower in places;46;34;NNE;10;75%;57%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;68;47;A thunderstorm;68;46;SE;5;67%;63%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;67;WNW;8;76%;57%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasingly windy;52;44;A little rain;47;40;ESE;13;91%;87%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;39;34;Morning rain, cloudy;38;31;S;8;93%;73%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;44;34;Cloudy with a shower;41;32;NE;16;77%;84%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;51;38;Cooler with rain;42;35;SSE;8;84%;90%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;73;55;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;ENE;9;49%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;65;A t-storm or two;86;65;NE;5;48%;71%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;53;36;Hazy sunshine;53;29;NW;5;62%;13%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;73;58;Partly sunny;80;59;W;10;21%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;75;63;Hazy sunshine;76;61;N;8;69%;7%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;70;A passing shower;82;68;SSE;4;63%;62%;6

Chennai, India;A shower and t-storm;88;77;Cloudy with showers;84;76;NE;5;89%;98%;2

Chicago, United States;A bit of snow;40;31;Partly sunny;43;32;WSW;5;65%;2%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;Hazy sun;87;74;E;6;76%;70%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;46;42;Cloudy;44;37;SE;16;85%;70%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;84;74;Breezy with hazy sun;82;74;NNE;16;56%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;60;39;Plenty of sunshine;64;43;SW;5;50%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;73;A shower or two;91;75;SE;6;66%;59%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;79;56;Hazy sunshine;80;55;WNW;7;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;60;35;Sunny and mild;60;38;SSW;5;16%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;81;65;Hazy sun;82;65;NNE;4;54%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;SSE;4;80%;67%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Freezing fog;36;32;Low clouds and fog;41;34;W;8;94%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;50;30;Rain and drizzle;46;31;NE;6;50%;81%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;59;54;Spotty showers;64;58;W;18;80%;85%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine;71;56;Mostly cloudy;73;59;NNW;7;53%;8%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower and t-storm;75;60;A stray t-shower;76;60;ENE;6;83%;87%;8

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy;81;66;Mostly cloudy;78;58;N;10;82%;56%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;39;33;Plenty of sun;35;29;SSE;13;68%;0%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;75;Turning cloudy;92;75;NNE;6;58%;44%;4

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;77;63;Mostly sunny;77;63;NE;6;51%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;Sun and some clouds;85;72;Partly sunny;85;73;ENE;12;59%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;61;Rather cloudy;82;60;E;5;53%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;72;52;Mostly cloudy;68;52;NNW;5;60%;79%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;57;48;Partial sunshine;56;46;ENE;9;82%;75%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;82;77;Cloudy, a downpour;87;78;WSW;10;75%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;85;69;Hazy sunshine;86;74;N;12;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;75;56;Clouds and sun;77;57;NNE;8;60%;63%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up;55;30;Snow to rain;43;34;N;3;70%;85%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;89;62;Hazy sunshine;90;59;N;6;34%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;66;45;Hazy sunshine;66;46;SE;4;74%;12%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;93;68;Breezy with hazy sun;93;68;NNE;17;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;33;16;Mostly sunny, chilly;26;16;ESE;10;62%;2%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny;86;75;NNW;5;62%;28%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;89;74;A t-storm around;90;74;SSW;5;66%;100%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;85;68;Hazy sunshine;85;69;E;4;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;W;3;76%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;57;39;Brief showers;59;39;E;8;66%;80%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SW;6;76%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;73;66;Decreasing clouds;72;66;SSE;9;72%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;57;52;Spotty showers;59;53;WNW;9;73%;85%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;43;34;Low clouds and fog;38;33;WNW;4;87%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;Partly sunny;69;50;NE;7;44%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;85;76;Decreasing clouds;86;76;SSW;6;70%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;44;37;Spotty showers;49;39;W;11;75%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;81;Becoming cloudy;87;81;SSW;10;70%;44%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A t-storm in spots;85;75;NE;4;83%;68%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-shower in spots;87;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;N;5;79%;66%;2

Melbourne, Australia;A passing shower;66;50;A shower or two;62;46;SW;15;55%;90%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;74;50;Partly sunny;70;50;NNE;4;50%;64%;5

Miami, United States;Sun and clouds;80;69;Rain and a t-storm;75;55;WNW;8;79%;68%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;31;16;Sunny, but cold;25;15;SE;12;62%;1%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;91;78;Mostly sunny;91;78;SE;8;61%;10%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;68;56;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;ENE;10;56%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with some sun;31;23;Sun and some clouds;29;22;N;2;61%;33%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sun;29;18;Plenty of sun;28;18;SSE;5;56%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;73;Hazy sunshine;93;74;NE;7;34%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sunshine;79;59;Hazy sunshine;81;61;NNE;9;54%;44%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;43;31;Partly sunny, breezy;40;29;NW;19;47%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;69;49;Partly sunny;68;51;ESE;6;72%;28%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;7;3;Cloudy and cold;7;6;SW;11;85%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;58;41;Abundant sunshine;57;44;WSW;5;60%;10%;3

Oslo, Norway;Foggy this morning;35;35;A touch of rain;38;34;ENE;7;86%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;30;19;Partly sunny;27;17;N;10;66%;10%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;Showers;83;76;NE;9;84%;98%;8

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;A thunderstorm;86;76;NW;8;80%;76%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;E;6;78%;78%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;41;30;Low clouds and fog;36;27;ESE;4;85%;35%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;79;59;Sunny and warmer;90;70;SE;12;35%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;Thickening clouds;92;77;N;10;52%;31%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;N;10;74%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;89;68;Hazy sunshine;89;68;SSE;5;55%;22%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;53;35;A shower;43;33;E;9;76%;64%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;42;25;Decreasing clouds;38;13;NW;7;59%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;67;50;Downpours;67;51;ESE;8;64%;78%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;57;50;A shower in places;64;55;SW;11;74%;86%;3

Recife, Brazil;Sun and clouds;85;78;Clouds and sun, nice;85;78;E;9;63%;63%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;P.M. snow showers;35;35;A little a.m. snow;39;33;SE;16;72%;77%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;38;29;Breezy with sunshine;33;26;SE;15;55%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;N;6;79%;89%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;73;47;Cool with hazy sun;64;44;NNE;8;53%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Morning downpours;53;42;A thunderstorm;53;47;ESE;5;79%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;39;29;Plenty of sunshine;36;24;S;7;47%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;59;48;Windy with sunshine;68;50;ENE;19;44%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;78;63;A thunderstorm;79;63;ENE;8;71%;76%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower in spots;84;72;SSE;8;70%;42%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny, humid;82;66;N;7;79%;63%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;Mostly sunny;75;48;E;5;42%;9%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;92;55;Hazy sun;89;53;SSW;7;33%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;85;71;Increasing clouds;84;73;SSE;6;75%;60%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;53;50;Spotty showers;56;47;WNW;9;86%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;54;44;Cloudy;52;48;S;5;76%;39%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;48;36;Partly sunny;42;21;NW;6;60%;4%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;48;Mainly cloudy;55;48;NNE;10;66%;39%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;NNW;8;74%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;46;39;Periods of rain;44;35;ESE;10;90%;86%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;82;75;A shower in places;82;75;E;10;70%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;47;40;Cloudy with a shower;40;36;SSE;11;75%;68%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;87;63;Nice with sunshine;82;59;SW;14;37%;26%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;68;66;A little rain;73;66;ENE;10;79%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;41;32;Plenty of sunshine;38;26;SSE;13;48%;0%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, cold;41;24;Turning cloudy;34;22;E;5;66%;34%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Periods of rain;40;34;A little a.m. rain;37;31;ENE;6;86%;79%;1

Tehran, Iran;Showers, some heavy;44;35;A p.m. shower or two;41;33;SW;5;62%;85%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;69;48;Clearing;73;54;SSE;6;57%;4%;3

Tirana, Albania;Turning out cloudy;72;52;Rain ending, cooler;60;44;ESE;4;75%;78%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;55;43;Sunshine;56;44;NW;6;67%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;32;24;Low clouds;31;23;NNW;10;64%;6%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;63;49;Hazy sun and breezy;63;51;WSW;14;40%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler with some sun;58;45;Sunshine;61;50;SSW;11;52%;11%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;1;-18;Mostly sunny, cold;6;-16;SSW;5;59%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;48;44;Rain;47;46;ESE;6;75%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;50;42;A little a.m. rain;48;37;SE;12;86%;83%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;81;60;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;NNE;4;46%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;36;21;Sunny and breezy;29;18;SE;16;51%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;44;33;Periods of sun;38;28;ESE;17;69%;29%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;62;60;Very windy, a shower;67;63;NNW;30;87%;86%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;72;Hazy sun;89;71;WSW;5;56%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;41;28;Clouds and sun;37;30;NNE;2;59%;63%;2

